Casa Arandinas Mexican bar & Grill 1700 Grand Ave Pkwy 180
Menu
Specialties
- Breaded Chicken Breast$15.99
Breaded chicken breast. Served with salad, rice, and fries | pechuga de pollo empanizado servida con arroz, ensalada y papas fritas
- Chicks Chipotle$15.99
Chicken breast covered with chipotle sauce and salted cheese. Served with salad, rice, and fried beans
- Pechuga De Pollo | Chicken Breast$15.99
Grilled with bell pepper and onions. Served with rice, refried beans, salad, and corn or flour tortillas
- Pechuga a La Crema$15.99
Chicken breast topped with our special sour cream, mushrooms, corn, and poblano pepper served with rice and vegetables
- Chicken Monterey$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and refried on charro beans and salad
- Chile Relleno$15.99
Cheese, chicken, or ground beef served with rice, beans, and flour or corn tortillas
- Crispy Taco Plato$13.99
3 tacos homemade taco shells (chicken or ground beef) served with tomatoes, cheese, lettuce, rice, and refried beans
- Beef Fajita Plate$19.99
Seasoned with bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and beans
- Chicks Fajita Plate$18.99
Seasoned with bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and beans
- Pasilladas Regularis$18.99
Served with salad, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans
- For One Pasilladas Regularis Beef Fajita$19.99
Served with salad, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans
- For Two Pasilladas Regularis Beef Fajita$39.99
Served with salad, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, and beans
- For One Parillada Mixed$27.50
Beef fajitas, chicken, and shrimp. Served with salad, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, charro beans, and rice
- For Two Parillada Mixed$40.99
Beef fajitas, chicken, and shrimp. Served with salad, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, charro beans, and rice
- For One Shrimp Parrillada (Solo Camaron)$26.99
- For Two Shrimp Parrillada (Solo Camaron)$42.99
- Alambres Especiales$22.99
Beef fajitas, sausage, bacon, onions, bell pepper and cheese, served with rice, refried beans, and salad
- Carne Guisada$15.99
Stewed beef served with rice, beans, and salad
- Carne Asada$22.99
Asada steak served with rice, refried beans, salad, cactus, grilled onions, and corn or flour tortillas
- Molcajete$49.99
For two. Beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp, bacon, Mexican chorizo, cactus, onions. Topped with melted Monterrey Jack cheese and our special hot sauce. Served with charro beans, rice and tortillas
- Bistec a La Mexicana$18.99
Beet fajita seasoned with onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and salad
- Bistec Ranchero$18.99
Steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad
- Chicken Flautas$14.99
3 rolled fried chicken tacos. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, salad, and sour cream
- Tampiquesa Plate$23.99
Served with asada steak, 1 chipotle sauce chicken enchilada, rice, and charro beans, served with pico, guacamole, and tortillas
- Combo Plate$13.99
1 chicken flauta, 1 cheese enchilada with gravy ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice and refried beans
Soups and Salads
- Tortilla Soup$12.99
Served with fried corn tortillas, chicken, avocado, cilantro, and melted cheese
- Calde De Res | Beef Soup$15.99
Served with zucchini, carrots, corn on the cob, cabbage, potatoes, and rice, flour or corn tortillas
- Menudo$13.99
Served with flour or corn tortillas, onions, lemon, and cilantro
- Caldo De Pollo | Chicken Soup$13.99
Mexican chicken soup served with vegetables
- Taco Salad$13.99
Chicken fajita, beef fajita, or ground beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and Cheddar cheese
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken or shrimp. Romaine lettuce, tomato, black olives, and croutons
Seafood
- Mojarea Frita | Fried Tilapia$18.99
Served with nice, salad, french fries, bread or tortilla
- Fillet Empanizado | Beaded Fish Fillet$16.99
Served with rice, salad, french fries, and bread or tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fish Fillet$15.99
Served with rice, salad, french fries, and bread or tortillas
- Breaded Shimp$15.99
7 jumbo shrimp served with rice, salad, fries, and bread or tortillas
- Camarones & La Diabla Plans$16.99
7 jumbo shrimp served with rice, salad, fries, and bread or tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Camarones & La Mexicana$16.99
7 jumbo shrimp seasoned with tomato, onions and jalapeños. Served with rice, salad, fries, and bread or tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Camarones Rancho Rancheros$16.99
7 jumbo shrimp topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese served with rice, salad, fries, and bread or tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shimp Chile Relleno$16.99
Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Enchiladas Di Camaron$15.99
Served with rice and beans. Choose your sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Caldo De Camaron | Shrimp Soup$19.99
Served with potatoes, carrots, bread or tortilla. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Caldo De Mariscos | Seafood$20.99
Mexican seafood soup served with vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fresh Oysters on half shelf (12)$14.00
- coctel de camaron grande$25.99
- coctel de camaron chico$18.99
Shrimp Delights
- Tacos$3.99
- Burritos$9.99
- Camaron Tostadas$8.99
- Quesadilla Regular$3.99
- Quesadilla Especial$12.99+
- Shrimp Cocktail Chico | Small Cocktail$13.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp Cocktail Cads | Large Cocktail$15.99
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Kids
- KD Cheeseburger$6.99
Served with fries or fruit
- KD 2 Chicken Tendies$6.99
With fries or fruit
- KD 1 Enchilada$6.99
With rice and fried beans
- KD 1 Flauta$6.99
With rice and refried beans
- KD 1 Taco$6.99
Choice of one type of meat with rice & refried beans
- KD Breaded Shrimp (4)$6.99
- KD MacNcheese$6.99
- KD Quesadilla$6.99
Desserts
Side Orders
- Sour Cream | Crema$2.99
- Cheese | Queso$2.99
- Side Rice | Order De Arros$2.99
- Refried Bean | Frijoles Refritos$2.99
- Charros Beans | Frijoles Charros$2.99
- Grilled Onion | Cebolla Asada$1.99
- Cactus Slices | Nopalitos$2.99
- 1 Grilled Cactus$3.99
- French Fries | Papas Fritas$4.99
- 3 Chilles Torreados$1.75
- 3 Bacon$3.99
- 3 Ham$2.99
- Chips To Go$2.99
- Avocado Order$2.99
- 8oz red sauce$4.99
- tortilla$3.50
Breakfast Tacos
- Taco Eggs and Beans$3.50
- Taco Eggs and Cheese$3.50
- Taco Bacon and Egg$3.50
- Taco Ham and Egg$3.50
- Taco Potatoes and Egg$3.50
- Taco Beans and Chorizo$3.50
- Taco Beans and Cheese$3.50
- Taco Egg and Cactus$3.50
- Taco Mechacado & Egg$3.50
- Taco Migas$3.50
- 1 Item Breakfast Burrito Plate$8.99
(Bacon, chorizo or ham) with beans and potatoes. Con frijoles y papas
- 2 Items Breakfast Burrito Plate$9.99
(Bacon, chorizo or ham) with beans and potatoes. Con frijoles y papas
- 3 Items Breakfast Burrito Plate$10.99
(Bacon, chorizo or ham) with beans and potatoes. Con frijoles y papas
- Machacado a La Mexicana Plate$8.99
Scrambled eggs with mash jerky beef, tomato, onions, and jalapenos. Served with rice & potatoes
- Migas$9.99
Served with eggs, fried tortilla chips, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and cheese
- Green or Red Chilaquiles (Served All Day)$8.99
Regular: served with refried beans & sour cream topped with fresco cheese
- Especiales: Served with Eggs$10.99
- American Breast$9.99
2 eggs, 2 breakfast sausages, 2 bacon slices. Served with potatoes
- Huevos Divorciados$8.99
Two tortillas topped with an over easy egg each one of them covered with green and red sauce separately
- 1 Item Omelet$8.99
(Bacon, chorizo, or ham) filled with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with beans, potato, and tortillas
- 2 Item Omelet$9.99
(Bacon, chorizo, or ham) filled with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with beans, potato, and tortillas
- 3 Item Omelet$10.99
(Bacon, chorizo, or ham) filled with cheese and pico de gallo. Served with beans, potato, and tortillas
- Pancake Plate$9.99
- 2 Pancakes Order$2.99
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$3.99
2 pieces
- Pork Chop and Eggs$10.99
1 grilled pork chop served with eggs, beans, potatoes, and tortillas
- Croissant$5.99
With eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of meat, ham, sausage, or bacon
Breakfast Plates (Monday to Friday)
- Huevos Rancheros plate$8.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana plate$8.99
- Huevos Con Chorizo plate$8.99
- Sausage Huevos Con Salchicha plate$8.99
- Bacon Huevos Con Tocino plate$8.99
- Potato Horvos Cos Papas plate$8.99
- Ham Huevos Con Jamón plate$8.99
- Cactus Nopalitos Con Huevo plate$8.99
- Over Easy Huevos Estrellados plate$8.99
Appetizers
Tacos
Choriqueso
- Choriqueso$12.99
Skillet Monterrey Jack cheese with chorizo. Served with tortillas
- Queso Flameado$15.99
Skiller Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with (4) avocado slices and tortillas
- Cheese Dip | Chile Con Queso$8.99
- Compuesto Cheese Dip$10.99
- guacamole$7.99
- Shrimp Endiablados$11.99
6- grilled shrimp covered with our special extra hot sauce
- Quesadillas with Meat (1)$4.99
(Sólo queso) cheese only
- Special Cheese Only$8.99
With cheese. Your choice of meat in a giant flour tortilla
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.99
Veggie quesadilla with spinach, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, and cheese
- Tostadas W/o Meat$5.99
Served with refried beans, salad, sour cream, and cheese with your choice of meat. Tostada without meat $3.99
- Quesadilla Solo Queso$3.99
- Toastadas W/ Meat
- Diablo Shrimp (6)$13.99
- Calamari$12.99
- Tostada Tradicional$8.00+
- Botana La Reyna$19.99
- Botana La Filosa$25.99
- Wings$10.99+
Antojitos
- Torta Regular$11.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream and fries
- Torta De Beef Fajita$13.99
- Milaneza Torta$11.99
- Torta Cubana$14.99
Staved with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, ham, cheese, and your choice of meat
- Torta Hawaiiana$14.99
Served with onions, avocado, lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, hot dog sausage, pineapple, white cheese, and sour cream
- Sope$6.99
Served with beans, sour cream, onions, lettuce, cheese, and your choice of meat
- Gorditas$9.99
Served with beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, and your choice of meat
- Huaraches$10.99
Thick tortilla covered with refried beans, cheese, cactus sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cactus & your choice of meat
- Huarache No Meat$8.99
- Botana De La Casa$16.99
Nachos (beef fajita or chicken fajita) 1 cheese quesadilla in a flour tortilla, 2 chicken flautas, 3 wings, quacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
- Burritos California$13.99
Served with beans, salad, rice, sour cream, tomatoes and avocado
- Burritos*$10.99
Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of meat
- Chimichanga$14.99
Filled with beans, chicken, or ground beef (gravy sauce). Topped with chile con queso
- Taquitos Plate$13.99
4 small tacos, served with your choice of meat, charro beans, grilled onions, cilantro, and one grilled serrano
Enchiladas
- Enchilada Ground Beef | Picadillo$12.99
- Enchilada Pollo Chicken$12.99
- Enchilada Queso Cheese$12.99
- Enchilada Verde Green$12.99
- Enchilada Salsa Roja Gravy Sauce$12.99
- Enchilada Mole Sauce$12.99
- Enchilada Shrimp | Camaron$13.99
- Enchilada Chipotle Sauce | Chipotle$12.99
- Enchilada A La Crema$12.99
- Enchilada Chile Meat$12.99
- Enchilada Suizas$12.99
Chilaquiles
Bar Menu
Margaritas & Martinis
Margaritas
- Top Shelf Margarita$14.99
Herradura reposado tequila, Frand Marnier, freshly squeezed lime juice, a splash of sweet and sour and agave nectar
- Skinny Organic Margarita$14.99
Casa noble silver, Grand Marnier raspberry peach, fresh lime juice, a splash of sweet and sour and agave nectar
- Black Diamond Rita$14.99
Maestro dobel diamante tequila, Cointreau, freshly squeezed lime juice, orange juice, a splash of sweet, and sour and black salt rim
- Watermelon Margarita$14.99
Cabo wabo silver, Cointreau, freshly squeezed lime juice, a splash of sweet and sour, agave nectar, and fresh watermelon juice
- Blue Milagro Rita$14.99
Milagro silver tequila, Cointreau, freshly squeezed lime juice, a splash of sweet and sour, and blue curacao
- Organic Pineapple Margarita$14.99
Casa noble silver, freshly squeezed lime juice, pineapple purée, a splash of sweet, and sour and Cointreau
- Presidente Margarita$12.99
Presidente brandy, reposado tequila, Cointreau, a splash of sweet and sour ,and freshly squeezed lime juice
- Strawberry Jalapeño Margarita$11.99
1800 reposado tequila, freshly squeezed lime juice, agave nectar, fresh strawberries, a splash of sweet and sour, and jalapeño
- House Maragrita$7.99+
Agave Cocktails
- Altos Tall Mexican Martini$13.99
24 oz. Olmeca altos silver tequila, Grand Marnier, sweet n' sour, olive juice, orange juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice
- Avion Mexican Martini$12.99
20 oz. Avion silver tequila, Grand Marnier, sweet n' sour, olive juice, orange juice, and freshly squeezed lime juice
- Paloma$8.99
El jimador silver tequila, pineapple juice, freshly squeezed lime juice, club soda, chile rim, and pineapple wedge
Tequilas
- 1800$10.00
- Altos$10.00
- Avion$10.00
- Casa Noble$10.00
- Corralejo$11.00
- El Jimador$11.00
- Espolon Herradura$7.99
- Jose Cuervo Especial Gold$11.99
- Jose Cuervo Traditcional$10.99
- 512 Maestro Dobel Diamante$12.99
- Milagro Campo Azul$12.99
- Cantinela$10.99
- Don Julio$12.99
- Hornitos$12.99
- Number Juan$12.99
- Santo Azul$36.99
- Patron$14.99
- Pacific Light$5.99
- Tapatio$12.99
- Tesoro De Don Felipe$12.99
- Tres Generaciones$14.99
- don julio 70$14.99
- don julio 1942$36.99
Draft Beer
Michelada
bottle beer
Specialty Cocktails
- Moscow Mule
Absolut vodka, ginger beer and freshly squeezed lime juice. Make it a Mexican mule with Olmeca Altos tequila or an Irish mule with Jameson tequila
- Don Q Mojito$6.99
Don q crystal rum, freshly squeezed lime juice, muddled mint, sugar, and club soda
- Piña Colada$10.99
Malibu rum and our house piña colada mix
- Texan Bloody Mary
Absolut Texas vodka and our house bloody Mary mix
- Sangria$6.99
Our house sangria is made fresh with red wine and fresh fruit
- Mai Tai
Absolut vodka, muddled fresh cucumber, freshly squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, and a splash of Cointreau
- Cucumber Martini$10.99
Absolut vodka, muddled fresh cucumber, freshly squeezed lime juice, simple syrup, and a splash of Cointreau
- Chamoy Mango Rita$9.99
Made with our house margarita and mango purée, a splash of sweet and sour, chamoy, and a Chile rim
- Korbel Rita
Made with our house margarita and a bottle of Korbel sparkling wine upside down
El Bar
- Chocolate Martini$12.99
360 double chocolate vodka and Carolans Irish cream
- The Godfather "El Padrino"$12.99
Chivas regal 12 years and disaronno amaretto served on the rocks
- Tequila Smash$9.99
Milagro reposado tequila, Cointreau, freshly squeezed lemon juice. Agave nectar and fresh strawberries, cherries and orange slices
- Cucumber Spice$9.99
Espolon tequila, cointreau, st. Germain, freshly squeezed lime juice, fresh cucumber, and jalapeño
- Paloma$10.99
Jose Cuervo traditional, freshly squeezed lime juice, and grapefruit soda
- Vampiro$10.99
Espolon tequila, freshly squeezed, lime juice, sangria, and grapefruit soda
- Cantarito$12.99
Campo azul tequila, freshly squeezed orange juice, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and grapefruit soda
- Cazuela$14.99
Tequila, rum and brandy with freshly squeezed orange juice, grapefruit juice, lime juice and grapefruit soda, and fresh fruit
- Beer-Rita$14.99
Made with our house margarita and your choice of beer served upside down
- Red Headed Rita$12.99
Made with our house frozen margarita and a bottle of riunite lambrusco sweet red wine upside down
- mojito$9.99
- acapulco sunrise$12.99
- tequila sunrise$12.99
- blody mary$10.99
- mexian martini$12.99
- long island$12.99
- sangria$10.00