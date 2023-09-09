CUPCAKES

CLASSIC

12 pk classic

$43.09

4 pk classic

$15.96

6 pk classic

$22.74
Almond Classic

$3.99
Carrot Cake Classic

$3.99
Choc Chzcake Classic

$3.99

Choc Fix Classic

$3.99
CNC Classic

$3.99
Cookie Dough Classic

$3.99
Key Lime Classic

$3.99
Lemon Drop Classic

$3.99
Orange Crush Classic

$3.99
Party Cake Classic

$3.99
PB Bliss Classic

$3.99
Real Strawberry Classic

$3.99
Red Velvet Classic

$3.99
Summer Love Classic

$3.99
Vanilla Bean Classic

$3.99
Candice's Cotton Candy Classic

$3.99

DAILY JUMBO

Special Daily Jumbo

$5.99

Spiked additional

$0.25
R’s Smore’s Jumbo

$5.99
M’s SB Shortcake Jumbo

$5.99
J’s Black Moon Jumbo *

$6.24
Pina Colada Jumbo *

$6.24
French Toast Jumbo

$5.99
F’s Boston Creme Jumbo

$5.99
M's Ube Cake Jumbo

$5.99
Honey Bee Jumbo*

$6.24
Ho HO Jumbo

$5.99
Lavenderry Haze Jumbo*

$6.24
G’s Choc Truffle Jumbo

$5.99
A’s Tres Leche Jumbo

$5.99
Pineapple Rightside Jumbo

$5.99
M’s Rainbow Troll Jumbo

$5.99
B’s Black Forest Jumbo*

$6.24
Wacky Watermelon Jumbo

$5.99

CowabungaTurtle

$5.99
A’s Mango Colada Jumbo*

$6.24

JUMBO

GF Jumbo Cupcakes

$6.59

Single jumbo

GF/Vegan Jumbo Cupcakes

$6.59

Single jumbo

Vegan Jumbo Cupcakes

$6.59

Single jumbo

MINI

Mini Cupcakes

$15.99

12-pack mini bite flight

GF Mini Cupcakes

$10.92

6-pack mini

Vegan Mini Cupcakes

$10.92

6-pack mini

GF/Vegan Mini Cupcakes

$10.92

6-Pack mini

SF Mini Cupcakes

$10.92

6-pack mini

Keto Mini Cupcakes

$9.99

6-pack mini

Full Menu

Treats

Cakepops

$2.75

Single cakepop

Decorated Cakepop

$3.25

2 for $6 Cakepops

$6.00

Single (Original) Cheesecake

$4.59

Single (Special) Cheesecake

$4.99

Whole Cheesecake

$52.39

Cookies Etc

$1.99

Brownies

$4.99

Bars

$4.99

Homemade bar single

CBD Dog Bones

$4.99

CBD Coffee

$5.99

Gluten/Nut-Free

GF Jumbo Cupcakes

$6.59

Single jumbo

GF Classic Cupcakes

$23.99

6-pack classic

GF Mini Cupcakes

$10.92

6-pack mini

GF Cakepops

$3.33

Single cakepop

GF Donuts

$4.04

2-pack donuts

GF Cookies

$1.99

GF Edible Cookie Dough

$4.34

Edible cookie dough

GF Cinnamon Rolls

$14.99

5-pack gluten-free and nut-free donuts

GF Rice Krispy

$5.00

Gluten-free and nut-free single rice krispy

GF Brownies

$4.96

Gluten-free and nut-free brownie 3x3

GF Cookie Cake

$18.22

8" gluten-free and nut-free cookie cake

GF Cheesecake

$5.19

4" gluten-free and nut-free cheesecake

GF Dinner Rolls

$8.64

6-Pack gluten-free and nut-free dinner rolls

GF Flour

$8.39

Per pound

Vegan

Vegan Jumbo Cupcakes

$6.59

Single jumbo

Vegan Classic Cupcakes

$23.99

6-pack classic

Vegan Mini Cupcakes

$10.92

6-pack mini

Vegan Donuts

$4.04

2-pack donuts

Vegan Cookies

$3.94

2-pack cookie

Gluten/Nut-Free, & Vegan

GF/Vegan Jumbo Cupcakes

$6.59

Single jumbo

GF/Vegan Classic Cupcakes

$4.76

6-Pack classic (in store only)

GF/Vegan Mini Cupcakes

$10.92

6-Pack mini

GF/Vegan Donuts

$4.04

2-Pack donuts

Sugar-Free/Keto

Single SF Classic Cupcakes

$4.76

6-Pack SF Classic Cupcakes

$27.13

SF Mini Cupcakes

$10.92

6-pack mini

Sugar-Free Donuts

$4.04

2-pack donuts

Keto Mini Cupcakes

$9.99

6-pack mini

Keto Cookies

$6.99

4-pack cookies

Crazy8

Crazy8 Pie Crust

$6.29

Single Crazy8 Classic Cupcakes

$4.32

Pups

Pupcakes

$4.39

4-pack

Classic Pupcake

$3.99

Single

Puppy Smashcake

$17.83

8 inches

CBD Dog bones

$4.99

Drinks

Hot or Iced Tea

$3.99

Hot or Iced Coffee

$4.49

Real Lemonade

$3.99

Flavored Lemonade

$4.49

Soft Drinks

$3.49

Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Americano

$5.49+

Latte

$5.49+

Mocha Latte

$5.99+

Chai or Matcha

$5.99+

Espresso Shot

$1.49

Caramel Macchiato

$6.49+

Nutella Mocha

$6.49+

White Caps

$6.49+

Sea Turtle

$6.49+

Additional Espresso Shot

$1.00

Flavor

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Pina Colada 20z

$5.99

Strawberry Banana

$5.99

Berry Blitz

$5.99

Tropical Breeze

$5.99

Summer Love

$5.99

Java Chip

$6.59

Caramello

$6.59

Cookies 'n Cream

$6.59

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.59

White Wedding

$6.59

Add-Ons

Gift Certificates

$1.00

Gifting

$1.99