Breakfast

Omelete

$13.00

Packed with beans, peppers, corn, tomatoes, and onions, then topped with chunky salsa, sour cream, and avocado.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

Fluffy and made completely from scratch

French Toast

$10.99

A mash-up of a cinnamon-sugar donut and French toast, - transforming Texas Toast into French Toast Sticks

Waffles

$9.99

Extra light and fluffy buttermilk waffles made from scratch.

Huevos Motulenos

$14.00

A classic Mexican breakfast, huevos rancheros ( "ranch eggs") fried eggs served on a lightly fried corn tortillas and smothered in cooked salsa

Huevos Benedictos

$14.00

Fresh corn tortillas layered with fried eggs, refried beans, cooked salsa, sliced avocado, and cheese.

Huevos Mexicanos

$11.00

Simple breakfast made with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions and green chilies.

Taco breakfast

$11.00

Eggs any style

$12.99

Molletes

$10.00

Lunch

Starters

Medium Cheese dip

$4.99

Thick and creamy cheese-based dip

Large Cheese Dip

$9.00

Empanadas

$9.00

Two flour-based dough, filled with bround beef / cheese. Seasoned to perfection.

Flautas

$9.00

3 Rolled tortillas with your choice of filling, fried to crisp deliciousness. Topped with your favorite additions.

Small Guacamole

$2.50

Medium Guacamole

$5.50

Large Guacamole

$9.00

Chips and salsa

$5.59

Salad

House

$9.99

Mixture of lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes

Lechuga asada

$9.99

A delicious salad cooking method that chars the lettuce just right. It’s crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, and pairs perfectly with lemon dressing!

Soup

Poblano Corn and Poblano Cup

$4.99

A little sweet, and little spicy creamy corn and roasted poblano soup. Absolutely delicious!

Poblano Corn and Poblano Bowl

$6.99

A little sweet, and little spicy creamy corn and roasted poblano soup. Absolutely delicious!

Vegetable Soup Cup

$5.99

Chicken soup with cilantro rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, and dollop of guacomole

Vegetable Soup Bowl

$7.99

Chicken soup with cilantro rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, and dollop of guacomole

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Pibil pork Sandwich

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Tacos

Steak Tacos

$9.99

2-Marinated steak, Sautéed Onion, Pureed avocado, Cheese, topped w/Cilantro

Chicken Tacos

$9.99

2-Shredded Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Pureed avocado, Cheese, topped w/Cilantro

Fish Tacos

$9.99

2-Grilled or fried fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, Pureed avocado, all placed on top of a corn or flour tortilla.

Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

2-Grilled or fried, coleslaw, Pureed avocado, topped w/Cilantro

Pick Two

$13.00

Just One Taco

$4.25

Pick three

$15.00

Pick one

$9.00

House dishes

Enchiladas

$12.99

Soft steamed corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese; topped with red enchilada sauce w/beans

Cochinita Pibil

$13.99

Shredded pork marinated in oranges, pickled onion on corn tortillas w/ rice and beans

Beef Brisket

$15.99

Lean, savory steak, tender with its natural juices, includes sides

Chilaquiles

$12.99

 a Mexican dish made made from lightly fried corn tortillas covered in a bright and flavorful salsa verder.

Chile relleno

$13.99

Poblano Chile grilled & stuffed with cheese or with cheese; fried in light egg batter, served with beans, rice, & soft corn tortillas. Choice of steak or chicken

Molletes

$11.99

Made from toasted bolillo bread rolls topped with refried beans and melted cheese.Often referred to as an open-faced Mexican grilled cheese sandwich or Mexican bruschetta

Chicken Milanesa

$14.99

Alambre de res

$13.99

Grilled salmon

$15.99

Sides

Plantains

$4.25

Pico de gallo

$2.25

Rajas con crema

$4.99

Pinto beans

$3.95

Home fries

$4.25

Cilanto Rice

$3.95

A cilantro rice pilaf cooked in chicken stock with poblano chiles, parsley, cilantro, onion, and garlic

Mexican apple salad

$4.99

a creamy Mexican apple salad with a delicious sweet and sour flavor and a chunky texture

2 eggs

$3.75

Bacon

$4.25

Desserts

Tres leches cake

$9.00

Churros

$8.00

Caramel empanadas

$8.00

Soft drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Fanta orange

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange juice

$4.50

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweetened tea

$3.00

Lunch special

Lunch special

$10.99

NA Drinks

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Topo chico

$3.50

Kids menu

Chicken finger taco

$6.25

Steak taco

$6.25

Cheese quesadilla

$6.25

Macaroni and cheese

A la carte

Sides

Cilantro Rice

$3.95

Home fries

$4.25

Plantains

$4.25

Pinto beans

$3.95

Pico de gallo

$2.00

French fries

$3.95

Fruit

$3.95

Pancake

$4.25

2 eggs any style

$3.75

Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$4.25