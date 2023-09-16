Carlee Ann's 1401 colon rd
Condiments & Sauces
Biscuits
- Plain Biscuit$2.00
Buttermilk Biscuit
- Cheese Biscuit$2.60
Biscuit with sliced cheese
- Bacon Biscuit$3.25
Biscuit with Bacon
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit$3.90
Biscuit with egg, bacon and cheese
- Country Ham Biscuit$3.45
Biscuit with Country Ham
- City Ham Biscuit$3.45
Biscuit with City Ham
- Chicken Biscuit$3.45
Biscuit with a piece of chicken
- Porkchop Biscuit$4.25
Biscuit with porkchop
- Sauage Biscuit$3.25
Biscuit with a sauage Patty
Breakfast
Breakfast plates
Side Order
- Toast (2)$1.25
Fresh Toast
- 1 Egg$1.00
scrambled, sunny side, over easy, fried
- Hashbrowns$2.75
- French Toast (2)$3.25
Homemade with bread
- Waffles (1)$4.75
Belgian Waffles
- Chessy Grits$2.10
Grits with Shredded Cheese
- Cheese Slice or Shredded Cheese$0.60
Sliced or Shredded
- 1 1/2 Bacon Slices$1.25
3 Pieces
- Avocado Spread$3.00
- Sausage Patty$1.75
one sausage patty
- 3 Sausage Links$2.75
3 sausage links
- Biscuit$2.00
Buttermilk Biscuit
- Gravy$1.25
White Gravy
- Applesauce$1.33
Individual Cups
- Waffles (2)$6.75
- Seasoned Fries$1.95
- Porkchop$2.75
- Chicken Patty$2.25
- Country Ham$3.00
- City Ham$2.00
- Tomato$0.25
- Bacon 3 Slices$1.90
- Grits$1.50
- Chips$2.25
Sandwiches
- BLT$7.95
BLT comes with mayonnaise
- County Ham$8.25
Country Ham on a bun with your choice of toppings
- City Ham$7.50
Deli Sandwich
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$7.50
City ham with cheese
- Grilled Cheese$2.50
Grilled Bread with Cheese
- Chicken Salad On Toast$5.00
Freshly made on toast
- Bologna$5.75
Fried On Bread
- Fish$7.95
Flounder Sandwich with tartar sauce.
- BBQ with slaw$5.25
BBQ on a bun with Slaw
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$5.90
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Chicken
Lunch Side Orders
- Crinkle Frech Fries$1.95
Crinkle Fries
- Onion Rings$3.25
Crispy Onion Rings
- Okra$2.75
Fried Okra
- Cheese Sticks$6.75
5 Mozzarella Sticks, Comes with Mariana Sauce
- Fresh Fruit$4.95
Fresh cuo of Fruit
- Applesauce$1.33
Individual Cup of applesauce
- Corn Nuggets$3.25
Fried Corn Nuggets
- Avacado Slices$6.75
Fried battered Avacado Slices
- Hot Honey Cheese Bites$9.50
- Chips$2.25
- Cheese$0.60
- Bacon 3 slices$1.90
- Avocado$3.00
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
Desserts
Extra Sauces
Condiments
- Cheese Slice$0.60
American Cheese
- Shredded Cheese$0.60
Cup of Cheese
- Bacon$1.25
3 Slices of Bacon
- Lettuce
Lettuce
- Tomato
Slice of tomato
- Chili
Side of Chili
- Mayonnaise
Mayo
- Mustard
Mustard
- Ketchup
Ketchup
- Onions
Onions
- Slaw
Slaw
- Pickles
Pickles
- Thousand Island$1.00
Thousand Island
- Blue Cheese$1.50
Blue Cheese
- Avacado Spread$3.00
Avacado Spread
- Texas Pete
Texas Pete packets
- Italian Dressing$1.00
Italian
- Melted Cheese$0.60
Beverages
- Water$2.25
Bottled
- Orange Juice$2.95
Bottled
- Apple Juice$2.95
Bottled
- Milk$1.50
Bottled
- Sweet Tea$2.00
Tea with a cup of ice
- Unsweet Tea$2.00
Tea with a cup of ice
- Yahoo$2.75
Canned
- Cup of Ice$0.50
Cup with Ice
- Pepsi$2.75
Bottled
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
Bottled
- Mt.Dew$2.75
Bottled
- Sunkist$2.75
Bottled
- Dr.pepper$2.75
Bottled
- Starry$2.75
Bottled
- Cheerwine$2.75
Bottled
- Gatorade$3.36
Bottled
- Coffee$3.00
Cup of Coffee
- sukist grape$2.75
- Chocolate Milk$1.50