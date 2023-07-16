Caroline's Louisiana Kitchen 723 E Market St
Caroline's Louisiana Kitchen
Catering
New Orleans Red beans and rice with sausage
$11.95
Etouffee with side of bread
$12.95
Cajun Shrimp pasta with garlic bread
$12.95
Jambalya stuffed pork chop
$12.95
Seafood gumbo (cup)
$5.99
Seafood gumbo (bowl)
$7.99
Chicken and andouille gumbo (cup)
$5.99
Chicken and andouille gumbo (bowl)
$7.99
Corn and crab bisque (cup)
$5.99
Corn and crab bisque (bowl)
$7.99
Chicken with boudin gravy
$12.95
Blackened Drum and boiled veggies
$12.95
Fries
$4.00
Bar Food
Caroline's Louisiana Kitchen 723 E Market St Location and Ordering Hours
(318) 455-9301
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM