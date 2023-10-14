Casa De Lala 127 West St #4 Walpole
Appetizers/Picadera
Empanadas
Our favorite snack! Deep fried discos shells, filled with chicken, steak, or vegan sausage. Made to order in Canola or corn oil. Served with Mayoketchu, BBQ, or Cilantro lime crema. Chicken/Pollo Dark meat chicken, red and green peppers, diced onions, olives, garlic, sofrito, seasoning. Beef/Rez Ground beef, red and green peppers, diced onions, olives, garlic, sofrito, seasoning. Vegna/Vegana Mexican chipotle vegan sausage, fried plantains, corn, black beans, diced onions, red and green peppers, fresh tomatoes, garlic, sofrito, seasoning
Pinchos
Chicken or Steak Caribbean style Pinchos served traditionally, wrapped in foil. Chicken/Pollo Dark meat chicken marinaded 24 hours in white wine vinegar, sofrito, oil, various spices and seasoning. Skewered and grilled with onions and green pepper, topped with grilled garlic bread. Served with choice of dipping sauce. Steak/Bistec Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in white wine vinegar, sofrito, oil, various spices and seasoning. Skewered and grilled with onions and green pepper, topped with grilled garlic bread. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Tostones con Salami/ Fried Plaintains with Domincan Salami
Fried Plantains served with Salami cooked with onions in a tomato puree.
Mains/Platos
Pollo Guisado/Stewed Chicken
Dark meat chicken, tomato sauce, red and green peppers, onions, sofrito, seasoning, spices, sugar. Pan sautéed. Served with choice of arroz, and two sides.
Pollo Al Horno/Oven Baked Chicken
Dark meat chicken, peppers, onions, garlic, sofrito, seasoning, spices. Oven baked. Served with choice of arroz, and two sides.
Pernil/Shredded Pork Shoulder
Shredded roasted pork shoulder, garlic, spices, seasoning. Served with choice of arroz, and two sides.
Pincho Plate
2 Chicken or Steak Pinchos served with two sides
Empanada Plate
2 Beef, Chicken or Vegan empanadas served with two sides
Empanada y Pincho Plate
1 Empanada and 1 Pincho of your choice. Served with two sides.
Tacos, Burritos and Nachos
Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips. Topped with Pico de Gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese and choice of protein.
Burritos
Burrito with rice, beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and choice of protein. Chicken/Pollo Dark meat chicken slow cooked with onions and peppers. Steak/Bistec Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in various spices with grilled onions and pepers.. Carnitas Shredded roasted pork shoulder, garlic, spices, seasoning.
Tacos
White flour tortillas, with choice of protein. Three tacos per order. Chicken/Pollo Dark meat chicken slow cooked with onions and peppers. House made pico de Gallo, shredded purple cabbage dressed with house made cilantro lime cream, Cotija cheese and avocado. Steak/Bistec Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in various spices. Served with pico de Gallo, grilled peppers and onions, Cotija cheese, and avocado Shredded Pork/Carnitas Slow roasted pork shoulder, House made Pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, avocado.
Main Salads/Platos de Ensalada
Grilled Chicken Salad/Ensalada Verde de Pollo
Chicken marinaded 24 hours in various spices. Added to bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, grilled peppers and onions. Served with house parmesan vinaigrette.
Grilled Steak Salad/Ensalada de Bistec
Grilled Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in various spices. Added to bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, grilled peppers and onions. Served with house parmesan vinaigrette.
Garden Salad/Ensalada Verde
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, avocado, red and green pepper, crunchy tortillas served with a side of our house Parmesan Vinaigrette.
Sides/A la carte
Rice/Arroz
Choice of Spanish Rice/Arroz con gandules or White Rice/Arroz Blanco
Beans/Habichuelas
Beans/Habichuelas seasoned with various latin spices and fresh cilantro
Tostones
Fried Plantains
Mashed Potato Salad/Ensalada de Papa
Potatoes, mayonnaise, hard boiled egg, seasoning for flavor.
Side Salad/Ensalada
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and onions. Served with a side of Parmesan vinaigrette.
Codito con Atun/Tuna Pasta Salad
Tuna Salad made with made Pasta Elbows, Mayo, Onions, Red and Green Peppers