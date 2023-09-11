Casa Durham 1936
Breakfast
Omelete
Packed with beans, peppers, corn, tomatoes, and onions, then topped with chunky salsa, sour cream, and avocado.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Fluffy and made completely from scratch
French Toast
A mash-up of a cinnamon-sugar donut and French toast, - transforming Texas Toast into French Toast Sticks
Waffles
Extra light and fluffy buttermilk waffles made from scratch.
Huevos Motulenos
A classic Mexican breakfast, huevos rancheros ( "ranch eggs") fried eggs served on a lightly fried corn tortillas and smothered in cooked salsa
Huevos Benedictos
Fresh corn tortillas layered with fried eggs, refried beans, cooked salsa, sliced avocado, and cheese.
Huevos Mexicanos
Simple breakfast made with scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions and green chilies.
Taco breakfast
Eggs any style
Molletes
Lunch
Starters
Medium Cheese dip
Thick and creamy cheese-based dip
Large Cheese Dip
Empanadas
Two flour-based dough, filled with bround beef / cheese. Seasoned to perfection.
Flautas
3 Rolled tortillas with your choice of filling, fried to crisp deliciousness. Topped with your favorite additions.
Small Guacamole
Medium Guacamole
Large Guacamole
Chips and salsa
Salad
Soup
Poblano Corn and Poblano Cup
A little sweet, and little spicy creamy corn and roasted poblano soup. Absolutely delicious!
Poblano Corn and Poblano Bowl
A little sweet, and little spicy creamy corn and roasted poblano soup. Absolutely delicious!
Vegetable Soup Cup
Chicken soup with cilantro rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, and dollop of guacomole
Vegetable Soup Bowl
Chicken soup with cilantro rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, and dollop of guacomole
Tacos
Steak Tacos
2-Marinated steak, Sautéed Onion, Pureed avocado, Cheese, topped w/Cilantro
Chicken Tacos
2-Shredded Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Pureed avocado, Cheese, topped w/Cilantro
Fish Tacos
2-Grilled or fried fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, Pureed avocado, all placed on top of a corn or flour tortilla.
Shrimp Tacos
2-Grilled or fried, coleslaw, Pureed avocado, topped w/Cilantro
Pick Two
Just One Taco
Pick three
Pick one
House dishes
Enchiladas
Soft steamed corn tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese; topped with red enchilada sauce w/beans
Cochinita Pibil
Shredded pork marinated in oranges, pickled onion on corn tortillas w/ rice and beans
Beef Brisket
Lean, savory steak, tender with its natural juices, includes sides
Chilaquiles
a Mexican dish made made from lightly fried corn tortillas covered in a bright and flavorful salsa verder.
Chile relleno
Poblano Chile grilled & stuffed with cheese or with cheese; fried in light egg batter, served with beans, rice, & soft corn tortillas. Choice of steak or chicken
Molletes
Made from toasted bolillo bread rolls topped with refried beans and melted cheese.Often referred to as an open-faced Mexican grilled cheese sandwich or Mexican bruschetta
Chicken Milanesa
Alambre de res
Grilled salmon
Sides
Plantains
Pico de gallo
Rajas con crema
Pinto beans
Home fries
Cilanto Rice
A cilantro rice pilaf cooked in chicken stock with poblano chiles, parsley, cilantro, onion, and garlic
Mexican apple salad
a creamy Mexican apple salad with a delicious sweet and sour flavor and a chunky texture