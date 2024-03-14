Casa Italiano 4272 ne ocean blvd
FOOD
Pizza
- BYO Pizza$12.95+
- Grandma$18.95+
Pan fried, topped with mozzarella then sauce
- Hawaiian$18.95+
Ham, pineapple, light pizza sauce
- Meat Lovers$18.95+
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon
- Supreme$18.95+
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
- BBQ Chicken$18.95+
Chicken, red onion, bacon, BBQ pizza sauce blend
- White Pizza$18.95+
Garlic & oil base, fresh garlic & oil, ricotta, mozzarella
- Surf N Turf$99.95
16" large with a buttery sauce covered in mozzarella, topped with filet mignon, and lobster
- Gigantic$74.95
24" of pure pleasure. Comes with any three toppings
- 1/2 & 1/2 Pizza$18.95+
- Margherita$18.95+
Harnd Crushed Tomatoes, Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
Combos
Stromboli / Calzone
Cold & Hot Subs
- Italian Sub$8.95+
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions
- Supreme Sub$10.95+
Roast beef, turkey, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers
- Turkey Sub$9.95+
Oven roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions
- Roast Beef Sub$11.95+
2x roast beef, toasted gruyere cheese, creamy brown gravy sauce
- Meatball Sub$8.95+
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone
- Chicken Parm Sub$8.95+
Breaded chicken, marinara, provolone
- Sausage & Peppers Sub$8.95+
Italian sausage, green peppers, onions
- Eggplant Sub$8.95+
Breaded eggplant, marinara, provolone
- Tuna Salad Sub$8.95+
Tuna fish salad, lettuce, tomato
- Philly Cheesesteak Sub$9.95+
Chopped ribeye, onion, cheese sauce
Wings
Specials
DINNERS
ENTREES AND PASTA
- Chicken Parmigiana$21.95
Breaded chicken breast, pan fried then baked in tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Veal Parmigiana$24.95
Breaded veal cutlet, pan fried then baked in tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Francese$21.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, sauteed with fresh lemon, in a white wine sauce
- Veal Francese$24.95
Thinly sliced veal, sauteed with fresh lemon, in a white wine sauce
- Chicken Marsala$21.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Veal Marsala$24.95
Thinly sliced veal, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Piccata$21.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, sauteed with fresh lemon, capers in a white wine sauce
- Chicken Alfredo$21.95
Grilled chicken breast, steamed broccoli, served over linguine in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Shrimp Alfredo$24.95
Shrimp, steamed broccoli, served over linguine in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$16.95
Add shrimp or chicken $7.00
- Spaghetti & Meatball$17.95
Large meatballs baked in marinara sauced served over spaghetti
- Manicotti$17.95
Stuffed with a rich creamy three-cheese filling, topped with sauce, baked until bubbly
- Lasagna$19.95+
Layers of tender pasta, beef, cheese, and sauce baked to perfection
BEVERAGES
BEER
WHITE WINE
RED WINE
N/A Beverages
LUNCH
ENTREES AND PASTA LUNCH
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded chicken breast, pan fried then baked in tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Veal Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded veal cutlet, pan fried then baked in tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Francese$17.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, sauteed with fresh lemon, in a white wine sauce
- Veal Francese$19.95
Thinly sliced veal, sauteed with fresh lemon, in a white wine sauce
- Chicken Marsala$17.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Veal Marsala$19.95
Thinly sliced veal, sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Piccata$17.95
Thinly sliced chicken breast, sauteed with fresh lemon, capers in a white wine sauce
- Chicken Alfredo$17.95
Grilled chicken breast, steamed broccoli, served over linguine in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Shrimp Alfredo$19.95
Shrimp, steamed broccoli, served over linguine in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$12.95
Add shrimp or chicken $7.00
- Spaghetti & Meatball$13.95
Large meatballs baked in marinara sauced served over spaghetti
- Manicotti$13.95
Stuffed with a rich creamy three-cheese filling, topped with sauce, baked until bubbly
- Lasagna$17.97
Layers of tender pasta, beef, cheese, and sauce baked to perfection