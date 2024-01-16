Carvers Steakhouse 25775 Perdido Beach Boulevard
Beverage Menu
N/A Beverage
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Gingerbeer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Mtn Dew$3.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Saratoga Sparking$5.00
- Saratoga Still$5.00
- Starry$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Tonic Water$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- kiddie cocktail$5.00
Food Menu
Oyster Farmers' Rotation
Starters
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
Large gulf shrimp, coconut breaded & served with our orange marmalade sauce
- Neuske Torch Pork Belly$16.00
Blow torched crispy, smoky perfection. A tantalizing harmony of rich flavors in every savory, char-kissed bite
- Louisiana Style Crab Cakes$19.00
Lump crab, Cajun trinity & other fresh herbs & spices with creole remoulade sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Quail$16.00
Fire grilled, applewood bacon wrapped & served with bourbon glaze & BBQ sauce
- Hand-Breaded Onion Rings$13.00
Thick cut & fried golden brown, served with our housemade spicy petal sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Creamy spinach & artichoke dip, topped with melted Parmesan cheese & served with toasted pita points
- Sweet Chili Fried Calamari$12.00
Hand-breaded & flash fried to a golden brown, served with sweet & spicy chili sauce
- Bread
- Extra Bread$1.00
- Extra Pita Bread$2.50
Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Garden fresh romaine, home-style croutons & fresh shredded Parmigiano Reggiano, with house Caesar dressing
- Wedge Salad$11.00
A crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce, topped with applewood bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese and a sweet balsamic glaze
- House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, Cheddar Jack cheese and home-style croutons
Seafood Salads
Steaks & Chops
- Wagyu Ribeye$72.00
Marbled perfection, elevating beef to extraordinary heights of flavor
- Center Cut Sirloin$25.00
Center cut for tenderness. Lean, hearty and full of flavor
- New York Strip$44.00
Seasoned with black pepper & kosher salt
- Ribeye$48.00
Our richest and most flavorful steak, grilled to perfection
- 12 Oz Herb Crusted Prime Rib$38.00Out of stock
Herb crusted and slow roasted, served with au jus, horseradish cream sauce and hand-carved to order
- 16 Oz Herb Crusted Prime Rib$44.00Out of stock
Herb crusted and slow roasted, served with au jus, horseradish cream sauce and hand-carved to order
- Filet Mignon$50.00
The most tender & juicy cut. Seasoned & grilled to perfection
- Porterhouse$55.00
The best Angus beef, the tenderness of the filet & the rich flavor of a New York strip
- Pork Tomahawk$32.00
French cut, apple cider marinated & char-grilled, topped with a bourbon glaze
- Rack of Lamb$36.00
A whole, oven roasted four chop rack served with rosemary mint glaze
Beyond Steak
- Pistachio-Crusted Grouper$38.00
Tender fish encased in a golden crust, delivering a culinary masterpiece
- Cedar Planked Salmon$26.00
Hand cut, atlantic salmon, slow cooked over an open wood fire
- Ahi Tuna$28.00
Seared ahi tuna with avocado-wasabi and sashimi sauce
- Twin Lobster Tails$38.00
A duo of lobster served with drawn butter
- Char-grilled Shrimp$24.00
Ten grilled or blackened gulf shrimp
- Carver's Chicken$24.00
Grilled airline breast topped with poblano pepper blend, grilled onions, avocado & feta cheese
Sandwiches
- Chophouse Burger$17.00
Angus steak patty, topped with smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, crispy onion strings, pickles, BBQ sauce and garlic aioli on brioche bun
- Carver Burger$15.00
Angus steak patty with sautéed onions & mushrooms, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, house-made steak sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle on brioche bun
- Chicken Club$14.00
Blackened or grilled marinated chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & honey-herb aioli on brioche bun
Ribs & Combos
Signature Sides
Standard Sides
Add-Ons
- 1000 Island$1.00
- Auju$1.00
- Bacon$1.00
- Balsamic Glaze$1.00
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.00
- BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Blackened Shrimp Skewer$10.00
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$1.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing$1.00
- Bourbon Glaze$1.00
- Butter$0.50
- Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Caramel Sauce$1.00
- Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- Chocolate Sauce$1.00
- Cocktail Sauce$1.00
- Crab Cake$10.00
- Drawn Butter$1.00
- Fried Lobster Tail$19.00
- Garlic Aioli$1.00
- Grilled Shrimp Skewer$10.00
- Honey Butter$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Horseradish$1.00
- Horseradish Cream$1.00
- Orange Marmalade$1.00
- Oscar$20.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Raspberry Sauce$1.00
- Raspberry Vinaigrette$1.00
- Remoulade Sauce$1.00
- Rosemary Mint Glaze$1.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$7.00
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Steak Butter$1.00
- Steamed Lobster Tail$19.00
- Sweet Chili$1.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
Bar Menu
Specialty Cocktails
- Apple Crisp Martini$10.00
- Asian Pear Mojito$10.00
- Aviation Martini$10.00
- B-52 Coffee$10.00
- Carver's Agave Margarita$10.00
- Carver's Coffee$10.00
- Carver's OB Rye$12.00
- Carvers Mule$10.00
- Coastal Limon Martini$10.00
- Coconut Breeze$10.00
- Colorado Bull$10.00
- Elderflower Bellini$12.00
- Grapefruit Sour$10.00
- Jalapeno Agave Margarita$12.00
- Jameson Irish Coffee$9.00
- Keoke Coffee
- Key Lime Martini$10.00
- Mocha Espresso Martini$12.00
- Paloma Martini$12.00
- Pomegranate Cosmo$12.00
- Raspberry Royale$10.00
- Southern Buck$11.00
- Sunset Martini$10.00
- Tito's on Orange Beach$12.00
Bottled Beers
Draft Beers
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- 1792$8.00
- Bakers$17.00
- Balvenie$18.00
- Bardstown$12.00
- Basil Hayden$10.00
- Blantons$30.00
- Bookers$32.00Out of stock
- Buffalo Trace$10.00Out of stock
- Bulleit$9.00
- Canadian Club$6.00
- Chicken Cock$14.00
- Clyde May's$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Crown Royal Reserve$12.00
- Crown Royal XR$40.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Eagle Rare$15.00
- Elijah Craig$14.00
- Fireball$7.00
- Four Roses$12.00
- Gentleman Jack$9.00
- Glenfiddich$35.00
- Green River$9.00
- Green River Wheated$9.00
- Happy Hour Whiskey$4.00
- High West$10.00
- J & B$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$12.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Black$11.00
- Jameson Coopers$9.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$25.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Johnny Walker Red$7.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye$10.00
- Macallan 12$16.00
- Maker's Mark$8.00
- Maker's Mark 46$10.00
- Oban$22.00
- Old Forester$7.00
- Rabbit Hole$16.00
- Sazerac Rye$8.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Seagrams VO$7.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Tin Cup$9.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oak$15.00
- Woodford Reserve Rye$10.00
- Yellowstone$10.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Red Wine
- House Pinot Noir$8.00
- House Cabernet$8.00
- Glass Mercer$12.00
- Bottle Mercer$47.00
- Freemark Abbey$68.00
- Glass Meomi$12.00
- Bottle Meomi$45.00
- Glass Elouan$12.00
- Bottle Elouan$45.00
- Glass Argyle$15.00
- Bottle Argyle$58.00
- Cristom$68.00
- Flowers$90.00
- Glass Counselor$14.00
- Bottle Counselor$55.00
- Glass Oberon$15.00
- Bottle Oberon$58.00
- Quilt$68.00
- Girard$78.00
- Duckhorn$88.00
- Cakebread$110.00
- Caymus$120.00
- Nickel & Nickel$150.00
- Glass Cigar$12.00
- Bottle Cigar$45.00
- Glass Septima$14.00
- Bottle Septima$55.00
- Chateau Graysac$65.00
- Stag's Leap$75.00
- Perrin$80.00
- Col. Solare$85.00
- Happy Hour Cabernet$4.00
- Happy Hour Pinot Noir$4.00
White Wine
- House Chardonnay$8.00
- House Pinot Grigio$8.00
- House Moscato$8.00
- Bottle House Moscato$30.00
- Glass Joel Gott$10.00
- Bottle Joel Gott$38.00
- Glass Santi$10.00
- Bottle Santi$38.00
- Elk Cove$48.00
- Glass Chalk Hill$10.00
- Bottle Chalk Hill$40.00
- Glass Coppola$10.00
- Bottle Coppola$38.00
- Glass JJ Vincent$15.00
- Bottle JJ Vincent$55.00
- Jordan$70.00
- Calling$85.00