Pinchos

$7.50

Chicken or Steak Caribbean style Pinchos served traditionally, wrapped in foil. Chicken/Pollo Dark meat chicken marinaded 24 hours in white wine vinegar, sofrito, oil, various spices and seasoning. Skewered and grilled with onions and green pepper, topped with grilled garlic bread. Served with choice of dipping sauce. Steak/Bistec Sirloin steak marinated 24 hours in white wine vinegar, sofrito, oil, various spices and seasoning. Skewered and grilled with onions and green pepper, topped with grilled garlic bread. Served with choice of dipping sauce.