Carrabelle Lounge Restaurant & Cafe
Burgers and Curry
- Lamb Burger$16.99
Lamb Patty, Tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Burger/Sandwich$14.99
Spicy Chicken Patty,American Cheese, Lettuce,Tomato, Onion
- Cheese Burger$15.99
Angus beef patty,Worcestershire,American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato
- Chicken Curry$16.99
- Chiken Tikka Masala - Mild$17.99
- Naan Pizza$12.99
- Naan Tacos$12.99
- Naan Panini$15.99
- Panner Naan Pizza$12.99
- Naan Tacos Veg$12.99
- Vegtarian Curry$14.99
- Paneer Tikka Masala - Mild$15.99
- Vegetarian Burger$14.99
Potato Peas Patties,American Cheese,Lettuce , Onion , Tomato
- Vegetarian Grilled Sandwich$14.99
Potato peas patties, American Cheese, Beetroot, Cucumber , Onion, Tomato
- Maa Ki Dal - Lental Potato Soup$14.99
Appetizer
- Garlic Naan$3.99
1pc
- Potato (Aloo) Stuffed Paratha$3.99
1 pc - Topped with butter
- Paneer Paratha - Indian Cootage Cheese$3.99
1 pc -Topped with Butter
- Vegetarian Samosa$9.99
Maida Flour, Potato , Peas, Spices - 3 pcs
- Vegetarian Puff$9.99Out of stock
Paneer, Potato, peas, onion ,spices - 3 pcs
- Fries$4.99
- Roti$3.99
2 pcs - Topped with butter
Breakfast
Drinks and Beverages
- Green Smoothie$6.99
Mango,Spinach, Cucumber, Lime, Ginger, Chia Seeds, Honey
- Fresh Orange Juice$8.29
- Frersh Coconut Water$9.99
Cost Rica - Baby Coconut
- Mango Milkshake$9.99
- Frappe$7.99
- Mango Lassi$5.99
Mango pulp, Yogurt, Honey
- Masala Tea$4.99
Milk, Tea leaves, Sugar, Fresh Ginger
- Cold Brew$7.99
- Regular Coffee$2.99
- Dark Coffee$2.49
- Cappuccino$5.99
- Latte$4.99
- Milk tea$4.99
- Mango Milk tea$5.99
- Matcha Milk tea$5.99
- Pineapple Mango Lemonade Smoothie$6.99
- Mango Lemonade Smoothie$6.99
- Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie$5.99
- Passion Fruit Lemon Smoothie$6.99
- Iced tea$3.99
- Pineapple Mango Iced Tea$4.99
- Mango iced tea$4.99
- Strawberry Iced Tea$4.99
- Classic Lemonade$3.99
- Mango Lemonade$4.99
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.99
- Soda$2.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.99
- Water Bottle$2.99
Salad
- Hells's Hot Garlic Sauce$1.99
fresh garlic , red chili, veg oil, salt, spices
- Green Salad$7.99
cucmbar, tomato, green bell pepper, red onions, olives , feta cheeese
- Grill Chicken Salad$12.99
Grillded chicken, cucumbar, tomato, green bell pepper, red onions, olives , feta cheeese, dressing
- Sautéed Mushroom$9.99
butter, olive oil, soy sauce, balsamic, herbs , garlic
