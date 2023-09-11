Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
8643 W Central Ave
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
Carpe Diem Cafe
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
8643 W Central Ave
Drinks
Retail
Coffee & Espresso
Other Drinks
Drinks from the Cooler
Delivery
Pickup
Popular Items
Chai Latte
$4.25+
Drinks
Coffee & Espresso
Americano
$3.00+
Batch Brew Coffee
$1.85+
Cold Brew
$2.50+
Latte
$3.75+
Macchiato Latte
$4.50+
Espresso Shots
$1.50+
Affogato
$3.50
Café Au Lait
$2.75+
Cappuccino
$3.75+
Eiskaffee (Cold Coffee w/ Soft Serve)
$5.00+
Espresso Con Panna
$2.75+
Other Drinks
Blenders
$4.50+
Chai Latte
$4.25+
Matcha Latte
$4.25+
Organic Tea
$3.00+
Fog Tea & Milk Tea
$3.50+
Fruit Smoothie
$3.50+
Refreshers
$3.50+
Chromas
$3.50+
Flavored Milk & Steamers
$1.70+
Hot Chocolate
$2.45+
Lemonade
$3.00+
Milkiatos & Milkshakes
$3.75+
Drinks from the Cooler
Bottle Pop
$2.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Canned Pop
$1.00
Energy Drink
$3.00
ICE Drinks
$1.00
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Sunny D/ Apple Juice
$1.00
Gatorade/ Body Armor
$2.25
Retail
Shirts\ Bracelets
Plain Shirt
$15.00
Tie Dye Shirt
$15.00
Bracelets (Carpe Diem)
$5.00
Bracelets (Rocks)
$7.00
Cups/Tumblrs
Mugs
$12.00
Blue Tumblr (16 oz)
$15.00
Red Tumblr (20 oz)
$15.00
Coffee Bags
Brazil
$15.00
Breakfast Blend
$15.00
Rainforest Blend
$15.00
Heaven's Espresso
$18.00
Decaf
$18.00
Artwork
Kim Peck
$65.00+
Robyn Garrison
$25.00+
Alina Serio
$25.00+
Kaley Warden
$150.00+
Go Ostrich Designs
$30.00+
Trance
$50.00
Carpe Diem Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(316) 640-0144
8643 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212
Closed
• Opens Monday at 7AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement