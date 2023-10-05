Carmine's La Trattoria
ANTIPASTI
Antipasto Italiano
Imported Reggiano Parmesan, Gorgonzola Dolce, Prosciutto di Parma, salami, soppressata, olives, roasted red peppers, and cornichons
Calamari Fritti
Crispy fried calamari, zucchini, sweet peppers, and spicy tomato sauce
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil, ciabatta crostini
Cocktail Di Gamberi
Traditional shrimp cocktail
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Thin sliced raw beef carpaccio, served with arugula, shaved Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon dressing
Baked Cherrystones
Baked clams, chorizo, jalapeño, and cilantro lime butter,
Zucchini Blossoms
Zucchini blossoms stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and fresh basil. Tempura style, with sautéed diced tomatoes, garlic olive oil, basil, and baby arugula salad
Gamberoni Alla Griglia
Grilled jumbo shrimp over hearts of palm, roasted corn, and baby arugula, in a lemon olive oil dressing
Zuppa Di Muscoli
Sautéed mussels, cherry tomatoes, and garlic butter
Zuppa Di Vongole
Sautéed clams, cherry tomatoes, and garlic butter
Caprese Di Bufala
Imported fresh buffalo mozzarella with beefsteak tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze
Insalata Di Mare
Calamari, shrimp, octopus, scallops, celery, fennel, diced tomatoes, Italian parsley, arugula, garlic, and lemon dressing
Prosciutto E Melone
Thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma and cantaloupe melon over arugula
Torre Di Capri
Lightly breaded, crispy eggplant, tomato, and buffalo mozzarella stack, Kalamata olive tapenade
Imported Burrata a Prosciutto
Fresh burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, figs, heirloom tomatoes, and balsamic glaze of modena
Polpo Alla Griglia
Grilled Portuguese octopus, baby arugula, red onions, grape tomatoes, and cannellini beans, lemon vinaigrette
Gamberi Alla Veneziana
Jumbo shrimp, sautéed with white wine, garlic, and butter over polenta
Dirty Oysters
6 Blue Point oysters, lime juice, crème fraiche, shallots, orange and green caviar
INSALATE
Cesare
Romaine, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and traditional cesare dressing
Della Casa
Organic mixed baby lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, radish, and carrots with balsamic vinaigrette
BB & Gorgonzola
Boston butter lettuce, pears, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola Dolce, and Gorgonzola balsamic dressing
Insalata Arcobaleno
Frisee lettuce, radicchio, Belgian endive, baby arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, dried apricot, crumbled goat cheese, and lemon dijon vinaigrette
Nantucket
Boston lettuce and red leaf lettuce, red onion, blue cheese, pine nuts, and maple raspberry vinaigrette
La Nostra
Arugula, roasted red peppers, hearts of palm, artichokes, avocado, shaved Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Barbabietole
Roasted red beets, spinach, raddichio, hearts of palm, and warm goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped Antipasto
Arugula, iceberg, soppressata, capocollo, Genoa salami, imported provolone, green olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, cucumber, and red wine vinaigrette
Quarto Di Lattuga
Iceberg wedge, bacon, sliced almonds, and tangy gorgonzola dressing
ZUPPA
Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster bisque and brandy
Zuppa Di Lenticchie Umbria
Green lentils, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs
Italian Wedding
Traditional wedding soup with mini meatballs
Pasta E Fagioli
Pasta with Prosciutto and cannellini beans
Chicken & Rice Soup
Soup of The Day
PESCE
Dentice Francese
Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, white wine lemon butter sauce, sautéed spinach
Dentice Rughetta
Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, fresh tomato, mushrooms, arugula, white wine, and lemon sauce over linguine
Dentice Livornese
Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, sautéed onions, capers, Gaeta olives, and oregano in a light tomato broth
Salmone Senape
Grilled fresh salmon fillet with dijon mustard sauce, and sautéed spinach
Zuppa Di Pesce
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, bay scallops, fish of the day, in a light tomato broth, with crostini
Dover Sole
Pan seared Dover sole, meuniere style, sautéed spinach, and mashed potatoes - de-boned table side
Salmone Al Granchio
Crab encrusted salmon fillet, lemon white wine sauce, over sautéed spinach
Pesce Spada Griglia
Pesce grilled swordfish, aromatic fresh herb oil, over sautéed escarole, cannellini beans, and fresh tomato
Chilean Sea Bass
Pan seared Chilean sea bass, kalamata olive, sun-dried tomato pesto, and sautéed spinach
Aragosta' Maine Lobster
Broiled or steamed 1.5 lb or 2 lb Maine lobster
POLLO / VITELLO
Veal Osso Bucco
Slow braised veal shank, served over risotto milanese
Pollo Cacciatora Alla Romana
Half chicken, sautéed with garlic, onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, and mushrooms, fresh rosemary, white wine, touch of tomato sauce
Pollo Scarpariello
Half roasted chicken, sliced Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, onions, bell peppers, and roasted potatoes in a rosemary lemon sauce
Pollo Arrosto
Half herb roasted chicken, fresh rosemary demi glace sauce, roasted potatoes, and sautéed escarole
Battuta Di Pollo
Pounded thin grilled all-natural chicken breast, served with insalata tri-colore and shaved Parmesan
Chicken Saltimbocca Alla Romana
Chicken topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, and provolone with sautéed spinach
Veal Saltimbocca Alla Romana
Veal topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, and provolone with sautéed spinach
Chicken Francese
Chicken sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables
Veal Francese
Veal sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded and fried chicken, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded and fried veal, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara
Chicken Marsala
Chicken sautéed in a marsala wine mushroom sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables
Veal Marsala
Veal sautéed in a marsala wine mushroom sauce, served with mashed potatoes & baby vegetables
Chicken Piccata
Chicken sautéed with capers in white wine lemon-butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes and baby vegetables
Veal Piccata
Veal sautéed with capers in white wine lemon-butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes and baby vegetables
Chicken Milanese
Chicken lightly breaded and fried, served over tri-colore salad and chopped tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan
Veal Milanese
Veal lightly breaded and fried, served over tri-colore salad and chopped tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan
BUTCHER SHOP
Prime Filet Mignon
8 oz grilled center cut filet
Prime Skirt Steak
Grilled USDA prime
Bone in Kansas City
16 oz USDA prime center cut
Boneless N.Y. Strip
14 oz USDA prime center cut
Australian Rack of Lamb
Choice of half rack or rib lamb chops, served with mint sauce
Boneless Ribeye
12 oz USDA prime center cut
Bone in Ribeye
18 oz USDA prime center cut
Porterhouse
20 oz USDA prime center cut
Australian A7 Wagyu
10 oz grilled
Japanese Wagyu
12 oz grilled
Short Rib Al Vino Chianti
Slow braised boneless short ribs, Chianti wine reduction and mushrooms, crispy onions, and mashed potatoes
PASTA
Bucatini Amatriciana
Bucatini, tossed with guanciale, onions and white wine, traditional tomato sauce
Eggplant Rollatini
Full Fettucini Alfredo
Full Rigatoni Vodka
Traditional vodka sauce with pancetta
Full Spag Carbonara
Full Spaghetti Bolognese
Fusilli Puttanesca
Capers, anchovies, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and Kalamata olives in a tomato sauce
Gnocchi
House made potato dumpling with tomato sauce or basil pesto sauce
Half Fettuc Alfredo
Fettuccini, Parmigiano butter cream sauce
Half Penne Alla Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomato, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil sauce
Half Rigatoni Vodka
Half Spag Bolognese
Tossed in traditional bolognese sauce
Half Spag Carbonara
Tossed with pancetta and egg yolk in a parmigiano cream sauce
Half Spaghetti Marinara
House Made Spaghetti
House-made meatballs or Italian sausage or both, marinara
Lasagne Alla Bolognese
Traditional meat lasagna, tomato sauce, bechamel, and melted mozzarella
Melanzane Alla Parmigiana
Pappardelle Carmine's
House-made wide pasta, in garlic and extra virgin olive oil, cervellata sausage, broccoli rabe, grape tomatoes, and white wine sauce
Pappardelle Short Rib
House-made wide pasta, tossed with short rib ragu and mushrooms, shaved Reggiano Parmesan
Pappardelle Tomato Basil
House-made flat wide pasta, tomato, basil, cream, and fresh mozzarella
Piatto Della Nonna
Meatball, sausage, and pork chop, served over spaghetti marinara
Ravioli Di Vitello
Braised veal ravioli with mushrooms and fresh thyme sauce and touch of cream
Ravioli Spinaci E Ricotta
Raviolis filled with ricotta and spinach, butter sage sauce
Full Penne Caprese
PASTA di MARE
Half Linguine Clams
Little-neck clams, white wine sauce with parsley, scallions, red pepper flakes, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
Ravioli Aragosta
Fresh house-made lobster ravioli, grape tomatoes in lobster bisque sauce
Linguine Allo Scoglio
Mussels, clams, calamari, jumbo shrimp, bay scallops and garlic, tomato sauce
Farfalle Salmone
Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green peas, and vodka cream sauce
Paglia E Fieno
Fresh white and green tagliolini pasta, shrimp and asparagus and crushed red pepper flakes, grape tomatoes, garlic and white wine sauce
Linguine Scungili
Sautéed scungili, spicy fra diavolo tomato sauce
Spaghetti Aragosta
Spaghetti squid ink spaghetti, fresh Maine lobster meat, spicy fra diavolo sauce
Linguine Scampi
Full Linguine Clams
RISOTTI
Half Risotto Milanese
Imported Carnaroli rice, slowly cooked with chicken stock, saffron, and veal marrow
Risotto Al Porcini
Imported Carnaroli rice, porcini mushrooms, and truffle oil
Risotto Al Frutti Di Mare
Imported Carnaroli rice with calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels in a light tomato sauce
Risotto Gamberi Zafferano
Imported Carnaroli rice, garlic, shrimp, arugula, and saffron
Risotto Primavera E Pesto
Imported Carnaroli rice, fresh seasonal vegetables, and pesto sauce
Risotto Aragosta
Imported carnaroli rice, Maine lobster meat, asparagus, and grape tomatoes
PINSA FLATBREAD
Napoli Pinsa
Beefsteak tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil
Milano Pinsa
Italian sausage, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, and marinara
Roma Pinsa
Sliced roast beef, horseradish, caramelized onions, and crumbled Gorgonzola
Parma Pinsa
Arugula, Pàrosciutto di Parma, shredded Reggiano Parmesan cheese
Cheese Pinsa
CONTORNI
Asparagus
Roasted Potatoes
Mushrooms
SD Italian Sausage
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli Di Rabe
Broccoli Di Rabe & Sausage
Escarole and Cannellini Beans
Broccoli
Sautéed Spinach
Baby Vegetables
SD Meatballs
French Fries
Sausage & Peppers
Add On's
LUNCH
Sandwiches
The Carmine
Ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and oil and vinegar
The Anthony
Black forest ham, warm brie, honey mustard, and fresh basil
The Godfather
Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers, and oil and vinegar
The Giardini
Arugula, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, oil and vinegar
The Italian
Hot soppressata, finocchiona, roasted artichoke puree, and eggplant
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, asparagus, roasted bell peppers, and smoked mozzarella
Salmon Sandwich
Fresh grilled salmon fillet, arugula, goat cheese, roasted bell peppers, and mayo
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Burgers & Wraps
USDA Prime Hamburger
USDA prime hamburger USDA prime burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun, and french fries
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, red onion, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic dressing
Vegetarian Wrap
Roasted vegetables, feta cheese, and balsamic dressing, mixed greens
Blackened Dolphin Wrap
Red onions, mixed greens, avocado, and tartar sauce
Red Pepper Wrap
Roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach, and balsamic dressing
Lunch Pastas
L-Penne Alla Caprese
Tossed with garlic, fresh tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella
L-Linguine Alle Vongole
Clams, garlic white wine, olive oil, and red pepper flakes, parsley
L-Spaghetti Bolognese
Traditional meat sauce
L-Pappardelle Al Filetto
House made pappardelle, filet mignon tips, wild mushrooms, and red wine reduction
L-Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Tossed with onions, prosciutto, fresh tomato in a vodka cream sauce
L-Risotto Con Salsiccia
Imported carnaroli rice, garlic, Italian sausage, arugula, and saffron
Lunch Salads
L-Della Casa
Mixed baby lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, carrots, radish, balsamic vinaigrette
L-Cesare
Romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, shaved Reggiano Parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing
L-La Nostra
Arugula, roasted red peppers, hearts of palm, artichokes, avocado, shaved Parmesan cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
L-Arcobaleno
Frisee lettuce, radicchio, belgian endive, baby arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, dried apricot, crumbled goat cheese, and lemon dijon vinaigrette
L-BB & Gorgonzola
Boston butter lettuce, pears, walnuts, gorgonzola dolce, and gorgonzola balsamic
L-Barbabietole
Roasted red beets, spinach, raddichio, hearts of palm, warm goat cheese, and balsamic
L-Nantucket
Boston and red leaf lettuce, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted pine nuts, and maple raspberry vinaigrette
Omelets
Omelette Di Verdura
Roasted peppers, onions, arugula, fresh tomatoes, and goat cheese
Frittata Di Salsiccia
Italian round omelet with sausage, peppers, potatoes, and onions
Omelette Di Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, provolone, Reggiano Parmesan, and goat cheese
Omelette Di Spinaci
Scallions and fresh spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce
Omelette Cervellata
Italian cheese, and parsley, sausage, scallions and fresh tomatoes
Omelette Al Funghi
Porcini, crimini, and shiitake mushrooms
Omelette Alla Fiorentina
Spinach, artichoke hearts, scallions, and provolone cheese
Omelette Di Aragosta
Fresh Maine lobster, spinach, and scallions
Omelette Di Granchio
Eggs & More
Uova a Modo Tuo
2 eggs any style, choice of bacon, cervellata sausage or Canadian bacon, and roasted potatoes
Uova Di Benedetto
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, toasted English muffin., hollandaise sauce, roasted potatoes
Uova Con Olio Tartufato
Scrambled eggs with black Truffle oil, and roasted potatoes
Piatto Di Salmone Affumicato
Nova smoked salmon, toasted bagel, capers. Onions and cream cheese
Continental Italiano
Sliced prosciutto, soppressata and provolone. Served with sliced melon
Small Fresh Fruit Plate
Large Fresh Fruit Plate
Toasted Bagel
Fresh Baked Croissant
Add 1 Egg
Add Side Toast
Add Side Bacon
DAILY SPECIALS
Chef's Daily Specials
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
Fresh bucatini pasta tossed with cacio e Pepe (creamy pecorino or Parmigiano and cracked pepper) prepared table side in a Parmigiano cheese wheel
Warm Burrata
Warm burrata cheese in a roasted grape tomato basil sauce, toasted ciabatta crostini served in a cast iron skillet
Tagliolini Nero
Black squid ink fresh tagliolini, Maine lobster meat, garlic, EVOO, parsley, and asparagus, in a light saffron cream sauce
Orecchiette Dello Chef
Ear shaped fresh pasta, crumbled chicken sausage, broccoli di Rapa, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and EVOO topped with ricotta salata
Halibut
Pan seared halibut in yellow Yukon potatoes, artichokes, multicolor baby heirloom tomatoes and white wine sauce
Branzino Alla Griglia
Grilled imported Mediterranean sea bass, whole (de-boned table side) or fillet, white wine lemon butter sauce, served with spinach and mashed potatoes
Chicken Au Poivre
All natural antibiotic and hormone free pounded chicken breast in a brandy au poivre sauce, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
Lamb Shank
Slow pan-seared Colorado lamb shank and wild mushrooms, served over risotto
Grilled Veal Chop
14 oz grilled center cut, veal chop served with roasted potatoes and broccoli di Rapa
Veal Loin Chop
Grilled veal loin chop served with roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables
Lamb Chops Abruzzese
Colorado lamb loin chops, marinated in rosemary, garlic, grilled and served with string beans and roasted potatoes
Surf and Turf
Filet mignon and two jumbo shrimp served with broccoli di Rapa
Veal Chop Milanese
Veal chop pounded, Milanese with tri-colore salad
Veal Chop Parmigiana
Veal chop pounded, Parmigiana with Spaghetti
Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola
Boneless rib eye in pizzaiola sauce, served with spaghetti
Dessert Specials
WINE
Red Wine
Cab Carmine's GLS
Chianti Carmine's GLS
Merlot Carmine's GLS
Pinot Noir Carmine's GLS
Montepulciano GLS
Red Blend GLS
Chianti Poggio GLS
Chianti Ruffino GLS
Daou Cab GLS
Iaccarini Malbec GLS
Markham Merlot GLS
Meiomi PN GLS
MP Aida GLS
Nero San Agostino GLS
Primitivo Lucarelli GLS
Quilt Cab GLS
Ripassa Poggi GLS
Rodney Strong Cab GLS
Sangiovese S Cristina GLS
Siena Blend GLS
Smith & Hook Cab GLS
ST Betto GLS
Trivento Malbec GLS
Valp Palazzo GLS
Villa Antinori GLS
Belle Glos GLS
Amarone Allegrini
Amarone Cesari
Amarone Tomassi
Amarone Venturini
Barbaresco
Barbera Braida
Barbera Ratti
Barolo Ratti
Barolo Prunotto
Brunello Banfi
Brunello Camigliano
Brunello San Felice
Cannonau
Chianti Classico Ruffino Gold Label
Chianti Classico Ruffino Tan
Chianti Il Grigio
Chianti Poggio
Monf Braida
Montepulciano Aida
MP Confronto
MP Santinumi
MP Semis Collefrisio
Nero D Harmonium
Nero Sant Agostino
PR Salento Rosso
Primativo Lucarelli
Ripassa Poggi
Sangiovese S Cristina
ST Taneto
ST Il Sasso
ST Vigorello
STuscan Betto
Toscano Rosso Antinori
Valp Venturini
Valpolicello Palazzo
Cotes du Rhone
Ch du Pape
Bordeaux
Arietta Red Blend
Cain Cuvee Meritage
Cain Five Meritage
Siena Blend
Argye PN
Belle Glos PN
Coppola Directors PN
Erath PN
Golden Eye PN
Kistler PN
Kosta Browne PN
La Crema PN
La Crema PN Willamette
Meomi PN
Paul Hobbs PN
Robert Mondavi PN
Three Sticks PN
Willamette Valley PN
Plungerhead Zin
Elyse Zin
PJack Syrah
Alexander Valley Cab
BR Cohn Cab
Cakebread Cab
Cakebread Mullan Rd
Daou Cab
Decoy Cab
Far Niente Cab
Frogs Leap Cab
Grgich Hills Cab
J Lohr Cab
Jordan Cab
Joseph Phelps Cab
Justin Cab
Merryvale Cab
Nickel & Nickel Cab
Peju Cab
Quilt Cab
Rod Strong Cab
Silver Oak Cab
Smith & Hook Cab
St Supery Cab
Stags Leap Artemis Cab
Ferrari Carano Merlot
Rombauer Merlot
Rutherford Hill Merlot
Decoy Merlot
Ste Michelle Merlot
Markham Merlot
BTL Cab Carmines
BTL Merlot Carmines
BTL Chianti Carmines
BTL PN Carmines
BTL Montepulciano Carmines
BTL Red Blend Carmines
Trivento Malbec
Iaccarini Malbec
White Wine
Moscato Vigne Rare GLS
Rose The Beach GLS
Blindfold GLS
PG Casteggio GLS
PG Santa Margherita GLS
Chard St. Michelle GLS
Chard Coppola GLS
Chard Girlan GLS
Chard Mondavi GLS
Chard Sonoma GLS
Chard Steel GLS
Chard Rombauer GLS
SB Kim Craw GLS
Fume Blanc GLS
SB Justin GLS
Riesling St. Mich GLS
Gavi Essere GLS
Arneis Blange GLS
Vermentino GLS
Chard Carmines GLS
PG Carmines GLS
S Blanc Carmines GLS
Cakebread Chard
Far Niente Chard
Ferrari Carano Chard
Maritana Chard
Grgich Hills Chard
Jordan Chard
Kistler Chard
St. Michelle Chard
Coppola Director’s Chard
Girlan Chard
Mondavi Chard
Sonoma Chard
Jadot“Steel” Chard
Rombauer Chard
Groth SB
Markham SB
Cakebread SB
Cloudy Bay SB
Sauv Blanc Kim Craw
Sauvignon Blanc Justin
PG Les Neris
PG Livon
Chard Bramito
SB Girlan
La Scolca Tan
Vernaccia
Falanghina
Il Fiore
PG Casteggio
PG Santa Margherita
Gavi Essere
Arneis Blange
Vermentino
Chablis
Sancerre Sauvion
Pouilly-Fuisse
Chassagne-Montrachet
Sonoma Cutrer Chard
Santa Margherita PG
La Crema Chard
La Crema PN
Felsina CH Riserva
Rose 'The Beach'
Blanc de Noir Blindfold
Fume Blanc Ferrari Carano
Reisling Chat St. Michelle
Reserve
Arcanum Toscana Rosso
Beau Freres PN
Cade Cabernet
Chappelet Cabernet
Conti Costanti Brunello di Montalcino
Daou Soul of the Lion
Diamond Creek Caberent
Don Melchor Concha y Toro
Gaja Barolo
Heitz Cabernet
Insignia Joseph Phelps Meritage
Mondavi Reserve Cabernet
Nickel & Nickel Cab
Opus One
Ornellaia Bolgheri
Pahlmeyer Red
Paul Hobbs Cab
Quintessa Red Blend
Salvioni Brunello
San Polo Brunello
Sassicaia Bolgheri
Solaia Antinori
Tiganello Antinori
Champagne & Sparkling
PIZZA
Medium La Pizzeria
Med Arugula Pizza
Prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, shaved Reggiano Parmesan, arugula, extra virgin olive oil
Med Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil
Med Abruzzese Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, hot salami, and prosciutto
Med Nonna 'Grandma' Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Med Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni. And mozzarella
Med Florence Pizza
Artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh tomatoes, and mozzarella
Med Scampi Pizza
Scampi sauce, shrimp, mozzarella, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
Med Salami Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, onions, and mozzarella
Med Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella
Med Vegetali Pizza
Tomato sauce, spinach, green and red peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella
Med Vongole Pizza
Chopped clams, Parmesan, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian herbs
Large La Pizzeria
Lg Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil
Lg Arugula Pizza
Prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, shaved Reggiano Parmesan, arugula, extra virgin olive oil
Lg Abruzzese Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, hot salami, and prosciutto
Lg Nonna 'Grandma' Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil
Lg Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni. And mozzarella
Lg Florence Pizza
Artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh tomatoes, and mozzarella
Lg Scampi Pizza
Scampi sauce, shrimp, mozzarella, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
Lg Salami Pizza
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, onions, and mozzarella
Lg Meat Lovers Pizza
Tomato sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella
Lg Vegetali Pizza
Tomato sauce, spinach, green and red peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella
Lg Vongole Pizza
Chopped clams, Parmesan, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian herbs
DESSERT
Dolce
Biscotta Each
Biscotti Plate 4pc
Cannoli
Traditional cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta chocolate chip filling
Cantuccini E Vin Santo
Almond cantuccini 'biscotti served with Vin Santo, Italian dessert wine with flavors of hazelnut and caramel. Considered to be the perfect ending to a delicious meal & one of Italy's most famous traditions
Cheesecake
Creamy ricotta cheesecake with mixed berry compote
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm dark chocolate cake, chocolate filling, and vanilla gelato
Coppa Di Gelato
Amarena cherry gelato, dark chocolate gelato, and vanilla bean gelato topped with sweet Amarena cherry
Creme Brulee
Vanilla bean creme. Caramelized sugar
Gelato
Key Lime Pie
Graham cracker crust, fresh lime, and whipped cream
Pistachio & Ricotta Cake
Pistachio and ricotta creme layered with sponge cake, topped with crushed pistachios and powdered sugar
Profiteroles
Italian cream puffs stuffed with Chantilly creme
Spumoni Bomba
Strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate gelato in a hard chocolate shell and drizzled with white chocolate
Tiramisù
Chef Elmer's tiramisu with layers of fresh mascarpone and espresso, kahlua-soaked lady fingers