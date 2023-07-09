Caribbean Station - Franklin Ave CS3 - 879 Franklin Ave
FOOD
Lunch Specials
Alitas BBQ- BBQ Wings
4 pc. wings with rice and beans.
Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp
Mouth watering ribs which already "fall off the bone". Includes ,rice and beans.
Pernil - Pulled Pork Sp
Delicious pernil with rice and beans.
Pollo a la Brasa - Roasted Chicken Sp
1/4 roasted chicken with rice and beans.
Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew Sp
Delicious pollo guisado with rice and beans.
Res Guisado - Steak Stew Sp
Beef stew with rice and beans.
Oxtail Lunch Special - Rabo Especial
Postres - Desserts
Combos Familiar - Family Combos
Alitas - Wings COMBO
It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.
Muslo - Chicken Leg COMBO
It Feeds 6-8 people, comes 8 pieces of chicken, with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.
Res Guisado - Steak Stew COMBO
It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.
Pernil - Pulled Pork COMBO
It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.
Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew COMBO
It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.
Pollo a la Brasa - Roasted Chicken COMBO
It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.