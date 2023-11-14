Carson's Food & Drink 362 E Main St
Starters
- Grilled Brie$17.00
bourbon pear chutney, candied pecans, seasonal berries served with a truffle baguette and truffle butte
- Pretzels & Beer Cheese$14.00
baked beer cheese with soft braided parmesan pretzels and spicy house mustard.
- Spicy Shrimp$18.00
sauteed shrimp with spicy sausage peppers and onions in our white wine creole reduction and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with a toasted truffle baguette for dipping.
- Ahi Poke Lettuce Wraps$18.00
Ahi tuna sashimi, cucumbers, ginger red onion, and avocado tossed in sweet and spicy soy with a side of wasabi aioli
- Carson's Nachos$17.00
house-made truffle potato chips piled high with our rib meat, stinging garlic sauce, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapeños, green onions and crème fraîche; topped with our smoked gouda cheese sauce
- Seared Ahi Tuna$18.00
seared rare ahi tuna sliced and glazed with sweet and spicy soy sauce, topped with green onions and toasted sesame seeds, served with wasabi aioli and a field green salad garnish
- Salmon Bruschetta$16.00
house-cured salmon sliced thin and topped over goat cheese spread, with red onion, capers, cucumbers, tomatoes, balsamic reduction, crème fraîche, and fresh dill
- Sweet & Spicy Ribs$18.00
Carson’s signature ribs tossed in Sriracha bourbon BBQ, topped with shaved jalapeños, and toasted sesame seeds
- Baked Goat Cheese$14.00
topped with our zesty cabernet marinera with fresh with fresh basil pesto, served with garlic truffle rolls
- Bearnaise Truffle Fries$14.00
topped with our house béarnaise, white truffle oil, shredded parmesan, and scallions
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Pork Belly Beer Cheese Burger$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Portobello Sandwich$14.00
- Carson's Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
- Softshell Crab BLT$18.00
- Shaved Prime Rib$17.00
- Wagyu Burger$17.00
- Grilled Ham & Gruyere$16.00
- Spicy Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
- Blackened Salmon Sandwich$17.00
- So-Cal Cheeseburger$14.00
- Bacon Jam & Swiss Burger$15.00
- Béarnaise Burger$16.00
Entrees
Steaks & Ribs
Desserts
- Banana Bread Pudding$8.00
- Derby Pie$7.00
- Derby Pie Bites$7.00
- Ice Cream Sundae$7.00
- Triple Layer Chocolate Cake$8.00
- New York Cheese Cake$8.00
- Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
- Deep Fried Cinnamon Biscuit Sundae$7.00
- Chocolate Torte$9.00
- Banana Bread Pudding Martini$12.00
- The Kentucky Dude$10.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Carson's Irish Coffee$11.00
- Chocolate Martini$12.00