Skip to Main content
Carinne's
Pickup
ASAP
from
7th N 17th St
0
Your order
Thank You For Ordering
More
Carinne's
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
7th N 17th St
Main Entreés
Sides
Kids Meals
Delivery
Pickup
Main Entreés
Fried Chicken Wings
$16.00
8 Piece Buffalo Wing Plain
Baked Turkey Wings
$12.00
With white rice
Curry Turkey Wings
$12.00
Garlic Butter Salmon
$18.00
Flavorful and savory baked salmon fillet
Sides
Seafood Salad
$8.00
Candied Yams
$5.00
Mac N Cheese
$5.00
Collard Greens
$5.00
Cabbage
$5.00
Rice & Gravy
$4.00
Fries
$5.00
Kids Meals
Chicken Bites
$10.00
Corn Dog Nuggets
$10.00
Wing Dings
$10.00
Carinne's Location and Ordering Hours
(804) 000-0000
7th N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 5PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement