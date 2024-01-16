Carolyn's Essenhaus 104 E Main St
Full Menu
Breakfast Combinations
Breakfast Menu Items
- Cheese and Mushroom Omelet$7.99
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$8.99
- Western Omelet
Ham, cheese, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes$9.59
- Vegetarian Omelet
Cheese, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms (veggies may vary)$8.99
- French Toast
Made with our cinnamon bread$4.99
- Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham on toast or biscuit$4.99
- Bowl of Cottage Cheese with Fruit$4.99
- Pancakes
Made from scratch and as big as your plate!$2.99
- Biscuits and Gravy$2.99
- Hash Browns and Gravy$3.99
- Cereal$2.99
- Hash Browns$2.99
- 1 Egg$1.25
- Bread$1.25
- Meat$3.79
- Sugar Free Syrup$0.50
Daily Breakfast Specials
- Bacon, Mushroom & Cheese Omelet$8.99
- Denver Omelet$8.99
- Denver Scramble$7.99
- French Toast Sand$7.99
- Hobo$7.99
- Huevos Rancheros$6.50
- Saturday - Blueberry Pancakes$3.19
- Smothered Breakfast Burrito$5.99
- Southern Scramble$7.99
- Spanish Burrito$5.99
- Sweet Cream Cheese Blueberry French Toast$6.50
- Thursday and Friday - Fried Mush$2.50
- Chicken Fried Steak$8.99
- Fajita Chicken Omelet$8.99
- D's Breakfast Sandwich
Burger Patty w/ Cajun Seasoning, Cheese, Slice tomatoes and 1 egg on grilled bread$7.99
- French Dip$9.99
- Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
Side Orders
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Cup of Soup$2.99
- Flat Fries$2.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Onion Rings$2.99
- Peaches$2.99
- Potato Salad$2.99
- 1 Trip Salad Bar$3.99
- Salad Bar-All You Can Eat$7.99
- Sauerkraut$2.99
- Seasoned Curly Fries$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Vegetable$2.99
- Side of Cream Gravy$0.75
- Side of Brown Gravy$0.75
- Cheddar Potato (When Avail)$2.99
Drinks
Sandwiches
- Gr Chicken Sand
On hamburger bun$8.99
- Gr Chicken Fried Steak Sand
On grilled bread$8.99
- Gr Roast Beef Sand
On grilled bread$8.99
- Farmer's Special
On grilled bread. Hamburger with grilled onions, ham, and cheese$9.49
- Smoked Turkey with Bacon
On fresh bread$8.99
- Chicken Salad Sand
On fresh bread$8.99
- BLT
On grilled bread$8.99
- Gr Ham and Cheese
On grilled bread$8.99
- Fish Sandwich
On hamburger bun$7.99
- Gr Veggie Sand
Onions, mushrooms, and cheese$7.99
- Gr Bacon and Cheese$7.99
- Gr Cheese Sand$6.59
- Cold Ham & Cheese$8.99
- Deluxe Gr Chicken Sand$10.99
- Deluxe Gr Roast Bf Sand$10.99
- Ham Salad Sandwich$8.99
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
Hot Sandwiches
Soups & Salads
- Chef Salad
Lettuce, ham, chicken, onion, egg, cheese and tomato$8.29
- Fajita Chicken Salad
Fajita chicken with onions & peppers on lettuce in a flour shell topped with cheese and tomato$8.99
- Taco Salad
Seasoned meat and beans on lettuce in a flour shell, topped with cheese and tomato$8.29
- Fried Chicken Salad
Chicken tenders on lettuce, cheese, and tomato$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast on lettuce, onions, and tomato$8.99
- Salad Bar$3.99
- Soup$4.39
Daily Specials
- Wed: Pan-Fried Chicken$8.99
- Thurs: Pork Roast$8.99
- Thurs: Pork Chop Dinner$8.99
- Fri: Fish & Shrimp$15.59
- Fri: Ollie's Dinner$11.89
- Fri: Ollie's Sand$8.79
- Fri: Hoagie$9.99
- Fri: Smoked Sausage Dinner$11.89
- Fri: Verenike'$11.99
- Sat: Sloppy Joe$7.99
- Lasagne$8.25
- Meatloaf$8.99
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Sand$9.99
- Mon: BBQ Pork$8.99
- Fish & Fries$8.99
- Loaded Chicken Strip Bowl$9.50
- Mon: Baked Steak$8.99
- Turkey Bacon Melt$9.49
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$9.99
- Chicken Noodles$8.49
- Chicken & Rice$8.49
Small Appetite
Dinners
- 8 Oz. K.C. Strip and 5 Shrimp$17.99
- 8 Oz. K.C. Strip$15.79
- 12 Pieces Fried Shrimp$14.99
- Large Chicken Fried Steak
Minute steak hand-breaded in our kitchen. Our #1 favorite!$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast*
Marinated in our own house dressing$10.99
- 4 Chicken Tenders$11.99
- Smothered Chicken
Our grilled chicken breast is topped with onions, green peppers, and cheese$11.99
- Large Roast Beef
Marinated our way & baked perfectly$11.99
- 8 Oz. Chopped Steak
Topped with a choice of onions, cheese, or mushrooms$11.99
- Large Ham Dinner
Cob-smoked & delicious!$10.99