Casa Latina 4100 N KEDZIE
Food
Appetizers & Salad
- Guacamole & Chips$11.00
- Empanadas De Yuca Y trigo$12.00
Choice of ground beef, chicken, or cheese empanadas
- Wood Fire Steak Salad$23.00
Green mixed, cherry tomato, red onions, fresco, cheese, jalapeño, lime dressing
- Latin House Salad Mixed Greens$12.00
Latin ranch dressing
- Cheese Dip Chips$9.00
- Vegetarian Spinach$12.00
- Vegetarian Steak$12.00
- Wedge salad Romaine$12.00
- Wood Fire Wings x 6 un$12.00
- Wood Fire Wings x 12 un$22.00
Signature Sandwiches with Fries
- Frank's Philly Steak$18.00
Onions, green peppers, Swiss cheese
- Wood Fired Skirt Steak Sandwich$18.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, ragù
- Wood Fire Ribe Eye Steak Sandwich$18.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, ragù
- Latin House Burger$16.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, ragù
- Chesse Burger 8 oz$16.00
Red onions, tomato, lettuce
- Latin BTL Chicken$14.00
Jalapeño aioli
- Latin Groupe$17.00
Green mixed, jalapeño alioli
- Wood Fired Salmon$17.00
Rúgala red, onions, jalapeño alioli
- Red Snapper$18.00
Green mixed, jalapeño alioli
Soups
Chops
Steaks
- Small 10 Oz NY Strip$32.00
- Regular 14 Oz NY Strip$38.00
- Petite 8 Oz Filet Mignon$36.00
- Regular 10 Oz Filet Mignon$48.00
- Small 12 Oz Boneless Rib Eye$38.00
- Regular 16 Oz Boneless Rib Eye$48.00
- Porter House$58.00
Regular 32 oz
- Top Sirloin$36.00
Regular 16 oz
- Steak for Two People$68.00
Filet 10 oz. top sirloin or Rib eye or Shrimp
Seafood Daily Fresh
Traditionals Dishes
- Platillo Barbacoa$18.00
Served arroz, frijoles, salsa, guacamole & tortillas
- Res$21.00
Per lb
- Borego$24.00
Per lb
- Fajitas & Lamp$18.00
Onion poblano, red pepper, marinated with arroz & frijoles, salsa guacamole and tortillas
- Latin Enchiladas$18.00
Served arroz, frijoles, ensalada, queso crema fresco, choice meet. Steak, camarones barbacoa & chicken
- Carne Asada$29.00
Wood fired hanger steak, fried beans, onions, fried chile peppers, rice and beans
- ½ Latin Style Chicken$18.00
Choice of roasted or baked. Tomato spice baked Latin chicken
- Whole Latin Style Chicken$25.00
Choice of roasted or baked. Tomato spice baked Latin chicken
Sides Matter
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Idaho potatoes, crème fraîche, chives
- Loaded Baked Potato$8.00
Wisconsin Cheddar, bacon, chives, sour cream
- Chef's Au Gratin Potatoes$10.00
Caramelized onion, Gouda, mozzarella
- Latin Fries$8.00
Celtic sea salt, truffle oil, cilantro Parmesan
- Lobster & Shrimp, Mac & Cheese$12.00
Provel, Romano, Parmesan, "A touch of velveeta", herb butter
- Baked Sweet Potato$8.00
Honey butter, cinnamon
- Steamed Broccoli$8.00
- Brusseles Sprout or Asparagus$10.00
Brunch Saturday & Sunday
- Build Your Own Scramble$17.00
Choice roasted potatoes or hash browns. Choice three ingredients: spinach, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, bacon, sausage, avocado, jalapeño, Cheddar, pepper Jack, American
- Skillets$19.00
Served with roasted potatoes, onions, green peppers, cheese & eggs
- Eggs Benedict$17.00
Poached egg, steak or salmon and English muffin, hollandaise sauce
- Waffles$14.00
Powdered sugar, strawberry, blueberry
Bar & NA Beverages
White Wine
- GLS Moscato, Primio Amore, Italy$8.00
- GLS Moscato, Castello Del Poggio, Italy$8.00
- GLS Sweet Pink$8.00
Moscato blend confetti, Italy
- GLS White Zinfandel$8.00
Sutter Home, California
- GLS Riesling$8.00
Chateau Ste. Michelle
- GLS Sparkling Italian Wine$8.00
Zonic proceso, Italy
- GLS Pinot Grigio$8.00
Cavid, Italy
- GLS Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
Starborough, New Zealand
- GLS Chardonnay$8.00
Chateau Ste. Michelle, Washington
- J. Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling Arroyo Seco Monterey$26.00
- J. Lohr Estates Riverstone Chardonnay Arroyo Seco, Monterey$26.00
Red Wine
- GLS Sweet Red Roscato$8.00
Rosso Dolce, Italy
- GLS Pinot Noir$8.00
Meiomi, California
- GLS Merlot$8.00
Beringer, California
- GLS Red Blend$8.00
Porta Vita, Italy
- GLS Chianti Classico$8.00
Rocca delle Macie, Italy
- GLS Cabernet$8.00
Robert Mondavi private selection, California
- J. Lohr States Falcon's Perch Pinot Noir Monterey County$32.00
- J. Lohr Estaes Los Osos Merlot Paso Robles$30.00
- J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles$28.00