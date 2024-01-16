Casa Mia Olympia 716 Plum St
Starters
- Oven Roasted Asparagus
With prosciutto and balsamic glaze$10.00
- Toasted Black Pepper Potato Chips
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce$8.00
- Artichoke Ricotta Fonduta
With fresh baked flatbread$11.00
- Classic Casa Mia Garlic Bread
With two dipping sauces$9.00
- Cheesy Garlic Bread
With two dipping sauces$11.00
- Basket of House Rolls
Six Casa Mia rolls with butter$6.00
Salads
- Classic Casa Mia Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, mozzarella cheese, sliced black olives, and your choice of dressing$7.50
- Arugula Salad
With parmigiano, prosciutto, lemon and olive oil$12.00
- Iceberg Wedge
With gorgonzola parmigiano dressing, oven roasted tomatoes, and smokehouse bacon$12.00
- Casa Mia Caprese
Roasted tomatoes on fresh mozzarella with pesto and balsamic glaze$12.00
- Classic Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
- Small Caesar Salad$7.50
- Antipasta Salad$15.00
- Double Salad$13.50
Piadini
Sandwiches
Entrées
- Small Casa Mia Classic Spaghetti
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto$13.00
- Large Casa Mia Classic Spaghetti
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto$16.00
- Small Classic Casa Mia Fettuccini$13.00
- Large Classic Casa Mia Fettuccini$16.00
- Gluten Free Casa Mia Pasta
Choose from our house made tomato meat sauce, our classic butter cream sauce, spicy vegetarian puttanesca sauce, or our basil pesto$17.00
- White Beans Alla Toscana
White beans with pork stock, olive oil, and fresh herbs$15.00
- Butternut Squash Ravioli
With fresh herb butter and parmigiano$17.00
- Spinach Cheese Ravioli
With butter cream sauce and basil pesto$17.00
- Small Classic Casa Mia Ravioli
Stuffed with beef and cheese, and topped with tomato meat sauce$14.00
- Large Classic Casa Mia Ravioli
Stuffed with beef and cheese, and topped with tomato meat sauce$17.00
- Classic Casa Mia Lasagne
With beef, sausage, and cheeses, and baked with our tomato meat sauce$17.50
- Cannelloni
Sausage and cheese filled pasta, baked in our house made tomato meat sauce$17.50
- Manicotti
Cheese and herb filled pasta, baked in our butter-cream sauce$17.50
- Half & Half
A sampler of manicotti and cannelloni$17.50
- Tortellini
Stuffed with veal, beef, parmigiano, and Romano. Served with red or white sauce, or a sampler of each sauce$17.50
House Specialties
- Italian Street Festival Sausage
With white beans alla toscana$22.00
- Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless chicken breast sautéed and oven baked in pizzaiola sauce, parmigiana and fior di latte fresh mozzarella. Served with spaghetti or fettuccini$21.00
- Classic Casa Mia Steak
Oven roasted twelve ounce New York steak. A favorite since 1952. Served with your choice of spaghetti, fettuccini or white beans alla toscana$29.00
Kids Menu
Pizza
Design Your Own Pizza
Torino
- Small Torino
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni, here is his recipe for a real pepperoni pi$19.00
- Large Torino
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni, here is his recipe for a real pepperoni pi$27.00
- Gluten Free Torino
Thomas Gavosto opened the Torino sausage company on Dearborn street in Seattle in 1953, and made the original pepperoni to supply Casa Mia. This pepperoni is smoky, spicy and very different than typical pepperoni, here is his recipe for a real pepperoni pi$21.00
Classic Casa Mia Special
- Small Casa Mia Special
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms$20.00
- Large Casa Mia Special
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms$29.00
- Gluten Free Casa Mia Special
Stanislaus tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, artisan pepperoni, Columbus salami, Italian sausage, and mushrooms$22.00
Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
- Small Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar$20.00
- Large Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar$29.00
- Gluten Free Fig Almond Pesto and Prosciutto
With gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fig almond pesto, prosciutto, arugula and balsamic vinegar$22.00
Chicken with Three Cheeses
- Small Chicken with Three Cheeses
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar$19.50
- Large Chicken with Three Cheeses
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar$27.50
- Gluten Free Chicken with Three Cheeses
Winner of pizza today magazine's "Pizza across America" contest. Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar$21.50
Strada Susina
- Small Strada Susina
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small$20.00
- Large Strada Susina
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small$29.00
- Gluten Free Strada Susina
The plum street pizza. Our first national award winning pizza at hunt wesson foods "Prima pizza" contest. Stanislaus tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. Small$22.00
Pizza Sole
- Small Pizza Sole
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar$20.00
- Large Pizza Sole
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar$29.00
- Gluten Free Pizza Sole
Our pizza of the sun, the "Pizza festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year., gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar$22.00
Potato with Truffle Oil
- Small Potato with Truffle Oil
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest$20.00
- Large Potato with Truffle Oil
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest$29.00
- Gluten Free Potato with Truffle Oil
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, grated potatoes, onions, fresh basil, finished with a swirl of white truffle oil. Winner, "Pizza festiva" international pizza contest$22.00
The Boat Pie
- Small Boat Pie
House buttermilk ranch, smokehouse bacon, roast chicken, cashews, and onions, finished with fresh basil and parmigiano$20.00
- Large Boat Pie
House buttermilk ranch, smokehouse bacon, roast chicken, cashews, and onions, finished with fresh basil and parmigiano$29.00
- Gluten Free Boat Pie
House buttermilk ranch, smokehouse bacon, roast chicken, cashews, and onions, finished with fresh basil and parmigiano$22.00