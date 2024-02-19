Carmen's AZ Catering
Catering packages
- Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 2 Protein$13.00
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 2 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
- Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 3 Protein$14.00
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 3 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
- Cinco de Mayo Package Serves (8 to 10)$140.00
This package (serves eight to 10 people), includes: 20 Mini Chimichangas 10 Cheese Enchiladas 10 Crunchy Tacos 2 Quarts of Spanish Rice 2 Quarts of Refried Beans Chips and Salsa
- Finger Food Package Serves (18 to 20)$249.99
This package (serves 18 to 20 people), includes: 40 Mini Chimichangas 40 Rolled Tacos 20 Crunchy Tacos 24 oz Guacamole Chips and Salsa
We Deliver Tamales by The Dozen
- Red Chile Beef Tamales by the Dozen$36.00
Carmen’s Authentic Red Beef Tamales are made fresh to order. Our premium cuts of tender beef are slow-roasted in an aromatic blend of chipotle peppers and savory spices. Shredded for amazing flavor in every bite, then simmered in a mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, the filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
- Red Chile Pork Tamales by the Dozen$36.00
Carmen’s Red Authentic Pork Tamales are made fresh to order. Our tender, slow-simmered pork is roasted in a savory blend of chipotle peppers and aromatic spices for incredible flavor in every bite. Shredded and simmered in our mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, this mouthwatering filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
- Green Chile Chicken by the Dozen$36.00
Carmen’s Authentic Green Chicken Tamales are made fresh to order. Our premium chicken is fire-roasted in a blend of savory herbs and spices. Shredded for rich flavor in every bite, this remarkable filling is simmered in a mild salsa verde made with garden-fresh tomatillos, cilantro, and fresh fire-grilled Mexican green chilis before being folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
- Cheesy Green Chile Corn by the Dozen$36.00
Carmen’s Authentic Green Corn Tamales are made fresh to order. Our garden-fresh corn is sliced right off the cob, and then sautéed in the perfect blend of savory spices. Mixed into our signature masa harina dough along with a mild salsa verde made with fresh tomatillos, cilantro, and fresh fire-grilled Mexican green chiles, this vegetarian delight is steamed to perfection and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
Entrée Platters
- Crunchy Taco Platter - Serves 10$64.00
Carmen’s Taco Platters treat you to 20 full-size tacos made the authentic way. Spiced to perfection and topped exactly the way you like them; our tacos are sure to please. House-prepared tortillas are pan-fried and folded around rich, flavorful fillings, providing just the right amount of craveable crunch. Grated cheese, garden-fresh lettuce, and ripe diced tomatoes are included.
- Cheese Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$48.00
Carmen’s cheese enchiladas are a classic treat, filled with a blend of authentic queso, cheddar, and our signature blend of mellow spices for an irresistible flavor. Each platter contains 20 Carmen’s tantalizing cheese enchiladas.
- Chicken Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
- Beef Enchilada Platter - Serves 10$58.00
Carmen’s Enchilada Platters contain 20 enchiladas stuffed with your choice of our sensational fillings. Your choice of classic red or green enchilada sauce makes this mouthwatering entrée complete.
- Petite-Burrito Platter - Serves 10$68.00
Carmen’s Burrito Platters satisfy big appetites! Each platter contains 10 petite-burritos brimming with your choice of our authentic fillings wrapped in fresh flour tortillas.
- Assorted Mini Chimis Platter - Serves 15$84.00
Each of our miniature chimichangas features savory fillings hand-rolled in fresh flour tortillas and flash-fried to golden perfection for just the right amount of crunch. The Carmen’s Mini Chimichanga platter comes 40 chimis, and plenty of fresh house-made salsa for dipping.
- Rolled Tacos Platter - Serves 10$49.99
Carmen’s Rolled Tacos Platters feature a delicious assortment of 40 taquitos. Each house-crafted corn tortilla is wrapped around savory fillings and then carefully flash-fried to achieve a crisp texture that’s just right. Each taquito platter comes with 20 Beef, 20 Chicken Taquitos, 12oz salsa, and 12oz guacamole for dipping.
- Beyond Beef Taco Platter - Serves 5$58.00
Carmen’s Crunchy Taco Platters has gone plant-based with our Beyond Beef Taco Platter treat your guests to 10 full-size tacos made the authentic way. Spiced to perfection and topped exactly the way you like them; our tacos are sure to please. House-prepared tortillas are pan-fried and folded around rich, flavorful Beyond Beef filling, providing just the right amount of craveable crunch. Topped, garden-fresh lettuce, and ripe diced tomatoes are included.
- Mini Chimis Half Platter - Serves 7$42.00
Each of our miniature chimichangas features savory fillings hand-rolled in fresh flour tortillas and flash-fried to golden perfection for just the right amount of crunch. The Carmen’s Mini Chimichanga platter comes 25 chimis, and plenty of fresh house-made salsa for dipping.
- Chafing Racks with 2hr Sterno$12.99
Salads
Sides
- Cheesy Guacamole & Chips - Serves 6$18.00
Carmen’s fresh guacamole is crafted with ripe, hand-mashed avocados, zesty lime juice, a touch of garden-fresh tomato, and our signature blend of mild spices, offering the refreshing flavor and creamy texture you crave. Fantastic with Carmen’s tortilla chips made fresh in house every day.
- Vegan Chips & Guacamole - Serves 6$18.00
Carmen’s fresh guacamole is crafted with ripe, hand-mashed avocados, zesty lime juice, a touch of garden-fresh tomato, and our signature blend of mild spices, offering the refreshing flavor and creamy texture you crave. Fantastic with Carmen’s tortilla chips made fresh in house every day.
- Spanish Rice & Refried Beans combo for 10$30.00
- Beans - Serves 15$25.00
Carmen’s refried beans are expertly seasoned and prepared the traditional way for a warm, savory flavor that takes hours to develop. Our authentic recipe transforms humble pinto beans into a rich, extra-creamy delight for your taste buds and the perfect companion to your meal.
- Salsa - Serves 6$4.99
A special blend of savory spices, and fresh herbs bring out the best in the garden-ripe tomatoes that go into each and every batch. A must-have with chips and just fantastic with entrees, our salsa is infused with bright, fresh flavors that make it a customer favorite.
- Carmen's Tortilla Chips - Serves 6$4.99
- Sour Cream - Serves 6$6.99
12 oz Sour Cream
Desserts
- Dozen Foot-Long Churros w/ Chocolate Sauce$24.00
Carmen’s churros are like a trip to the carnival. This unforgettable pastry is fried until golden brown and delicious. Then dusted with a blend of cinnamon and pure cane sugar.
- 6 Foot-Long Churros$12.00
Carmen’s churros are like a trip to the carnival. This unforgettable pastry is fried until golden brown and delicious. Then dusted with a blend of cinnamon and pure cane sugar.
Beverages
Boxed Lunches
- Carmen's Combination Box$12.98
Each box includes 1 Cheese Enchilada with the sauce of your choice, and 1 Crunchy Taco with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
- Carmen's Tamale Box$12.98
Each box includes 2 Tamales with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
- Savory Enchilada Box$12.98
Each box includes 2 Cheese Enchiladas with the sauce of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
- Burrito Box$12.98
Each box includes a tasty burrito with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
- Beyond Beef Taco Box$12.98
Each box includes 2 Plant-based Beyond Beef Crunchy Tacos. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
- Fajita Salad Bowl$12.98
Carmen's Fajita Salad is made with mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, carrots, and your choice of protein, and dressing.
- Crunchy Taco Box$12.98
Each box 2 Crunchy Tacos with the filling of your choice. Served with Rice, Beans, and our House Made Salsa.
