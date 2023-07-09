Caribbean Station - Franklin Ave CS3 - 879 Franklin Ave

FOOD

Lunch Specials

Alitas BBQ- BBQ Wings

$7.99

4 pc. wings with rice and beans.

Costillas - Baked Ribs Sp

$8.99

Mouth watering ribs which already "fall off the bone". Includes ,rice and beans.

Pernil - Pulled Pork Sp

$7.99

Delicious pernil with rice and beans.

Pollo a la Brasa - Roasted Chicken Sp

$7.99

1/4 roasted chicken with rice and beans.

Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew Sp

$7.99

Delicious pollo guisado with rice and beans.

Res Guisado - Steak Stew Sp

$9.49

Beef stew with rice and beans.

Oxtail Lunch Special - Rabo Especial

$13.00+

Postres - Desserts

Arepa - Corn Pudding

$2.00
Flan

$3.50

Combos Familiar - Family Combos

Alitas - Wings COMBO

$34.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Muslo - Chicken Leg COMBO

$19.99

It Feeds 6-8 people, comes 8 pieces of chicken, with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Res Guisado - Steak Stew COMBO

$39.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Pernil - Pulled Pork COMBO

$33.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew COMBO

$24.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

Pollo a la Brasa - Roasted Chicken COMBO

$24.99

It Feeds 4 people, comes with white rice, red beans, a side of green salad, and a side of sweet plantains.

DRINKS

Jugos - Juices

Avena con Limon - Lime with Oats

$3.75
Chinola - Passion Fruit

$4.00

Morrir Sonando

$6.99
Limon - Lime

$3.50

Naranja - Oranage

$6.50

Embotellados - Bottled

Coca-Cola

$2.00+
Country Club Merengue

$3.00
Country Club Rojo

$3.00
Ginger Ale

$2.00+
Pepsi

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00
Water

$1.50