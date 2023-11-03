Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
Casa salvaje 645 West 5300 South
Food (3PO)
Food Appetizer
- Empanadas$5.49
Order your service of empanada de carne, you can't leave without trying this wild delicacy
- Empanadas x 6$21.99
- Patacón Con Hogao$7.99
3 petacones covered with hogao, melted cheddar cheese
- Arepa De Choclo$7.99
100% Colombian chóclo arepa with melted cheese
- Platano with Cheese and Bocadillo$9.99
5 slices of ripe plantain covered with an excellent Colombian combination of cheese and bocadillo
- Blood Sausage$10.99
100% Colombian blood sausage with creole potato, ripe plantain, and guacamole
- Beef Tripe$11.99
100% Colombian chunchillo with creole potato, ripe plantain, and guacamole
- Promotion of Empanadas$21.99
6 pcs
- Pastel de yuca$5.99
Grilled Meat
- T-Bone Steak$30.99
It is a cut that brings together two succulent pieces of meat: sirloin and 18 oz entrecote. Choose your side
- Ribeye Steak$30.99
It is a steak taken from the rib section of beef, composed mostly of the longest 18 oz muscle. Choose your side
- Churrasco Steak$29.99
Cut of beef with a good percentage of fat and 18 oz meat. Choose your side
- Gratin Breast$17.99
Melted in cheddar cheese with onion, cilantro, tomato. Choose your side
- Chicken Wings$15.99
BBQ topped with sesame seeds. Choose your side
- Pork Ribs$26.99
Delicious pork ribs, bathed in sweet and sour BBQ, 20 oz. Choose your side
- Pork ribs half$18.99
- Pork Rind$21.99
20 oz chicharron made in a rational oven where it has a very minimal % of fat with potatoes and sauces
- House Picada$31.99
Combination of exotic flavors from Colombia such as barbecue ribs, barbecue wings, creole potato, ripe plantain, empanada, blood sausage, com on the cob, chicharrón, guacamole, yucca
- Pork Elbow$26.99
20 oz pork knuckle prepared in a rational oven where it has a minimum % of fat
- Short rib$26.99
- Turkey leg$15.99
- Tomahawk steak$91.99
- Chonchito$26.99
Colombian Menu
- Bandeja Paisa$26.99
The tray paisa is one of the most representative dishes of Colombia and the emblem of Antioquia gastronomy, beans, rice, blood sausage, ground meat, fried egg, ripe plantain, arepa, avocado, and pork rinds
- Paisa Rice$18.99
Rice, chorizo, bacon, sweet corn, ripe plantain, chicharrón, and shredded pork rib
- Calentado Paisa$18.99
Calentadodo paisa is a traditional Colombian dish that emerged in the Andean region of the country. In this sector, people usually eat chicharron beans and rice, plantain, day by day, since they are products that are harvested locally
Grilled Burger
- Cheeseburger$12.99
One grilled beef, mozzarella cheese, bacon
- Double Burger$15.99
Double grilled beef, mozzarella cheese, two bacon
- House Burger$19.99
Grilled beef, pork ribs, guacamole, pork rind, chorizo, barbecue sauce, cheese with corn and bacon
- Mazorcada$13.99
Shredded chicken, shredded pork rib, pieces of chicharron, plateins, Mozzarella cheese, sweet corn, bacon, house sauce
- French Fries$13.99
Fried potato, chorizo in pieces, tomato sauce and mayonnaise, melted cheese with corn and bacon
- Hot Dog$17.99
Sausage, shredded ribs, tomato sauce, mayonnaise, potato chips, melted cheese with corn and bacon
- Quesadilla$12.99
Sopas
- Small Soup Mondongo$8.99
Tripe soup is a soup made of diced tripe cooked over low heat with vegetables such as peppers, onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, cilantro, and garlic. The dish is usually prepared in the former Spanish colonies of Latin America, the Caribbean and
- Regular Soup Mondongo$17.99
Tripe soup is a soup made of diced tripe cooked over low heat with vegetables such as peppers, onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, cilantro, and garlic. The dish is usually prepared in the former Spanish colonies of Latin America, the Caribbean and
Seafood
Adicional
Drinks (3PO)
Natural Juices and Lemonades
Liquor
- Cuba Libre$11.99
- Mojito Salvaje$13.99
- Margarita$14.99
- Daikiri Salvaje$15.99
- Gin Tonic Frutos Rojos$15.99
- Orgasmo Salvaje$17.99
- Piña colada$15.99
- Refajo$12.99
- Michelada colombia$12.99
- Michelada MX$12.99
- Shot tequila$11.99
- Shot ron$11.99
- Shot whisky$11.99
- Mojito sin licor$9.99
- Candy sin licor$11.99
- Piña colada sin licor$11.99
- Tiki salvaje$2.00
- Tiki colombia$16.85
- Mai tai$17.50
- Vino tinto$11.85
- Vino blanco$11.85
- Vino rosse$11.85
- Sangria$14.99