Visit Us Today!
Casa D'italia 265 Halstead Ave
From The Menu
Sandwiches From The Menu
- Bella Antonella
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella & Red Roasted Peppers
- Bronx Bomber
House Made Roastbeef, Melted White Cheddar, Sauteed Peppers & Onions On Garlic Bread
- Bronx Tale
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Fresh Mozzarella,Sun-Dried Peppers,Pesto & Spicy Sopressata
- Capri
Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto
- Chicken Alla Nonna
Chicken Cutlet, Ham & Melted Fresh Mozzarella
- Chicken Classico
Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella & Prosciutto
- Chicken Milanese
Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Chicken Parm
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
- Chicken Vodka Parm
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Vodka Sauce, Melted Mozzarella On Garlic Bread
- Don Tommaso
Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella & Prosciutto
- Eggplant Parm
Fried Eggplant, Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
- Fantasia
Chicken Cutlet, Asparagus & Melted Fresh Mozzarella
- Husky Special
Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella & Red Roasted Peppers
- I Love Lucy
Boars Head Honey Turkey, Sun Dried Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella
- Inferno
Spicy Sopressata, Fresh Mozzarell & Fried Italian Long Hot Peppers
- Italian Flag
Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe & Red Roasted Peppers
- Italian Stallion
Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Sweet Sopressata, Provolone & Roasted Red Peppers
- Mamma Maria
Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella & Red Roasted Peppers
- Marco Polo
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto
- Meatball Parm
Meatball, Sauce & Melted Mozzarella Cheese
- Michelangelo
Imported Parma Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe & Red Roasted Peppers
- Mona Lisa
Boars Head Smoked Turkey, Melted Brie, Green Apple & Honey Mustard
- Napolitano
Grilled Chicken,Melted Fresh Mozzarella & Grilled Portobello Mushroom In A Balsamic Marinade
- Paesano
Grilled Chicken,Sharp Provolone & Sauteed Peppers & Onoins
- Sausage & Peppers
Sweet Sausage. Fried Peppers & Onions
- Sicilian
Fried Eggplant, Imported Sharp Provolone & Broccoli Rabe
- The Avenue
Ham, Sweet Sopressata,Broccoli Rabe & Imported Sharp Provolone
- Tuna Salad
Canned Tuna Mixed With Chopped Celery, Red Onion & Mayo
- Vagabondo
Chicken Cutlet,Bacon, Melted Swiss & Ranch Dressing
- Vesuvio
Spicy Sopressata, Imported Sharp Provolone & Sliced Cherry Peppers
Custom Sandwiches
- Chicken Cutlet
Fried Chicken Cutlet
- Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Cutlet
- Eggplant
Fried Eggplant
- Zucchini
Fried Zucchine
- Meatball
Meatball
- Sausage
Sweet Sausage
- Ham
Ham
- Turkey
Turkey
- Honey Turkey
Honey Turkey
- Smoked Turkey
Smoked Turkey
- Mortadella
Mortadella
- Prosciutto
Prosciutto
- Prosciutto Di Parma
Imported Prosciutto Di Parma
- Salami
Salami
- Sweet Sopresatta
Sweet Sopresatta
- Spicy Sopresatta
Spicy Sopresatta
- American Cheese
American Cheese
- Provolone
Provolone Cheese
- Swiss
Swiss Cheese
- Cheddar
Cheddar Cheese
- Fresh Mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella
Beverages
- Poland Spring Water 16oz$1.50
- Hals Black Cherry$2.50
- Hals Lemon Seltzer 20oz$2.50
- Coke 20 Oz$2.50
- Diet Coke 20 oz$2.50
- Gingerale 20oz$2.50
- Lemonade 20 oz$2.50
- Sunkist$2.50
- San Benedetto Lemon 16oz$2.50
- San Benedetto Peach 16oz$2.50
- San Benedetto Sparkling Water Large Bottle 1 Liter$5.99
- San Benedetto Sparkling Water Small 250ml$2.50
- San Pellegrino Aranciata$2.50
- San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa$2.50
- San Pellegrino Limonata$2.50
- San Pellegrino Prickly Pear$2.50
- Snapple 1/2 & 1/2$2.50
- Snapple Diet 1/2 & 1/2$2.50
- Snapple Diet Lemon$2.50
- Snapple Diet Peach$2.50
- Snapple Lemon$2.50
- Snapple Peach$2.50
- Manhattan Special$3.50