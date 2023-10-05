All Day Menu

ANTIPASTI

Antipasto Italiano

$24.00

Imported Reggiano Parmesan, Gorgonzola Dolce, Prosciutto di Parma, salami, soppressata, olives, roasted red peppers, and cornichons

Calamari Fritti

$19.00

Crispy fried calamari, zucchini, sweet peppers, and spicy tomato sauce

Bruschetta

$13.00

Diced tomatoes, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil, ciabatta crostini

Cocktail Di Gamberi

$26.00

Traditional shrimp cocktail

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$23.00

Thin sliced raw beef carpaccio, served with arugula, shaved Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon dressing

Baked Cherrystones

$20.00

Baked clams, chorizo, jalapeño, and cilantro lime butter,

Zucchini Blossoms

$18.00

Zucchini blossoms stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and fresh basil. Tempura style, with sautéed diced tomatoes, garlic olive oil, basil, and baby arugula salad

Gamberoni Alla Griglia

$27.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp over hearts of palm, roasted corn, and baby arugula, in a lemon olive oil dressing

Zuppa Di Muscoli

$24.00

Sautéed mussels, cherry tomatoes, and garlic butter

Zuppa Di Vongole

$25.00

Sautéed clams, cherry tomatoes, and garlic butter

Caprese Di Bufala

$25.00

Imported fresh buffalo mozzarella with beefsteak tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze

Insalata Di Mare

$27.00

Calamari, shrimp, octopus, scallops, celery, fennel, diced tomatoes, Italian parsley, arugula, garlic, and lemon dressing

Prosciutto E Melone

$23.00

Thinly sliced Prosciutto di Parma and cantaloupe melon over arugula

Torre Di Capri

$25.00

Lightly breaded, crispy eggplant, tomato, and buffalo mozzarella stack, Kalamata olive tapenade

Imported Burrata a Prosciutto

$25.00

Fresh burrata, baby arugula, roasted red peppers, figs, heirloom tomatoes, and balsamic glaze of modena

Polpo Alla Griglia

$25.00

Grilled Portuguese octopus, baby arugula, red onions, grape tomatoes, and cannellini beans, lemon vinaigrette

Gamberi Alla Veneziana

$27.00

Jumbo shrimp, sautéed with white wine, garlic, and butter over polenta

Dirty Oysters

$19.00

6 Blue Point oysters, lime juice, crème fraiche, shallots, orange and green caviar

INSALATE

Cesare

$17.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and traditional cesare dressing

Della Casa

$12.00

Organic mixed baby lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, radish, and carrots with balsamic vinaigrette

BB & Gorgonzola

$19.00

Boston butter lettuce, pears, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola Dolce, and Gorgonzola balsamic dressing

Insalata Arcobaleno

$19.00

Frisee lettuce, radicchio, Belgian endive, baby arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, dried apricot, crumbled goat cheese, and lemon dijon vinaigrette

Nantucket

$18.00

Boston lettuce and red leaf lettuce, red onion, blue cheese, pine nuts, and maple raspberry vinaigrette

La Nostra

$18.00

Arugula, roasted red peppers, hearts of palm, artichokes, avocado, shaved Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Barbabietole

$18.00

Roasted red beets, spinach, raddichio, hearts of palm, and warm goat cheese with balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Antipasto

$20.00

Arugula, iceberg, soppressata, capocollo, Genoa salami, imported provolone, green olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, garbanzo beans, cucumber, and red wine vinaigrette

Quarto Di Lattuga

$18.00

Iceberg wedge, bacon, sliced almonds, and tangy gorgonzola dressing

ZUPPA

Lobster Bisque

$20.00

Maine lobster bisque and brandy

Zuppa Di Lenticchie Umbria

$12.00

Green lentils, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and fresh herbs

Italian Wedding

$12.00

Traditional wedding soup with mini meatballs

Pasta E Fagioli

$12.00

Pasta with Prosciutto and cannellini beans

Chicken & Rice Soup

$12.00

Soup of The Day

$11.00

PESCE

Dentice Francese

$39.00

Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, white wine lemon butter sauce, sautéed spinach

Dentice Rughetta

$39.00

Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, fresh tomato, mushrooms, arugula, white wine, and lemon sauce over linguine

Dentice Livornese

$39.00

Pan sautéed yellowtail snapper fillet, sautéed onions, capers, Gaeta olives, and oregano in a light tomato broth

Salmone Senape

$39.00

Grilled fresh salmon fillet with dijon mustard sauce, and sautéed spinach

Zuppa Di Pesce

$39.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, bay scallops, fish of the day, in a light tomato broth, with crostini

Dover Sole

$49.00

Pan seared Dover sole, meuniere style, sautéed spinach, and mashed potatoes - de-boned table side

Salmone Al Granchio

$39.00

Crab encrusted salmon fillet, lemon white wine sauce, over sautéed spinach

Pesce Spada Griglia

$39.00

Pesce grilled swordfish, aromatic fresh herb oil, over sautéed escarole, cannellini beans, and fresh tomato

Chilean Sea Bass

$49.00

Pan seared Chilean sea bass, kalamata olive, sun-dried tomato pesto, and sautéed spinach

Aragosta' Maine Lobster

$54.00+

Broiled or steamed 1.5 lb or 2 lb Maine lobster

POLLO / VITELLO

Veal Osso Bucco

$48.00

Slow braised veal shank, served over risotto milanese

Pollo Cacciatora Alla Romana

$29.00

Half chicken, sautéed with garlic, onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives, and mushrooms, fresh rosemary, white wine, touch of tomato sauce

Pollo Scarpariello

$29.00

Half roasted chicken, sliced Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, onions, bell peppers, and roasted potatoes in a rosemary lemon sauce

Pollo Arrosto

$29.00

Half herb roasted chicken, fresh rosemary demi glace sauce, roasted potatoes, and sautéed escarole

Battuta Di Pollo

$28.00

Pounded thin grilled all-natural chicken breast, served with insalata tri-colore and shaved Parmesan

Chicken Saltimbocca Alla Romana

$28.00

Chicken topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, and provolone with sautéed spinach

Veal Saltimbocca Alla Romana

$34.00

Veal topped with fresh sage, prosciutto, and provolone with sautéed spinach

Chicken Francese

$28.00

Chicken sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables

Veal Francese

$34.00

Veal sautéed in a white wine butter-lemon sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Lightly breaded and fried chicken, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara

Veal Parmigiana

$34.00

Lightly breaded and fried veal, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, served with spaghetti marinara

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Chicken sautéed in a marsala wine mushroom sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and baby vegetables

Veal Marsala

$34.00

Veal sautéed in a marsala wine mushroom sauce, served with mashed potatoes & baby vegetables

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Chicken sautéed with capers in white wine lemon-butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes and baby vegetables

Veal Piccata

$34.00

Veal sautéed with capers in white wine lemon-butter sauce, served with mashed potatoes and baby vegetables

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Chicken lightly breaded and fried, served over tri-colore salad and chopped tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan

Veal Milanese

$34.00

Veal lightly breaded and fried, served over tri-colore salad and chopped tomatoes, and shaved Parmesan

BUTCHER SHOP

Prime Filet Mignon

$50.00

8 oz grilled center cut filet

Prime Skirt Steak

$42.00

Grilled USDA prime

Bone in Kansas City

$50.00

16 oz USDA prime center cut

Boneless N.Y. Strip

$50.00

14 oz USDA prime center cut

Australian Rack of Lamb

$49.00

Choice of half rack or rib lamb chops, served with mint sauce

Boneless Ribeye

$50.00

12 oz USDA prime center cut

Bone in Ribeye

$60.00

18 oz USDA prime center cut

Porterhouse

$65.00

20 oz USDA prime center cut

Australian A7 Wagyu

$70.00

10 oz grilled

Japanese Wagyu

$130.00

12 oz grilled

Short Rib Al Vino Chianti

$36.00

Slow braised boneless short ribs, Chianti wine reduction and mushrooms, crispy onions, and mashed potatoes

PASTA

Bucatini Amatriciana

$28.00

Bucatini, tossed with guanciale, onions and white wine, traditional tomato sauce

Eggplant Rollatini

$25.00

Full Fettucini Alfredo

$25.00

Full Rigatoni Vodka

$27.00

Traditional vodka sauce with pancetta

Full Spag Carbonara

$29.00

Full Spaghetti Bolognese

$27.00

Fusilli Puttanesca

$25.00

Capers, anchovies, fresh tomatoes, garlic, and Kalamata olives in a tomato sauce

Gnocchi

$26.00

House made potato dumpling with tomato sauce or basil pesto sauce

Half Fettuc Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccini, Parmigiano butter cream sauce

Half Penne Alla Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomato, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil sauce

Half Rigatoni Vodka

$17.00

Half Spag Bolognese

$17.00

Tossed in traditional bolognese sauce

Half Spag Carbonara

$17.00

Tossed with pancetta and egg yolk in a parmigiano cream sauce

Half Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

House Made Spaghetti

$28.00

House-made meatballs or Italian sausage or both, marinara

Lasagne Alla Bolognese

$27.00

Traditional meat lasagna, tomato sauce, bechamel, and melted mozzarella

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$25.00

Pappardelle Carmine's

$31.00

House-made wide pasta, in garlic and extra virgin olive oil, cervellata sausage, broccoli rabe, grape tomatoes, and white wine sauce

Pappardelle Short Rib

$33.00

House-made wide pasta, tossed with short rib ragu and mushrooms, shaved Reggiano Parmesan

Pappardelle Tomato Basil

$26.00

House-made flat wide pasta, tomato, basil, cream, and fresh mozzarella

Piatto Della Nonna

$31.00

Meatball, sausage, and pork chop, served over spaghetti marinara

Ravioli Di Vitello

$29.00

Braised veal ravioli with mushrooms and fresh thyme sauce and touch of cream

Ravioli Spinaci E Ricotta

$28.00

Raviolis filled with ricotta and spinach, butter sage sauce

Full Penne Caprese

$25.00

PASTA di MARE

Half Linguine Clams

$18.00

Little-neck clams, white wine sauce with parsley, scallions, red pepper flakes, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Ravioli Aragosta

$39.00

Fresh house-made lobster ravioli, grape tomatoes in lobster bisque sauce

Linguine Allo Scoglio

$39.00

Mussels, clams, calamari, jumbo shrimp, bay scallops and garlic, tomato sauce

Farfalle Salmone

$28.00

Salmon, cherry tomatoes, green peas, and vodka cream sauce

Paglia E Fieno

$33.00

Fresh white and green tagliolini pasta, shrimp and asparagus and crushed red pepper flakes, grape tomatoes, garlic and white wine sauce

Linguine Scungili

$31.00

Sautéed scungili, spicy fra diavolo tomato sauce

Spaghetti Aragosta

$39.00

Spaghetti squid ink spaghetti, fresh Maine lobster meat, spicy fra diavolo sauce

Linguine Scampi

$34.00

Full Linguine Clams

$29.00

RISOTTI

Half Risotto Milanese

$16.00

Imported Carnaroli rice, slowly cooked with chicken stock, saffron, and veal marrow

Risotto Al Porcini

$36.00

Imported Carnaroli rice, porcini mushrooms, and truffle oil

Risotto Al Frutti Di Mare

$38.00

Imported Carnaroli rice with calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels in a light tomato sauce

Risotto Gamberi Zafferano

$36.00

Imported Carnaroli rice, garlic, shrimp, arugula, and saffron

Risotto Primavera E Pesto

$31.00

Imported Carnaroli rice, fresh seasonal vegetables, and pesto sauce

Risotto Aragosta

$39.00

Imported carnaroli rice, Maine lobster meat, asparagus, and grape tomatoes

PINSA FLATBREAD

Napoli Pinsa

$15.00

Beefsteak tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil

Milano Pinsa

$16.00

Italian sausage, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, and marinara

Roma Pinsa

$17.00

Sliced roast beef, horseradish, caramelized onions, and crumbled Gorgonzola

Parma Pinsa

$17.00

Arugula, Pàrosciutto di Parma, shredded Reggiano Parmesan cheese

Cheese Pinsa

$13.00

CONTORNI

Asparagus

$11.00

Roasted Potatoes

$11.00

Mushrooms

$11.00

SD Italian Sausage

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Broccoli Di Rabe

$11.00

Broccoli Di Rabe & Sausage

$20.00

Escarole and Cannellini Beans

$11.00

Broccoli

$11.00

Sautéed Spinach

$11.00

Baby Vegetables

$11.00

SD Meatballs

$12.00

French Fries

$9.00

Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

Add On's

Add Extra Meatball

$5.00

Add Mussels EA

$1.50

Add Prosciutto

$12.00

Add Ricotta Cheese

$2.50

Add Scallops EA

$9.00

Sliced Sausage

$5.00

Sub Wild Salmon Fillet

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp EA

$3.00

FAST BAR

FAST LIQUOR

Tito's

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Casamigos Silver

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Dewars

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

FAST BEER

Bud Light Draft

$8.00

Blue Moon Draft

$8.00

Ipga Draft

$8.00

Peroni Draft

$8.00

Sam Adams Draft

$8.00

Stella Draft

$8.00

Yuengling Draft

$8.00

FAST WINE

Chard Sonoma GLS

$16.00

PG Santa Margherita GLS

$16.00

Meiomi PN GLS

$15.00

Quilt Cab GLS

$19.00

ST Betto GLS

$17.00

SB Kim Craw GLS

$14.00

PG Carmines GLS

$10.00

Chard Carmines GLS

$10.00

Merlot Carmine's GLS

$10.00

Cab Carmine's GLS

$10.00

Pinot Noir Carmine's GLS

$10.00

Montepulciano GLS

$10.00

LUNCH

Sandwiches

The Carmine

$13.00

Ham, Genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and oil and vinegar

The Anthony

$13.00

Black forest ham, warm brie, honey mustard, and fresh basil

The Godfather

$13.00

Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers, and oil and vinegar

The Giardini

$13.00

Arugula, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, fresh mozzarella, oil and vinegar

The Italian

$13.00

Hot soppressata, finocchiona, roasted artichoke puree, and eggplant

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, asparagus, roasted bell peppers, and smoked mozzarella

Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh grilled salmon fillet, arugula, goat cheese, roasted bell peppers, and mayo

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Burgers & Wraps

USDA Prime Hamburger

$18.00

USDA prime hamburger USDA prime burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted brioche bun, and french fries

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, red onion, mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic dressing

Vegetarian Wrap

$14.00

Roasted vegetables, feta cheese, and balsamic dressing, mixed greens

Blackened Dolphin Wrap

$16.00

Red onions, mixed greens, avocado, and tartar sauce

Red Pepper Wrap

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, goat cheese, spinach, and balsamic dressing

Lunch Pastas

L-Penne Alla Caprese

$14.00

Tossed with garlic, fresh tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella

L-Linguine Alle Vongole

$15.00

Clams, garlic white wine, olive oil, and red pepper flakes, parsley

L-Spaghetti Bolognese

$14.00

Traditional meat sauce

L-Pappardelle Al Filetto

$16.00

House made pappardelle, filet mignon tips, wild mushrooms, and red wine reduction

L-Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$14.00

Tossed with onions, prosciutto, fresh tomato in a vodka cream sauce

L-Risotto Con Salsiccia

$15.00

Imported carnaroli rice, garlic, Italian sausage, arugula, and saffron

Lunch Salads

L-Della Casa

$9.00

Mixed baby lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion, carrots, radish, balsamic vinaigrette

L-Cesare

$10.00

Romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, shaved Reggiano Parmesan, and house-made caesar dressing

L-La Nostra

$10.00

Arugula, roasted red peppers, hearts of palm, artichokes, avocado, shaved Parmesan cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette

L-Arcobaleno

$11.00

Frisee lettuce, radicchio, belgian endive, baby arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, dried apricot, crumbled goat cheese, and lemon dijon vinaigrette

L-BB & Gorgonzola

$11.00

Boston butter lettuce, pears, walnuts, gorgonzola dolce, and gorgonzola balsamic

L-Barbabietole

$10.00

Roasted red beets, spinach, raddichio, hearts of palm, warm goat cheese, and balsamic

L-Nantucket

$10.00

Boston and red leaf lettuce, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, toasted pine nuts, and maple raspberry vinaigrette

Omelets

Omelette Di Verdura

$15.00

Roasted peppers, onions, arugula, fresh tomatoes, and goat cheese

Frittata Di Salsiccia

$15.00

Italian round omelet with sausage, peppers, potatoes, and onions

Omelette Di Quattro Formaggi

$15.00

Mozzarella, provolone, Reggiano Parmesan, and goat cheese

Omelette Di Spinaci

$15.00

Scallions and fresh spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce

Omelette Cervellata

$15.00

Italian cheese, and parsley, sausage, scallions and fresh tomatoes

Omelette Al Funghi

$15.00

Porcini, crimini, and shiitake mushrooms

Omelette Alla Fiorentina

$16.00

Spinach, artichoke hearts, scallions, and provolone cheese

Omelette Di Aragosta

$19.00

Fresh Maine lobster, spinach, and scallions

Omelette Di Granchio

$19.00

Eggs & More

Uova a Modo Tuo

$15.00

2 eggs any style, choice of bacon, cervellata sausage or Canadian bacon, and roasted potatoes

Uova Di Benedetto

$16.00

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon, toasted English muffin., hollandaise sauce, roasted potatoes

Uova Con Olio Tartufato

$16.00

Scrambled eggs with black Truffle oil, and roasted potatoes

Piatto Di Salmone Affumicato

$16.00

Nova smoked salmon, toasted bagel, capers. Onions and cream cheese

Continental Italiano

$15.00

Sliced prosciutto, soppressata and provolone. Served with sliced melon

Small Fresh Fruit Plate

$5.00

Large Fresh Fruit Plate

$9.00

Toasted Bagel

$5.00

Fresh Baked Croissant

$5.00

Add 1 Egg

$5.00

Add Side Toast

$2.00

Add Side Bacon

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Fish Special

$21.95

Lunch Risotto Special

$19.95

Lunch Pasta Special

$18.95

DAILY SPECIALS

Chef's Daily Specials

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

$18.00+

Fresh bucatini pasta tossed with cacio e Pepe (creamy pecorino or Parmigiano and cracked pepper) prepared table side in a Parmigiano cheese wheel

Warm Burrata

$25.00

Warm burrata cheese in a roasted grape tomato basil sauce, toasted ciabatta crostini served in a cast iron skillet

Tagliolini Nero

$48.00

Black squid ink fresh tagliolini, Maine lobster meat, garlic, EVOO, parsley, and asparagus, in a light saffron cream sauce

Orecchiette Dello Chef

$24.00

Ear shaped fresh pasta, crumbled chicken sausage, broccoli di Rapa, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and EVOO topped with ricotta salata

Halibut

$42.00Out of stock

Pan seared halibut in yellow Yukon potatoes, artichokes, multicolor baby heirloom tomatoes and white wine sauce

Branzino Alla Griglia

$48.00

Grilled imported Mediterranean sea bass, whole (de-boned table side) or fillet, white wine lemon butter sauce, served with spinach and mashed potatoes

Chicken Au Poivre

$27.00

All natural antibiotic and hormone free pounded chicken breast in a brandy au poivre sauce, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

Lamb Shank

$45.00

Slow pan-seared Colorado lamb shank and wild mushrooms, served over risotto

Grilled Veal Chop

$65.00

14 oz grilled center cut, veal chop served with roasted potatoes and broccoli di Rapa

Veal Loin Chop

$30.00

Grilled veal loin chop served with roasted potatoes and mixed vegetables

Lamb Chops Abruzzese

$32.00

Colorado lamb loin chops, marinated in rosemary, garlic, grilled and served with string beans and roasted potatoes

Surf and Turf

$45.00

Filet mignon and two jumbo shrimp served with broccoli di Rapa

Veal Chop Milanese

$48.00

Veal chop pounded, Milanese with tri-colore salad

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$48.00

Veal chop pounded, Parmigiana with Spaghetti

Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola

$32.00

Boneless rib eye in pizzaiola sauce, served with spaghetti

Dessert Specials

Flourless Choc Cake

$13.00

Tartufo Ice Cream

$13.00

Lemon Sorbetto

$13.00

Raspberry Sorbetto

$13.00

Torta Della Nonna

$13.00

New York Cheesecake

$13.00

WINE

Red Wine

Cab Carmine's GLS

$10.00

Chianti Carmine's GLS

$10.00

Merlot Carmine's GLS

$10.00

Pinot Noir Carmine's GLS

$10.00

Montepulciano GLS

$10.00

Red Blend GLS

$10.00

Chianti Poggio GLS

$13.00

Chianti Ruffino GLS

$16.00

Daou Cab GLS

$15.00

Iaccarini Malbec GLS

$13.00

Markham Merlot GLS

$17.00

Meiomi PN GLS

$15.00

MP Aida GLS

$12.00

Nero San Agostino GLS

$13.00

Primitivo Lucarelli GLS

$13.00

Quilt Cab GLS

$19.00

Ripassa Poggi GLS

$15.00

Rodney Strong Cab GLS

$15.00

Sangiovese S Cristina GLS

$12.00

Siena Blend GLS

$17.00

Smith & Hook Cab GLS

$16.00Out of stock

ST Betto GLS

$17.00

Trivento Malbec GLS

$12.00

Valp Palazzo GLS

$14.00

Villa Antinori GLS

$14.00

Belle Glos GLS

$19.00

Amarone Allegrini

$140.00

Amarone Cesari

$98.00

Amarone Tomassi

$150.00

Amarone Venturini

$135.00

Barbaresco

$105.00

Barbera Braida

$105.00

Barbera Ratti

$64.00

Barolo Ratti

$102.00

Barolo Prunotto

$145.00

Brunello Banfi

$140.00

Brunello Camigliano

$105.00

Brunello San Felice

$132.00

Cannonau

$49.00

Chianti Classico Ruffino Gold Label

$85.00

Chianti Classico Ruffino Tan

$49.00

Chianti Il Grigio

$68.00

Chianti Poggio

$39.00

Monf Braida

$58.00

Montepulciano Aida

$36.00

MP Confronto

$89.00

MP Santinumi

$90.00

MP Semis Collefrisio

$75.00

Nero D Harmonium

$85.00

Nero Sant Agostino

$39.00

PR Salento Rosso

$54.00

Primativo Lucarelli

$39.00

Ripassa Poggi

$49.00

Sangiovese S Cristina

$36.00

ST Taneto

$44.00

ST Il Sasso

$75.00

ST Vigorello

$109.00

STuscan Betto

$49.00

Toscano Rosso Antinori

$42.00

Valp Venturini

$59.00

Valpolicello Palazzo

$43.00

Cotes du Rhone

$42.00

Ch du Pape

$79.00

Bordeaux

$54.00

Arietta Red Blend

$165.00

Cain Cuvee Meritage

$75.00

Cain Five Meritage

$199.00

Siena Blend

$55.00

Argye PN

$54.00

Belle Glos PN

$67.00

Coppola Directors PN

$49.00

Erath PN

$52.00

Golden Eye PN

$125.00

Kistler PN

$145.00

Kosta Browne PN

$250.00

La Crema PN

$68.00

La Crema PN Willamette

$79.00

Meomi PN

$45.00

Paul Hobbs PN

$160.00

Robert Mondavi PN

$60.00

Three Sticks PN

$120.00

Willamette Valley PN

$59.00

Plungerhead Zin

$54.00

Elyse Zin

$105.00

PJack Syrah

$150.00

Alexander Valley Cab

$62.00

BR Cohn Cab

$64.00

Cakebread Cab

$190.00

Cakebread Mullan Rd

$90.00

Daou Cab

$55.00

Decoy Cab

$64.00

Far Niente Cab

$240.00

Frogs Leap Cab

$115.00

Grgich Hills Cab

$128.00

J Lohr Cab

$69.00

Jordan Cab

$115.00

Joseph Phelps Cab

$180.00

Justin Cab

$54.00

Merryvale Cab

$98.00

Nickel & Nickel Cab

$210.00

Peju Cab

$94.00

Quilt Cab

$62.00

Rod Strong Cab

$47.00

Silver Oak Cab

$145.00

Smith & Hook Cab

$49.00

St Supery Cab

$79.00

Stags Leap Artemis Cab

$185.00

Ferrari Carano Merlot

$58.00

Rombauer Merlot

$98.00

Rutherford Hill Merlot

$58.00

Decoy Merlot

$42.00

Ste Michelle Merlot

$40.00

Markham Merlot

$49.00

BTL Cab Carmines

$30.00

BTL Merlot Carmines

$30.00

BTL Chianti Carmines

$30.00

BTL PN Carmines

$30.00

BTL Montepulciano Carmines

$30.00

BTL Red Blend Carmines

$30.00

Trivento Malbec

$36.00

Iaccarini Malbec

$39.00

White Wine

Moscato Vigne Rare GLS

$13.00

Rose The Beach GLS

$15.00

Blindfold GLS

$17.00Out of stock

PG Casteggio GLS

$12.00

PG Santa Margherita GLS

$16.00

Chard St. Michelle GLS

$12.00

Chard Coppola GLS

$15.00

Chard Girlan GLS

$15.00

Chard Mondavi GLS

$15.00

Chard Sonoma GLS

$16.00

Chard Steel GLS

$16.00

Chard Rombauer GLS

$17.00

SB Kim Craw GLS

$14.00

Fume Blanc GLS

$14.00

SB Justin GLS

$13.00

Riesling St. Mich GLS

$13.00

Gavi Essere GLS

$13.00

Arneis Blange GLS

$16.00

Vermentino GLS

$13.00

Chard Carmines GLS

$10.00

PG Carmines GLS

$10.00

S Blanc Carmines GLS

$10.00

Cakebread Chard

$88.00

Far Niente Chard

$102.00

Ferrari Carano Chard

$60.00

Maritana Chard

$110.00

Grgich Hills Chard

$79.00

Jordan Chard

$72.00

Kistler Chard

$119.00

St. Michelle Chard

$36.00

Coppola Director’s Chard

$48.00

Girlan Chard

$47.00

Mondavi Chard

$47.00

Sonoma Chard

$49.00

Jadot“Steel” Chard

$49.00

Rombauer Chard

$49.00

Groth SB

$46.00

Markham SB

$44.00

Cakebread SB

$68.00

Cloudy Bay SB

$58.00

Sauv Blanc Kim Craw

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc Justin

$41.00

PG Les Neris

$50.00

PG Livon

$46.00

Chard Bramito

$52.00

SB Girlan

$44.00

La Scolca Tan

$49.00

Vernaccia

$49.00

Falanghina

$40.00

Il Fiore

$40.00

PG Casteggio

$36.00

PG Santa Margherita

$49.00

Gavi Essere

$39.00

Arneis Blange

$42.00

Vermentino

$39.00

Chablis

$52.00

Sancerre Sauvion

$59.00

Pouilly-Fuisse

$58.00

Chassagne-Montrachet

$112.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$28.00

Santa Margherita PG

$28.00

La Crema Chard

$26.00

La Crema PN

$27.00

Felsina CH Riserva

$29.00

Rose 'The Beach'

$45.00

Blanc de Noir Blindfold

$55.00Out of stock

Fume Blanc Ferrari Carano

$45.00

Reisling Chat St. Michelle

$39.00

Reserve

Arcanum Toscana Rosso

$130.00

Beau Freres PN

Cade Cabernet

$200.00

Chappelet Cabernet

$420.00

Conti Costanti Brunello di Montalcino

$199.00

Daou Soul of the Lion

$225.00

Diamond Creek Caberent

$325.00

Don Melchor Concha y Toro

$200.00

Gaja Barolo

$495.00

Heitz Cabernet

$425.00

Insignia Joseph Phelps Meritage

$425.00

Mondavi Reserve Cabernet

$245.00

Nickel & Nickel Cab

$195.00

Opus One

$475.00

Ornellaia Bolgheri

$320.00

Pahlmeyer Red

$300.00

Paul Hobbs Cab

$650.00

Quintessa Red Blend

$325.00

Salvioni Brunello

$300.00

San Polo Brunello

$460.00

Sassicaia Bolgheri

$360.00

Solaia Antinori

$560.00

Tiganello Antinori

$225.00

Champagne & Sparkling

Chandon Brut

$37.00

La Marca Prosecco

$39.00

Moet & Chandon Brut

$85.00

Prosecco Carmine's

$32.00

Prosecco Collosel

$41.00

V-Clicquot Rose

$125.00

V- Clicqout Yellow

$98.00

Moet Split

$30.00

Moet Rose Split

$32.00

Prosecco Split

$14.00

Moscato Vigna Rare

$39.00

Carmine's Whites

BTL PG Carmines

$30.00

BTL Chard Carmines

$30.00

BTL Sauv Blanc Carmines

$30.00

Wine Specials BTG

Caymus Cabernet

$34.00+

Amarone Poggi

$24.00+

Brunello Santa Giulia

$25.00+

PIZZA

Medium La Pizzeria

Med Arugula Pizza

$25.00

Prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, shaved Reggiano Parmesan, arugula, extra virgin olive oil

Med Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil

Med Abruzzese Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, hot salami, and prosciutto

Med Nonna 'Grandma' Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Med Pepperoni Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni. And mozzarella

Med Florence Pizza

$25.00

Artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh tomatoes, and mozzarella

Med Scampi Pizza

$25.00

Scampi sauce, shrimp, mozzarella, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Med Salami Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, onions, and mozzarella

Med Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella

Med Vegetali Pizza

$25.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, green and red peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella

Med Vongole Pizza

$25.00

Chopped clams, Parmesan, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian herbs

Large La Pizzeria

Lg Margherita Pizza

$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil

Lg Arugula Pizza

$28.00

Prosciutto di Parma, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, shaved Reggiano Parmesan, arugula, extra virgin olive oil

Lg Abruzzese Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, hot salami, and prosciutto

Lg Nonna 'Grandma' Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Lg Pepperoni Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni. And mozzarella

Lg Florence Pizza

$28.00

Artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh tomatoes, and mozzarella

Lg Scampi Pizza

$28.00

Scampi sauce, shrimp, mozzarella, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Lg Salami Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, onions, and mozzarella

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella

Lg Vegetali Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, spinach, green and red peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and mozzarella

Lg Vongole Pizza

$28.00

Chopped clams, Parmesan, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and Italian herbs

Employee Pizza

Lg 1 Topping Emp Pizza

$9.00

DESSERT

Dolce

Biscotta Each

$2.50

Biscotti Plate 4pc

$9.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Traditional cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta chocolate chip filling

Cantuccini E Vin Santo

$14.00

Almond cantuccini 'biscotti served with Vin Santo, Italian dessert wine with flavors of hazelnut and caramel. Considered to be the perfect ending to a delicious meal & one of Italy's most famous traditions

Cheesecake

$13.00

Creamy ricotta cheesecake with mixed berry compote

Chocolate Lava Cake

$13.00

Warm dark chocolate cake, chocolate filling, and vanilla gelato

Coppa Di Gelato

$14.00

Amarena cherry gelato, dark chocolate gelato, and vanilla bean gelato topped with sweet Amarena cherry

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Vanilla bean creme. Caramelized sugar

Gelato

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

Graham cracker crust, fresh lime, and whipped cream

Pistachio & Ricotta Cake

$12.00

Pistachio and ricotta creme layered with sponge cake, topped with crushed pistachios and powdered sugar

Profiteroles

$13.00

Italian cream puffs stuffed with Chantilly creme

Spumoni Bomba

$13.00

Strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate gelato in a hard chocolate shell and drizzled with white chocolate

Tiramisù

$13.00

Chef Elmer's tiramisu with layers of fresh mascarpone and espresso, kahlua-soaked lady fingers

A La Mode

$2.50

Sorbetto

$9.00