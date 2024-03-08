Carolina's Chicken and More
Dinner Menu
Salads
Specials
- Mexican Trio Tacos$12.99
Three Tacos on Corn Tortillas. One Steak, One Chicken, one Carnitas, with chipotle sauce and pico de Gallo. Served with Lettuce, Guacamole, and Rice or Pintos/Black Beans
- Arroz con Pollo (ACP)$13.99
Grilled Chicken with ranchera sauce on a bed of Mexican Rice drizzled with Cheese dip. Side of lettuce with house dressing
- Fajitas Tejanos$14.99
Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp with Squash, Bell Peppers and Onions. Served with rice and refried beans
- Burritos San Jose$15.99
- Burrito Supremo$18.99
- Burrito Gaffney$19.99
Filled with Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Grilled Vegetables, pico de gallo, avocado, jack cheese, and beans. Topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, and burrito sauce. Served on a skillet over a bed of grilled vegetables.
- Burrito Pastor$15.99
Filled with grilled pork, rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, jalepeño in vinegar, and cream. Served with rice, letttuce, and sour cream.
- Combo Burrito$17.99
Filled with grilled steak, chicken, refried beans, grilled veggies, rice, cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream.
- House Enchiladas$14.99
- Enchiladas Verde$14.99
- Enchiladas Rojas$14.99
- Enchiladas Banderas$16.99
A La Carte Menu
- Taco$2.99
Meat of choice and Pico de Gallo served on a corn tortilla
- Taco Combo$10.99
Two Tacos served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Quesadilla$11.99
Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Served with Lettuce, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Burrito$9.99
Filled with refried beans, pico de gallo and jack cheese. Topped with burrito sauce and cheese. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
- Fajitas$12.99
Meat of choice grilled with squash, zucchini, bell peppers and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Enchilada$3.99
Enchilada with choice of meat.
Sides
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Fajitas$11.99
Meat of choice grilled with squash, zucchini, bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream.
- Burrito Deluxe$12.99
Beef or Chicken Burrito topped with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Cheese Steak$12.99
Grilled Steak with onion in a flour tortilla with nacho cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.
- Burrito Azteca$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with chicken or pork and topped with melted cheese. Served with choice of rice or beans.
- Grilled Burrito$12.99
Filled with steak or chicken and grilled onion. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice and beans.
- Burrito El Mexicano$12.99
Choice of steak, Chicken or Pork Carnitas filled with grilled vegetables, chipotle sauce, beans and cheese. Topped with burrito sauce and served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
- Burrito Especial$12.99
Ground Beef or shredded chicken with sauce. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and guacamole.
- Burritos Tipicos$12.99
Two burritos with ground beef, cheese dip, beans and salad.
- El Mariachi Bowl$13.99
Choice of Chicken, Steak or Texano with rice, black beans, avocado, onion and cilantro.
- Camarones a la Mojo de Ajo$13.99
Grilled Shrimp with garlic sauce, onion, zucchini, red and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and dressing.
- Camarones a la Diabla$13.99
Grilled Shrimp with hot sauce, onion, zucchini, red and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and dressing.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$11.99
Two eggs with tomatoes, onions and jalepeño. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and dressing.
- Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Two Fried Eggs over corn tortillas. Topped with sauce, monterrey cheese and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and dressing.
- Huevos con Chorizo$10.99
Two scrambled eggs with chorizo, onion and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and dressing.
- Pollo Fundido Veracruz$12.99
Grilled Chicken with vegetables in Veracruz sauce and cheese. Served with Rice, beans, lettuce and dressing.
- Chilaquiles$12.99
Choice of steak, chicken or carnitas with tortillas, green or red spicy sauce. Topped with Jack Cheese, a fried egg, sour cream, onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Lunch Combos
- Lunch #1$8.99
One Cheese enchiladas, rice and beans. Add Shredded Chicken or ground beef for an additional charge.
- Lunch #2$10.99
One Ground beef or shredded chicken taco, rice and beans.
- Lunch #3$10.99
One ground beef or shredded chicken tostada. Topped with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch #4$10.99
One chile poblano filled with cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Add ground beef for an additional charge.
- Lunch #5$11.99
One quesadilla with your choice of steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo or pastor. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch #6$11.99
One ground beef or shredded chicken chimichanga, rice and beans.
- Lunch #7$10.99
One chile relleno, rice and beans.
- Speedy Gonzales$10.99
One ground beef taco, one enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or refried beans.
Chicken and More
Plates
- Meat and 3 Veg$12.99
Choice of Meat and 3 sides, Bread and a Drink
- Meat and 2 Veg$11.99
Choice of Meat and 2 sides, Bread and a Drink
- Meat and 1 Veg$10.99
Choice of Meat and a side, Bread and a Drink
- 4 Veg$11.99
Choice of 4 sides, bread and a Drink
- 3 Veg$10.99
Choice of 3 sides, bread and a Drink
- Chicken and Biscuits$6.99
Fried Chicken and Biscuits
- 2 Pc Chicken Dinner$10.99
2 Pieces Fried Chicken, 1 Side, 1 Bread
- 3 Pc Chicken Dinner$11.99
3 Pieces Fried Chicken, 1 Side, 1 Bread
- 5 Pc Chicken Dinner$14.99
5 Pieces Fried Chicken, 2 Side, 2 Bread
- 15 Pc Chicken Dinner$45.99
15 Pieces Fried Chicken, 4 Side, 4 Bread
- Extra Meat$5.99
- Extra Side$3.99
- Extra Sauce$0.99
- Slaw$0.69
Combos
- Cheeseburger Box$10.99
Cheeseburger, Fries and a Drink
- 8pc Nugget Box$11.99
8pc nuggets, Fries and a Drink
- Fish Sandwich Box$10.99
Fish Sandwich, Fries and a drink
- Chicken Sandwich Box$10.99
Fried Chicken sandwich, Fries and a Drink
- Double cheeseburger Box$13.99
Double cheeseburger, Fries and a Drink
- Hamburger Box$10.99
- 2 Hot Dogs$10.99
Sides
- 5 Pc Nugget$5.99
- Biscuit$1.69
- BLT$5.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on White Bread
- Calabash Chicken$2.69
- Cheeseburger$5.99
Cheeseburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo
- Chef Salad$10.99
- Chef's Salad$10.99
- Chicken Breast$5.99
- Chicken Leg$4.99
- Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Chicken Thigh$4.99
- Chicken Wing (Full)$3.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
- Drink$2.59
- Fish$3.99
Piece of Fish, battered and fried
- Fish Sandwich$6.99
- Garden Salad$8.99
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
- Hamburger$4.99
Hamburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo
- Hot Dog$2.99
- Jalepenos$0.69
- Large Side$5.29
- Pepper$0.79
- Pint of Gizzards$6.99
- Pint of Livers$6.99
- Regular Side$3.99
- Roll$0.69