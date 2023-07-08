Casa Mexico
Food
Entradas/Appetizers
Guacamole
With homemade corn chips
Ceviche de camarones
Shrimp, lime, cilantro, onions, tomato in a passion fruit juice
Esquites
Street corn off-the-cob salad, grated cheese, crema
Mole tostadas
Three crispy corn tortilla topped with chicken mole. Choice of red or green.
Tacos dorados
Four crispy rolled chicken tacos topped with lettuce, grated cheese and crema
Aztec soup
Tortilla tomato soup, queso fresco and avocado
Queso fundido
Oaxacan cheese fondue
Arroz y frijoles
Rice and beans
Papas Fritas
Pollo y Papas
Huevos/Eggs
Especialidades/Specialties
Quesadillas
Homemade corn cheese quesadilla
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper filled with Oaxacan cheese served in a light tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pozole
Hominy and chicken soup. Served with tostadas, grated cheese, crema and garnishes. Choice of red or clear broth.
Mole Verde
Deep flavor from green peppers and spices choice of chicken or pork ribs. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas.
Mole Rojo
Made with chocolate, red chiles, spices and seeds. Served with rice, beans, and handmade tortillas.
Encacahuatado
Chicken with roasted chile guajillo served in our peanut sauce with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pancita de Res (menudo)
Beef tripe stew. Served with our corn tortillas and garnishes
Veracruzana
Fish and shrimp sauteed in a light tomato sauce. Served with rice and tortillas.
Enchiladas Verdes
Handmade tortillas filled with chicken and topped with green salsa, lettuce, crema and grated cheese. Served with riche and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Handmade tortillas filled with chicken and topped with red mole sauce, grated cheese and crema. Served with rice and beans.
Parrillada para 2
Grilled platter with steak, chicken, shrimp and chorizo. Comes with grilled cactus, chile toreado, cambray onion and avocado. Served with french fries, rice, beans and tortillas.
Postres
