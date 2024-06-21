2x points now for loyalty members
Casa de Miguel 455 North 9th Street
FOOD
Appetizers
- Queso$7.49
- Guacamole Salad$6.99
- Casa Sampler
Queso, guacamole salad & bowl of beans$12.99
- Chasity's Favorite
Four grill shrimp cooked in our home-made seasoning topped on top of our famous queso, pico de gallo & guacamole$9.99
- Casa Sampler (Copy)
Queso, guacamole salad & bowl of beans$12.99
- Side of queso (4oz)$3.75
Nachos
- Deluxe (GB)
Topped with ground beef, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños & sour cream$9.49
- Deluxe (Shred Ckn)$9.49
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.99
- Fajita Deluxe Nacho
Topped with fajita-meat, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños & sour cream$10.49
- Shrimp Nachos
Topped with shrimp, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, our creamy Miguel sauce & sour cream$10.99
- Beef & Chicken Fajita Nachos$12.59
Quesadillas
From the Grill
- Carnitas (P)
Diced pork mixed with grill onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, topped with cilantro$12.49
- Picadillo (P)
Ground beef mixed with grill onions, and jalapeños. Tomatoes, topped with cilantro$11.49
- Fajita (T) (P) (2)
Beef or chicken fajita meat mixed with grill bell peppers and onions on flour tortillas. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on request. Combo for additional charge$11.99
- Miguel’s (P)
Diced meat served in our homemade ranchero sauce topped with cilantro$12.99
- Steak & FF/or 2 Sides$14.99
- Steak & Shrimp (P)$25.99
- Steak Ranchero (P)$21.99
- Steak & Relleno (P)$22.99
- Steak & Ench (P)$22.99
- Italiano (P)$12.99
- Juarez (P)$12.99
Seafood
- Shrimp Taco (P)
Three grill shrimp tacos topped with pico de gallo & lemon served on corn tortillas$11.49
- Tilapia (P)
Grill tilapia served on a bed of rice and lemon$13.99
- Tilapia & Shrimp (P)
Tilapia smothered with our creamy Miguel sauce topped with grill shrimp on a bed of rice$13.99
- Fish (T) (P)
Three grilled fish tacos topped with pico de gallo & lemon served on corn tortillas$12.99
- Shrimp Ench (P)
Two grill shrimp enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and cheese$10.99
Fajitas
Enchiladas
- 2 Ench (P)
Your choice of two beef. Chicken cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce$11.99
- 3 Ench (P)
Your choice of three beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce$12.99
- Tres Amigos (P)
One cheese red enchilada, one chicken green enchilada, one beef queso enchilada$12.99
- 2 Spinach Enchilada (P)
Two spinach enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce & shredded cheese$12.99
- 2 Shrimp Ench (P)$10.99
- 2 Guac Enchilada (P)$12.99
- 3 Mix Ench (P)$13.99
- 2 Flour Enchilada (P)$13.99
Specialties
- Carne Guisada (P)
Tender diced beef smothered in our home-made brown gravy$11.99
- 4 Flautas (A)
Four chicken & cheese flautas served with a bed of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo$7.99
- Flautas (P)$10.99
- Coloso (P)
One beef or cheese red enchilada, one beef crispy taco, carne guisada & your choice of flour or corn tortillas$12.99
- Combo (P)
One beef or cheese red enchilada, one beef crispy taco & one guacamole chalupa$11.99
- Grande (P)
One beef chilli relleno topped with queso, one beef red enchilada & one beef crispy taco$13.99
- 2/2 (P)
Two red beef or cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of red or queso sauce & two beef crispy taco$12.99
- Chez's (P)
Two red beef or cheese enchiladas, one beef crispy taco$11.99
- Smothered (B)(P)
Ground beef & bean burrito smothered in your choice of queso or ranchero sauce. Add an additional meat for an additional charge$10.99
- Chile Relleno (P)
Chili rellenos stuffed with your choice of beef or cheese topped with queso or ranchero sauce$10.99
- 2 Chilli Relleno (P)
Chili rellenos stuffed with your choice of beef or cheese topped with queso or ranchero sauce$13.49
- 1 Chalupa (P) (2)
Two beef & bean chalupas topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese$9.99
- 2 Soft Taco (P)$10.99
- 3 Crispy Taco (P)$10.99
- Faj TS$9.99
- Taco Salad
Fried tortilla bowl topped with refried beans. Lettuce, ground beef, cheese, tomatoes & sour cream$8.99
- Chimi (P)$12.99
Kids
- Kids Ench (P)
One red cheese or beef enchilada served with refried beans & rice$5.99
- Kids CT (P)
One beef crispy or soft taco served with refried beans & rice$5.99
- Kids Grill Cheese
Served with french fries$6.29
- Kids Chicken Strips
Served with french fries$6.29
- K Ch Quesa (P)
Served with french fries$6.29
- Kids Bn/Ch (B) (P)$5.99
- Mac & Cheese$4.29
American Foods
Burritos/Tacos
Sides
A la Carte
- Sd Guac$2.29
- Sd Cheese$0.99
- Sd SC$1.79
- Sd Pico$1.79
- Sd Jap$1.49
- Sd Sauce$2.99
- Dinner Salad$3.59
- Tort (A)$0.99
- Chips & Salsa$3.99
- Sd Garnish$0.99
- Sd Bell Pepper & Onion$2.59
- Shrmp Skewer (5)$7.49
- 1 Egg$1.29
- 1 Chalupa (A)$2.99
- 1 Guac Chalupa (A)$3.99
- 1 Queso Chalupa (A)$3.99
- 1 Chile Relleno (A)$4.49
- 1 Talapia (A)$6.99
- Sd Gravy$1.99
- Sd Shred Ckn$2.59
- Sd Ck Faj Meat (4oz)$4.99
- Sd BF Faj Meat (4oz)$4.99
- Pint CG$9.49
- Pint BNS$5.49
- Pint Rice$5.49
- Pint Salsa$5.99
- Ord Toast$1.49
- Sd FF$2.99
- 1 Enchilada (A)$3.79
- 1 Flour Enchilada (A)$3.99
- 1 Shrimp Enchilada (A)$3.99
- 1 Guac Enchilada (A)$3.99
- 1 Spinach Enchilada (A)$3.99
- 1 Crispy Taco (A)$2.99
- 1 Soft Flour (T)(A)$3.79
- 1 Soft Corn (T)(A)$2.99
- Sd Rice (4oz)$3.49
- Sd Beans (4oz)$3.49
- SD Charro Beans$3.49
- Sd Potatoes$3.49
- Sd GB$2.59
- Side CG$4.29
- Salsa refill$1.00
- Chip refill$1.00