Casa Jalisco sports Bar and Grill 125 COOP Hutto Tx
Breakfast
American Breakfast
- Biscuit & Gravy$9.99
Buttermilk biscuit with sausage and gravy served with two eggs any style
- Chicken & Waffle$11.99
Crispy chicken strips and buttermilk waffle
- English Muffin Sandwich$8.50
Stuffed with sausage patty, American cheese and scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns
- Pork Chop & Eggs$11.49
2 pork chops, two eggs served with beans & hash browns
- Ham & Egg Melt Croissant$9.50
Scrambled eggs, ham, and cheese. Served with hash browns
- Oatmeal Bowl$6.50
Served with strawberries, blueberries, pecans and cinnamon
- Omelette Plate$12.99
Your choice of cheese sausage, ham, bacon or chorizo served with beans & hash browns
- Steak & Eggs$13.99
Steak and two eggs any style beans & potatoes
- Super Breakfast$12.99
Two eggs any style and your choice of 2 pancakes or 1 waffle, served with bacon and hash browns
- Veggie Omelet$11.99
A fresh mix of spinach, mushrooms, green & red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheese
Pancakes
- 1 Buttermilk Pancake$2.49
One fluffy buttermilk pancake
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes$8.49
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- 1 Chocolate Chip Pancake$2.99
1 fluffy buttermilk pancake filled with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate syrup
- 3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.25
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with chocolate chips, topped with chocolate syrup
- 1 Pecan Pancake$2.99
1 fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with pecan, topped with caramel
- 3 Pecan Pancakes$9.25
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes filled with pecan, topped with caramel
Waffles
Breakfast Burritos & Tacos
Mexican Breakfast
- Breakfast Meat Plate$10.99
Mixed with eggs and a choice, ham, bacon, chorizo, and owen sausage served with beans, potatoes and tortillas
- Chilaquiles Bandera$12.50
Green, red, and creamy chipotle sauce, served with beans and two eggs any style
- Chilaquiles Con Queso$10.99
Served with beans and potatoes choice your sauce: green, red or creamy chipotle sauce
- Huevos and Potatoes a La Mexicana$10.49
Eggs mixed with jalapenos, tomatoes and onions served with beans, potatoes and tortillas
- Huevos Divorciados$11.99
2 eggs any style topped with green and ranchero sauce served with beans queso fresco on top and potatoes
- Huevos Rancheros$10.49
2 eggs any style, topped with ranchero sauce served with bean, potatoes and tortillas
- Migas a La Mexicana$11.99
Eggs mixed with crispy corn tortilla, eggs, jalapeno, onion, tomatoes, served with beans and potatoes
- Migas Rancheras$12.99
Eggs mixed with crispy corn tortilla topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, served with beans and potatoes
- Nopalitos a La Mexicana Con Huevo$10.49
Eggs mixed with cactus, jalapenos, onion, and tomatoes served with beans, potatoes and tortillas
Lunch
Lunch Specials
- Cheese Enchilada and Soft Beef Taco$11.00
One cheese enchilada and one ground beef soft taco
- Enchilada and Crispy Taco$11.00
Choice of one beef, chicken, or cheese enchilada and one crispy taco
- El Burrito$11.00
Filled with fajita-style beef or chicken topped with Chile con queso
- Crispy Tacos Plate$11.00
Two crispy tacos
- Cheese Enchilada and Carne Guisada$11.00
One enchilada and beef stew
- Enchilada and Tostada$11.00
One flour tortilla filled with asada topped with Chile con queso and one ground beef tostada
- Quesadilla and Tortilla Soup$11.00
One beef or chicken quesadilla and small tortilla soup
- Lunch Fajitas$14.00
Served with sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Astec Tacos Plate$17.00
Three homemade corn tortillas, marinated prime skirt steak, with our signature steak sauce
- Burrito$10.00
Served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
- Gordita$8.00
With beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Served with pico gallo and avocado
- Single Chalupa$6.00
Choice of meat, served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado and sour cream
- Single Taco$5.00
With your choice of flour or corn tortilla served with lettuce and tomatoes or cilantro and onion
- Single Tostada$7.00
Choice of meat, served with beans, cabbage, tomatoes, sliced avocado,queso fresco, Mexican sour cream
- Torta$11.00
A Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream
- Chips & Salsa$1.99
Appetizers
- C.C.Q$10.00+
- Queso Super Compuesto$15.00
Guacamole, pico de gallo and ground beef
- Nachos$11.00+
Tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, cheese, and beef fajita, served with sour cream, guacamole and jalapenos ground beef
- Shrimp Nachos$13.00+
Tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, cheese, and shrimp, served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos ground beef
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$6.00+
- Queso Flameado$11.99
Melted Monterrey cheese with poblano pepper and your choice of meat
- Table Fresh Guacamole$16.00
Live guacamole made at your table
- Jalisco Wings$15.00
Jalapeno and cheese wrapped in chicken and bacon
- Chicharrones$10.00
Served with pico de gallo and green sauce
- Alitas$14.00
8 wings, BBQ, lemon pepper, or buffalo served with celery sticks
- Flautas Ahogadas$14.00
6 flautas with cabbage, queso fresco, crema mexicana, and special tomato sauce
- Cinco De Mayo Tacos$12.00
3 papas rancheras taquitos served with cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, crema Mexicana, and special tomato sauce
- Fried Stuffed Jalapenos$8.00+
2 pieces
- Guacamole Side$6.50+
- Loco Fries$13.00
French fries topped with ground beef, bacon bits, Chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos
- Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$15.00
6 pieces. Jalapeno, cheese, and shrimp, wrapped with bacon
- Esquite Corn Bowl$8.00
Corn, mayo, tajin, fresh cheese
Burgers & Sandwiches
- BBQ Sandwich$12.00
Pulled pork served with pickles, onions, jalapenos, and french fries
- Super Burger$15.00
Grilled chicken cheeseburger with grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapenos, and bacon
- Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and cheese served with french fries
- Hawaiian Burger$15.00
Pineapple, bacon, ham, white cheese, mayo, mustard and tomatoes
Chicken Specialties
- Chicken Tarasco$20.00
Chicken breast sauteed with a topping of creamy sauce, poblano pepper, red onion, mushrooms, and parmesan cheese
- Chicken Chipotle$19.00
Chicken breast topped with grilled onion, chipotle sauce, melted cheese, sour cream, served with rice and beans
- Rosemary Chicken$18.00
Chicken breast marinated in rosemary sauce, served with mixed veggies and cilantro rice
- Pollo Poblano$20.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano pepper, grilled onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheese, served with rice and refried beans
Dinner Plates
- Bistec Ranchero Plate$18.00
Steak fajita grilled with jalapenos, onion, and ranchero sauce served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & refried beans
- Carne Guisada Plate$15.00
Beef stew, served with rice, beans, guacamole and tortillas
- Chicken Flautas Plate$16.00
3 flautas served with cabbage, queso fresco on top, Mexican sour cream, tomato, avocado slice, rice and beans
- Crispy Taco Plate$13.99
3 crispy ground beef tacos, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Chile Relleno Plate$17.00
One poblano pepper stuffed with beef or cheese, served with rice and beans
- Carnitas Plate$18.00
Tasty carnitas with tanned red onion, rice and beans, homemade corn tortillas
- Tostadas Mexicanas Plate$15.00
2 chalupas with cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, rice and beans
- Quesa Birria Plate$17.00
3 quesabirria served with rice, charro beans, onion and cilantro
- Mini Taquitos Plate$17.00
4 mini taquitos with your choice of meat chicken or beef fajita, pastor, or carnitas served with grilled onion, cilantro, and charro beans
- Jalisco Meat Quesadillas$12.00+
Two large tortillas filled with melted cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of meat, pastor, beef or chicken fajita
- Jalisco Veggie Quesadillas$9.00+
Two large tortillas filled with melted cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of spinach or mushrooms
- Stuffed Avocado$19.00
Fried stuffed avocado served with one taco beef fajita, rice, and refried beans. Choice of chicken or beef fajita
- Aztec Plate$25.00
Enchiladas and More
- Enchiladas Plate$16.00
Three ground beef enchiladas, topped with gravy and melted cheese, served with rice and beans
- Baja Enchiladas Plate$16.00
Two shrimp enchiladas topped with your choice of ranchero or chipotle sauce melted cheese, served with rice and beans
- Casa Jalisco Enchiladas$16.00
Two beef fajita flour tortilla enchiladas, topped with Chile con queso served with rice and bean
- Chipotle Enchiladas Plate$16.00
Two chicken ranchero enchiladas with chipotle sauce queso fresco and Mexican sour cream, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas a La Crema$16.00
Three chicken or cheese enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce (white melted cheese) served with rice and beans
- Tarasco Enchiladas$16.00
Two chicken ranchero enchiladas with Tarasco sauce served with rice and beans
- Trio Enchiladas$18.00
One sour cream, one chipotle and one green enchilada, all with chicken ranchero, queso fresco and Mexican sour cream, rice and beans
- Abuelos Plate$16.00
Two ground beef or chicken enchiladas, topped with gravy and cheese, served with one crispy taco rice and beans
- Chimichanga Plate$17.00
Beef or chicken with gravy and Chile con queso on top, served with rice and beans
- Jalisco Burrito Plate$17.00
Large flour tortilla filled with fajita-style beef, topped with gravy and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Santa Ana Plate$16.00
Two cheese, beef or chicken enchiladas topped with gravy and melted cheese served with guacamole chips topped with Chile con queso
Kids Plates
- Chicken Tender Plate$9.00
2 chicken tenders and fries
- Pizza Enchilada$9.00
2 flour tortillas with cheese pizza sauce and your choice of pepperoni or ham
- Kids Quesadilla$9.00
One small quesadilla, your choice of meat, rice and beans
- Kids Taco Plate$9.00
One ground beef soft taco, served with rice and beans
- Kids Enchilada Plate$9.00
One enchilada your choice of chicken, cheese or ground beef, served with rice and beans
Parrilladas & Grilled Platters
- Fajitas for 1$24.00
- Fajitas for 2$38.00
- Parrillada Tejana$28.00
Sausage, shrimp, beef, and chicken fajitas
- Fajitas a La Diabla$24.00
Your choice of chicken or beef grilled with bell pepper, onion and diabla sauce
- Santa Fe Molcajete$29.00Out of stock
Beef, chicken and grilled shrimp mixed with cactus, bell pepper, onion and mushrooms topped with green salsa and melted white cheese
- Rib-Eye Steak and Shrimp Tarasco$30.00
12 oz rib-eye steak black angus grilled and 3 jumbo shrimp sauteed topping with tarasco sauce, red onion, poblano pepper, mushrooms, cilantro and parmesan cheese
- Steak and Enchiladas$30.00
2 chicken chipotle enchiladas, 12 oz rib-eye steak served on a bed of sauteed onion
- Carne Asada$20.00
Beef skirt steak with topped grilled onion and cactus, served with rice, charro beans and salad
- Alambre Plate$18.00
Grill beef or chicken fajita, mixed with bell pepper and onion, served on a bed of tortilla melted cheese, rice and refried beans
- Hawaiian Plate$29.00
Mix fajitas with bell pepper, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple melted cheese on top served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and refried beans
Seafood
- Mojarra Dorada$20.00
Served with french fries, rice and salad
- Camarones a La Mexicana$20.00
Shrimp mixed with ranchero sauce jalapenos, served with rice and beans
- Cabo Shrimp$21.00
Grilled shrimp with bell pepper and onion served on a bed of rice and topped with your choice of ranchero or chipotle sauce melted cheese and sour cream
- Camarones a La Diabla$22.00
Spicy hot shrimp, served with salad rice and beans
- El Costeno$19.00
Tilapia topped with salsa Verde and cheese served with cilantro rice and mixed veggies
- Filete Empanizado Y Camarones$20.00Out of stock
One breaded fish fillet with 4 breaded shrimp, served with cilantro rice and salad
- Shrimp Tacos Plate$16.00
Two tacos of homemade corn tortillas with mixed green and red cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro, and homemade lemon sauce served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Cocktail$17.00
- Ceviche De Camarón$17.00Out of stock
- Aguachiles$18.00
12 camarones
- Mojarra a La Diabla$23.00
- Fish Tacos Plate$14.99
Side Orders
- Rice & Beans$5.00
- Rice$4.00
- Charro Beans$4.00
- Black Beans$3.59
- Refried Beans$3.59
- Single Enchilada$4.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Tortillas (F)$2.00
- Tortillas (C)$2.00
- Chiles Toreados$4.00
- Pico De Gallo$4.00
- Cheese$4.00
- Jalapenos$4.00
- Sour Cream$4.00
- French Fries$1.99
- Home Made Corn Tortillas$2.99
- Side CCQ$3.99
- 2 oz ccq$2.25
- 2 oz guacamole$2.25
- 2 oz crema$1.99
- 2 oz pico$1.99
- 2 oz cheese$1.99
Soup & Salad
- Caldo De Res$14.00
- Fiesta Bowl$16.00
Your choice of meat served with black beans, fresh cheese, romaine lettuce, cilantro rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Taco Salad$14.00
Large tortilla shell filled with ground beef, chicken or beef fajita, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and cheese
- South Texas Salad$12.99Out of stock
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn grains, cherry tomato, bacon, cilantro and tortilla strips your choice of meat fajita beef or chicken
- Frida Salad$12.99Out of stock
Romaine lettuce, strawberries, mini cucumbers, panela cheese, dried cranberries, honey-roasted pecans and honey balsamic dressing
- Tortilla Soup$9.00+
- Menudo$11.00+
Take Out
- 8 Oz Rice$2.99
- 16 Oz Rice$5.79
- 32 Oz Rice$10.79
- 8 Oz Beans$2.99
- 16 Oz Beans$5.79
- 32 Oz Beans$10.79
- 8 Oz Charros$3.99
- 16 Oz Charros$6.99
- 32 Oz Charros$11.99
- 8 Oz Chips & Salsa$3.59
- 16 Oz Chips & Salsa$6.59
- 32 Oz Chips & Salsa$11.99
- 8 Oz Chile Con Queso$5.99
- 16 Oz Chile Con Queso$10.99
- 32 Oz Chile Con Queso$20.29
- 8 Oz Guacamole$5.99
- 16 Oz Guacamole$10.99
- 32 Oz Guacamole$20.29
- 16 Oz Queso Super Compuesto$11.49
- 32 Oz Queso Super Compuesto$21.99
- 8 Oz Pico De Gallo$3.59
- 16 Oz Pico De Gallo$5.99
- 32 Oz Pico De Gallo$10.29
- 8 Oz Sour Cream$2.59
- 16 Oz Sour Cream$4.79
- 32 Oz Sour Cream$8.99
- 8 Oz Salsa$2.59
- 16 Oz Salsa$4.79
- 32 Oz Salsa$8.99
- 1/2 Dozen Tortillas$3.50
- 1 Dozen Tortillas$6.99
Bar
Cocktails– Specialty Drinks
- Amazona$12.00
- Beso$12.00
- Bloody Maria$13.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Carajillo$13.00
- Cazuela Jalisco$15.00
- El Charro Negro$12.00
- Flight$15.00
- Folclor$14.00
- Jalisco Amanecer$9.00
- La Chata$12.00
- La Dona$13.00
- La Muneca$12.00
- Mazatlan$12.00
- Mexican Sunset$9.00
- Mezcalita$12.00
- Michelada domestic$6.00
- Michelada Import$7.00
- Mimosa$8.00Out of stock
- Mojito$12.00Out of stock
- Old Fashion$15.00
- Rusa$15.00
- Sabor a Mi$13.00
- Santa Maria$13.00
- Twisty Pina$12.00
- Sangria$12.00
Wine
- WoodBridge Chardonnay$6.00
- WoodBridge Cabernet$6.00
- WoodBridge Merlot$6.00
- Conundrum White$9.00
- Conundrum Red$9.00
- De Cote Atempo Albarino$12.00
- True Myth Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Stella Rosa Moscato$9.00
- Stella Rosa Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Alta Vista Malbec$9.00
- Trivento White Malbec$9.00
- La cream Sauvignon Blanc$13.00
- Maddalena Chardonnay$9.00
- Roscato Rosso Sweet Red$9.00
- Benvolio Prosecco$5.00