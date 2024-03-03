Casa Amigos Vero Beach
FOOD
Appetizers
- Table Side Guacamole$11.99
Fresh avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, fresh lime juice, jalapeño, & sea salt
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Monterrey cheese, garnished with chorizo. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, & 3 flour tortillas
- Louisiana Shrimp$24.99
Fresh shrimp boiled in our secret spices, blended with our signature seasoning. Served with corn on the cob & boiled potatoes
- Elotes$10.50
Two mexican corn topped with lime, mayo, queso fresco, & spiced seasoning
- Casa Amigos Sampler$17.99
Chorizo dip, buffalo wings, chicken quesadilla, & chicken taquitos. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole
- Buffalo Wings$13.50
- Jalapeño Poppers$9.99
- Casa Amigos Ceviche Especial$16.99
Bay scallops, shrimp, & white fish marinated cooked in fresh squeezed citrus juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, avocado, & jalapeños
- Ceviche$12.50
Raw. Fish or shrimp marinated & cooked in fresh squeezed citrus juice, with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeños, & avocado
- Ceviche De Pulpo$19.99
Raw. Octopus marinated & cooked in fresh squeezed citrus juice, with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeños, basil, splash olive oil, & avocado
- Tricolor Tamales$12.50
Three tamales: one chicken, one pork, one cheese topped with three different salsas: mole, green salsa, & cheese dip
- Lettuce Tacos$14.99
Three lettuce wraps, sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, corn, & onions
- Chipotle Tacos$15.99
Three mini handmade corn tortilla, black beans, garnished with mixed greens, chipotle sauce, & cheese
- Fried Calamari$18.50
Calamari lightly breaded, well seasoned & gently fried. Served over a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo & a delicious dipping sauce
- Fried Shrimp$18.50
Shrimp lightly breaded, well seasoned & gently fried. Served over a bed of lettuce with pico de gallo & a delicious dipping sauce
- Goat cheese jalapeños$18.99
Nachos
- Deluxe Nachos$12.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, ground beef, shredded chicken, black beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, & jalapeños
- Fajita Nachos$15.99
Corn tortilla chips, grilled onions & bell peppers, topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, & jalapeños
- Casa Amigos Nachos$18.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, cheese dip, grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, & shrimp
- Classic Nachos$9.00
Cheese & nachos
Salads
- Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, & pico de gallo
- Blackened Chicken Salad$15.99
Spicy blackened chicken, baby greens, topped with bacon, avocado, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, black beans, & creamy balsamic vinaigrette on the side
- Grilled Chile Salad$17.99
Fresh salad greens, pico de gallo, onion, bell peppers, mango, pineapple, jicama & tortilla strips. Topped with fresh avocado & queso fresco & Chile. Dressing on the side
- Avocado Salad$13.99
Fresh avocado, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, corn, black beans, & ranch dressing on the side
- Chicken, Pineapple, & Avocado Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, fresh pineapple, tomatoes, cucumber, red peppers, onions, tortilla strips, jicama, & almonds. Tossed with cilantro lime vinaigrette on the side
- Calabash Chicken Salad$15.99
Iceberg lettuce, avocado, mozzarella cheese, onion & tomato. Topped with fried chicken tenderloin, & ranch dressing on the side
- Caesar Salad$13.99
Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, croutons, & tomatoes
- Ahi Tuna Salad$18.99
Raw. Ahi tuna fresh, red onions, tomatoes, baby greens, beans sprouts, thinly sliced lemon & sliced avocado
Mexican Street Tacos
- Tacos Carne Asada$18.99
Three grilled steak tacos
- Tacos Al Pastor$15.99
Three grilled adobo pork tacos
- Carnitas Tacos$15.99
Three slow simmered pork tacos
- Tacos De Lengua$15.99
Three rich silky textured cow tongue
- Tacos De Tripa$15.99
Three grilled crispy beef intestine tacos
- Tacos De Chorizo$15.99
Three seasoned mexican style sausage tacos
- Tacos De Pollo Asado$15.99
Three grilled chicken tacos
- Tacos De Cabrito$15.99
Three simmered goat meat tacos
- Birria Tacos$21.99
Three birria tacos, shredded goat meat & cheese. Served with dipping consome, rice, & whole beans
Tacos
- Tex Mex Tacos$15.99
Three hard or soft tacos, beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream with white rice and refried beans
- Casa Fish Tacos$18.99
Three white fish tacos, flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and baja chipotle salsa with rice and refried beans
- Casa Shrimp Tacos$18.99
Three shrimp tacos, flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and baja chipotle salsa with rice and refried beans
- Fritos Fish Tacos$19.99
Three white fish tacos, flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, baja chipotle salsa, and a side of fries
- Fritos Shrimp Tacos$19.99
Three shrimp tacos, flour tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, baja chipotle salsa, and a side of fries
Favorites
- Super Burrito$16.99
A monster burrito stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, & sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce & cheese dip
- Burrito California$17.99
A monster burrito stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, peppers, rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream. Topped with cheese dip
- Burrito Mexicano$17.99
Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions & bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole. With rice & refried beans
- Burrito Deluxe$17.99
Two burritos filled with beef tips or shredded chicken. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce & guacamole. Served with rice & refried beans
- Chicken & Spinach Enchiladas$15.99
Three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken & spinach. Topped with cheese dip, poblano sauce, cilantro, & red onions. Served with rice & refried beans
- Enchiladas Supremas$15.99
Four enchiladas, one ground beef, one chicken, one cheese & one refried beans. Topped with red enchilada sauce, shredded cheese lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & guacamole
- Chiles Relleno$17.99
2 roasted poblano peppers, stuffed with queso fresco. Topped with three different sauces: red, cheese dip, sour cream, & green sauce. Side of rice & refried beans
- Tricolor Enchiladas$15.99
3 enchiladas filled with ground beef or chicken. Topped with 3 different sauces: red sauce, cheese dip, & green sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
- Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Two corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with tomatillo green salsa & shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & lettuce. Served with rice & refried beans
- Burrito Especial$14.99
Two burritos filled with ground beef or shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, & guacamole chicken. Topped with shredded cheese & burrito sauce, served with rice & refried beans
- Quesadilla Casa Amigos$15.99
Grilled flour tortilla with your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken & cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & refried beans
- Chimichanga$14.99
Fried flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, side of rice & refried beans
- Flautas$15.99
Four rolled tortillas, beef tips or shredded chicken, flash fried. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & queso fresco. Served with refried beans
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.99
Two cheese enchiladas, topped with braised pork, enchilada sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans
- Enchiladas Poblanas$14.99
Two corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. Topped with shredded cheese & mole sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & refried beans
- Grilled Steak Enchilada$20.99
Three grilled steak enchiladas with red sauce & shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo
Casa Amigos Bowl
Fajitas
Specialties
- Arrachera$22.99
Grilled marinated skirt steak, topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with rice & steamed vegetables
- Casa Amigos Steak$29.99
Rib-eye steak, (12 oz). Topped with grilled shrimp, serrano toreado, & grilled onions. Served with rice & refried beans
- Steak Country$24.99
12 oz rib eye steak, topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, & cheese dip. Served with rice & refried beans
- Steak a La Mexicana$22.99
Sautéed stripes of rib-eye, steak, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & fresh jalapeños. Served with rice, refried beans, & 3 tortillas
- Surf & Sand$23.99
Grilled carne asada, topped with seasoned shrimp, drizzled queso dip. Served with rice & black beans
- Steak Tampiqueño$23.99
Juicy char-grilled skirt steak. Topped with shrimp, serrano toreado, grilled onion, & grilled cactus. Served with rice & vegetables
- Carne Asada$21.99
Grilled thinly sliced rib-eye steak, topped with serrano toreado & grilled onions. Served with rice & refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & 3 tortillas
- Chile Colorado$19.99
Beef tips stewed in Chile guajillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans & 3 tortillas
- Pollo Vallarta$19.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled with onions, fresh lime juice & a splash of tequila for a bold taste. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & 3 tortillas
- Arroz Con Pollo$17.99
Bed of rice topped with black beans & cheese dip
- Arroz Con Steak$19.99
Bed of rice topped with black beans & cheese dip
- Chori Pollo$20.99
Grilled chicken breast & mexican sausage, topped with queso dip. Served with rice, refried beans & 3 tortillas
- Lomo Saltado$24.99
Sautéed rib-eye strips with red onions, tomatoes manzano peppers, a dash of Worcestershire & red wine. Served with white rice, fries, & plantains
- Pollo Hawiano$24.99
Chicken breast with ham, pineapple, black olives, & onions topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, refried beans & flour tortillas
- Milanesa De Pollo$19.99
Thin fried breaded chicken breast, served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Pollo Campeche$19.99
Fried chicken breast, sautéed with onions, mushroom in creamy wine sauce. Served with rice & refried beans
- Parrillada$34.99
Rib-eye steak, grilled chicken, mahi-mahi, shrimp, scallops sautéed onions & tomato, flambé table side with mezcal blanco. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, & 3 tortillas
- Carnitas$20.99
Seasoned & chunks of pork, crispy on the outside & tender & juicy on the inside. Topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & 3 tortillas
- Pollo Cancun$22.99
Grilled chicken breast, cooked with onions & tomatoes, topped with cheese dip & grilled shrimp. Served with rice, refried beans, & 3 tortillas
- Chile Verde$19.99
Slow simmered pork in a tomatillo green sauce & sautéed onions. Served with rice, refried beans & 3 tortillas
- Cochinita Pibil$20.99
Slow roasted traditional pork dish, marinated with citrus juice, achiote paste & garlic. Topped with pickled red onions & a hint of tomatillo salsa. Served with white rice, black beans & 3 tortillas
- Pollo Loco$21.99
Grilled chicken breast. Topped with grilled shrimp & queso dip. Served with rice, refried beans & 3 tortillas
- Pollo Fundido$19.99
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with sautéed onions, mushrooms & tomatoes, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, refried beans & 3 tortillas
- Pollo Con Mole$19.99
Unique blend of spice, nuts mexican chocolate made into a flavored sauce. Then smothered on grilled chicken. Served with rice & refried beans
- T-Bone & Blue Crab$32.99
12 oz t-bone & blue crab meat. Topped with champagne white sauce. Served with garlic, asparagus, & white rice
- Baja Steak$31.99
12 oz rib-eye & bay shrimp sautéed with mushrooms & spinach, in baja champagne sauce. Served with black beans & white rice
- El Molcajete$35.99
A sizzling lava rock with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, carnitas, shrimp, cheese, onions, peppers, cactus, avocado, jalapeño toreado. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & 3 tortillas
Seafood
- Paella Casa Amigos$34.99
Grilled mahi mahi fish fillet, shrimp, clams, mussels, & scallops sautéed in garlic butter sauce & a dash of pico de gallo, red wine, chipotle sauce. Served on a bed of white rice
- Yucatan Enchiladas$20.99
Three enchiladas filled with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, white rice & black beans
- Chipotle Tequila Shrimp$19.99
Casa amigos infused shrimp with onions, mushrooms, & smoky chipotle lime cream sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, & refried beans
- Pescado Baja$24.99
Mahi-mahi fillet with grilled shrimp, mushrooms, & spinach, in a delicious white champagne sauce, served with white rice & black beans
- Shrimp Cocktail$19.99
Authentic mexican clam sauce with a blend of spices, pico de gallo, & fresh avocado on top
- Diablo Shrimp$19.99
Grilled shrimp sautéed with onion & homemade sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, & refried beans
- Quesadilla De Cangrejo$23.99
Grilled blue crab meat, bell peppers, & onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with steamed vegetable & rice
- Miami Burrito$18.99
Grilled shrimp, peppers & onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, white rice, & black beans
- Paella Mexicana$30.99
Grilled white fish fillet, shrimp, scallops, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, & chipotle sauce on a bed of rice
- Camarones Al Mojo$19.99
Sautéed shrimp with garlic butter sauce & onions. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, white rice, & black beans
- Merida Quesadilla$20.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, white rice, & black beans
- Pineapple Blackened Salmon$22.99
Grilled blackened salmon topped with pineapple salsa (chopped pineapple, onions & peppers) served with rice & vegetables
- Mango Grilled Salmon$22.99
Old bay grilled seasoned salmon. Topped with mango salsa (chopped mango, onions, & peppers) pico de gallo. Served with rice & vegetables
- Crab Enchiladas$23.99
Three enchiladas filled with blue crab meat, grilled onions, & grilled peppers. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, white rice, & black beans
- Cabo Chimichanga$18.99
Fried flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, & onions. Topped with cheese dip. Served with steamed vegetables & rice
- Mojarra Frita$20.99
This fish is seasoned & simmered in very light mexican sauce, fried till crisp. Garnished with lettuce, sliced orange, lime & onions, tomato avocado. Served with rice & refried beans
- Vuelve a La Vida$45.00
Shrimp, calamari, scallop, & oysters mixed in authentic mexican clam sauce with blend of spices, pico de gallo, & avocado. Topped with upside down coronita beer bottle
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato fried chicken breast, bacon, & American cheese. Served with fries
- Double Cheese Burger$17.99
Two signature flame-grilled patties, topped with bacon & a simple layer of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, mayonnaise, & chipotle sauce on a toasted bun. Served with fries
- Philly Cheese Steak$18.99
Thinly slice rib-eye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, tomato, lettuce, & mayonnaise on a toasted bun. Served with fries
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$16.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, refried beans, corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, & pico de gallo
- Portobello Mushroom Fajita$18.99
Grilled onion, peppers, carrots, zucchini, squash, spinach, broccoli & tomato. Topped with portobello mushroom. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, & 3 flour tortillas
- Chile Relleno Burrito$15.99
A monster burrito stuffed with Chile relleno, rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, & sour cream. Topped with burrito sauce & cheese dip
- Veggie Bowl$17.99
A bowl with rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, guacamole, & crispy cheese quesadilla. Topped with grilled veggies
Caldos
- Caldo De Menudo$18.99
Mexican soup with beef stomach (tripe) on broth with a red pepper base, lime, chopped onions, cilantro, oregano, & crushed red chili pepper. Served with 3 tortillas
- Caldo 7 Mares$34.99
Seven seas soup made with shrimp, scallops, fish, crab legs, clams, & mussels. Served with 3 tortillas
- Caldo De Camaron$20.99
Authentic mexican shrimp soup. Served with 3 tortillas
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.99
Chicken in a broth with rice & pico de gallo. Topped with shredded cheese, corn tortilla chips & slices of avocado
- Pozole Verde$18.99
Verde pozole pork soup & hominy in a mildly spicy serrano, poblano chile broth garnished with shredded cabbage onions, radish, cilantro, oregano, & some arbol chile for little extra heat with a squirt of lime juice to bring it all together
Desserts
- Pastel De Pina$9.50
Warm pineapple upside down cake, served with vanilla ice cream & drizzled with caramel
- Cheese Cake Chimichanga$9.50
Creamy cheesecake wrapped in a pastry tortilla & fried till crisp paired with chocolate, banana, & caramel sauce
- Churros$7.50
Mexican pastry sticks dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with caramel & chocolate
- Fried Ice Cream$9.50
Large scoop of vanilla ice cream covered with corn flakes, flash fried, & drizzled with honey. Topped with whipped cream & chocolate fudge
- Flan$8.99
Mexican eggs custard
- Sopapilla$9.50
Fried pastry puffs topped with cinnamon, honey, scoop of vanilla ice cream & whipped cream
- Vanilla Ice Cream$2.50
Kids Menu
- Kids Burrito Beef$9.50
Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Burrito Chicken$9.50
Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Enchilada Beef$9.50
Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Enchilada Chicken$9.50
Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Taco Beef$9.50
Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Taco Chicken$9.50
Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$9.50
Served with rice & refried beans
- Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.50
- Kids Cheese Sticks & Fries$9.50
- Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries$9.50
- Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries$9.50
- Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$9.50
Sides
- SD White Rice$3.50
- SD Tortilla Mano$1.50
- SD Tortilla$1.25
- SD Aguacate$4.25
- SD Beans$3.50
- SD Black Beans$3.50
- SD Chiles Toreados$3.99
- SD Cilantro$1.50
- SD Fries$4.50
- SD Grill Peppers$2.99
- SD Guacamole$2.99
- SD Jalapeño$1.75
- SD Maduros$5.50
- SD Nopal Asado$3.99
- SD Peppers Y Onion$3.99
- SD Rice$3.50
- SD Shredded Chicken$5.99
- SD Shimp$7.99
- SD Steak$7.99
- SD Pico De Gallo$1.50
- SD Tomate$1.50
- SD Bandera Salad$5.50
- SD Fajita Salad$6.99
- SD Grill Onion$2.99
- SD Grill Chicken$6.99
- SD Lettuce$1.99
- SD Mushrooms$3.00
- SD Onion$1.50
- SD Pinto Beans$3.50
- SD Queso Dip$2.99
- SD Rice Y Beans$7.00
- SD Shredded Cheese$2.99
- SD Sour Cream$1.99
- SD Veggies$4.50
- Chips Y Salsa$4.00
- SD Salsa House$1.25
- SD Chipotle Sauce$2.99
- SD Sauce Luciana$2.99
- Queso fresco$2.99
- SD Mayo$0.50
- SD consome birria$2.99
A La Carta
- C Tamal Pollo$3.50
- C Tamal Pork$3.50
- C Tamal Queso$3.50
- C Enchilada Beef$4.25
- C Enchilada Pollo$4.25
- C Enchilada Queso$4.25
- C Enchilada Grill Steak$5.99
- C Enchilada Grill Chiquen$4.99
- C Quesadilla Queso$7.99
- C Quesadilla Steak$12.99
- C Quesadilla Grill Chicken$11.99
- C Quesadilla Beef$8.99
- C Quesadilla Pollo$8.99
- C Burrito Beef$6.99
- C Burrito Steak$10.99
- C Burrito Chicken$6.99
- C Burrito Grill Chicken$9.99
- C Chile Relleno$5.99
- C Taco Carnitas$5.50
- C Taco Beef$3.50
- C Taco Shared Pollo$3.50
- C Taco Steak$5.50
- C Taco Grill Pollo$5.50
- C Taco Supremo$4.50
- C Taco Al Pastor$5.50
- 8 Oz Salsa$4.99
- 16 Oz Salsa$6.99
- 32 Oz Salsa$11.99
BAR
Margarita
- Margarita Tuesday$9.99
- Margarita Happy$9.99
- Mangonada Margarita$16.00
Herradura tequila, mango mix, simple syrup, chamoy, tajin, triple c, & garnish with tamarind chile straw
- Old Fashion Margarita$16.00
Casa noble reposado fresh muddled orange slices, cherries, simple syrup, & bitters
- 28 Oz Copa VIP$17.99
House lime frozen or on the rocks margarita with over turned bottle of coronita
- 56 Oz Copa VIP$23.99
House lime frozen or on the rocks margarita with over turned bottle of coronita
- Malibu Pina Colada$23.99
Fresh crushed pineapple, Malibu coconut rum, frozen or on the rocks
- Grand Cadillac Margarita$16.00
1800 reposado, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, & grand marnier floter
- Mexican Mule$15.99
3 generaciones tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, mint, & ginger beer
- Margarita Tuesday$5.00
- La Mexicana$17.00
- Red Bull Margarita$20.99
- Casa Amigos House Margarita$9.99+
Casa amigos house reposado, orange bowls, triple sec, OJ, house mix on the rocks
- Skinny Margarita$15.99+
Casa noble tequila, fresh lime juice, & agave nectar
- El Patron$15.99+
Patron silver, gran gala, triple sec, OJ, house mix on the rocks
- Kiwi Margarita$14.99+
Tres generaciones tequila, fresh model kiwi, fresh lime juice, organic, agave nectar on the rocks
- Blueberry Margarita$14.99+
Milagro silver, fresh muddled blueberries, organic agave nectar, fresh pressed lime on the rocks
- Watermelon Margarita$14.99+
Altos silver, crushed watermelon, fresh lime juice, organic agave nectar on the rocks
- Blood Orange Margarita$14.99+
Milagro silver, solerno blood orange liquor, agave nectar, & fresh pressed lime
- Cantaritos$14.99+
Cazadores tequila, fresh lime orange, grape fruit juice, salt, & grapefruit soda
- Pineapple Margarita$14.99+
1800 coconut, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, splash triple c, muddled pineapple, & agave organic nectar
- Prickly Pear Margarita$14.99+
Espolon tequila, muddled prickly pear, fresh lime juice, organic agave nectar on the rocks
- Grey Goose Vodka Margarita$14.99+
Greygoose vodka, cointreau, fresh lime juice, & splash organic agave nectar
- Pomegranate Margarita$14.99+
Altos silver, pomegranate juice, triple sec, house margarita mix. Served on the rocks
- Tamarindo Margarita$13.00+
José cuervo, tamarindo mix, fresh lime juice & secret recipe mix. Served on the rocks
- Mezcal Margarita$16.00+
Casa amigos mezcal, fresh squeeze lime juice, organic agave nectar & splash of pineapple
- Sangria Rita$13.00+
Lime frozen margarita & real sangria swirl mix. Served frozen
- Daiquiris & Flavored Margaritas$13.00+
Strawberry, mango, raspberry, piña colada, guava, & more
- Jalapeño Margarita$13.00+
Jalapeño tequila, orange curacao, secret recipe mix, & fresh jalapeños
- Pepino Margarita$13.00+
José cuervo, crushed cucumber, fresh lime, juice & our secret recipe mix & agave nectar. Served on the rocks
- Berry Berry Margarita$14.99+
1800 silver tequila muddled mix berries, organic agave nectar, & fresh lime & orange juice
- Coco Margarita$14.99+
1800 coconut tequila silver, coconut water, coconut milk, agave nectar
- Presidential Margarita$10.99+
Presidente brandy, gran gala, orange curacao, triple sec, OJ, house mix on the rocks
- PICHER HOUSE MARGARITA$24.99
- SKINNY PITCHER$48.99
- PATRON PICHER$48.99
- PEPINO MARGARITA$29.99
- BERRY BERRY PICHER$48.99
- COCO PICHER$48.99
- KIWI PICHER$48.99
- TAMARINDO PICHER$35.00
- FLAVOR MARGARITA PICHER$28.99
Cocktails
- Caribe Splash$10.25
Banana rum, Malibu, piña colada, raspberry, splash of pineapple juice. Served on the rocks or frozen
- Mojito$10.99
Bacardi rum, fresh muddled mint & limes, club soda, muddled, & shaken. Served on the rocks
- Manhattan$13.00
Crown royal, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth, & angostura bitters
- Cosmopolitan$13.00
Absolute citron, cranberry juice, cointreau, & fresh lime juice
- Bahama-Mama$10.50
Bacardi dark rum, coconut rum orange, pineapple juice, & splash granadine
- S** on the Beach$10.50
Tito's vodka, cranberry, orange juice, & peach schnapps
- Blue Hawaiian$12.99
Blue curacao, bacardi, fresh lime juice, coco syrup, of pineapple juice
- Pomegranate Paloma$12.99
Cozadores blanco, St. Gemain elderflower, liquer, pomegranate juice, of lime juice
- Kiwi Kick Bacardi$12.99
Rum bacardi, midory, kiwi syrup, triple sec, lime juice splash
- Long Island$10.99
Micheladas
- Caguama$10.50
Corona familiar 32 oz
- Michelada$10.50
Choose from imported beer selection, fresh pressed lime juice, maggi sauce, tomato juice, & a touch of black pepper
- Michelada Especial$14.99+
Choose from imported beer, fresh pressed lime juice, maggi sauce, tomato juice, & a touch of black pepper with shrimp