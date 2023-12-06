Casa Yaax 51 NE 24 ST SUITE 101
BAR
SINGATURE COCKTAILS
- SEL VA TIK
gin • bergamotto • acqua di cedro • cucumber bitters • tonic
- MAYAHUEL
mezcal la luna espadincillo • hibiscus • tangerine • lime • prosecco
- ANOTHER MEZCALITA
mezcal akul espadin • tamarindo • ginger beer • spicy chile de arbol • lime
- EXTRA COCKTAIL$16.00
- AKU MAL
mezcal akul • nixta corn liquor • lemongrass • grapefruit • pineapple
- ESPRESSO OAXACA
bacanora aguamiel • giocondo cabaret cafe • licor 43 • coffee • oaxacan chocolate shavings
- MEXICAN MANHATTAN
tequila el tequileño • sweet vermouth • bitters
WINE & BUBBLES
BEER
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
- Margarita$16.00
1.50 Tequila of Choice 1.50 Lime Juice . 50 Combier .50 Agave Syrup Shake/ Strain Rocks & Cube Ice Dehydrated Lime & Salt Rim
- Lemon Drop Martini$16.00
1.50 oz Vodka of Choice .75 oz Lemon Juice .50 oz Combier .50 oz Simple Syrup Shake/ Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Sugar Rim
- Manhattan$16.00
2.00 oz Bourbon or Rye of Choice 1.00 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir/Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Luxardo Cherry
- Paloma$16.00
1.50 oz Tequila of Choice 1.50 oz Grapefruit Juice .50 oz Simple Syrup .50 oz Lime Juice Shake/ Strain Top Club Soda Dehydrated Grapefruit & Salt Rim Rocks Class & Cubed Ice
- Aviation$16.00
1.00 oz Gin of Choice .50 oz Maraschino Liqueur .75 Lemon Juice .25 oz Creme de Violette Stir/Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Luxardo Cherry
- Bloody Mary$16.00
- Boulevardier$16.00
1.25 oz Bourbon or Rye of Choice 1.00 oz Campari 1.00 oz Sweet Vermouth Stir/Strain Rocks Glass & King Cube Orange Peel
- Hemingway Daiquiri$16.00
2.00 oz White Rum Of Choice .75 oz Grapefruit Juice .50 oz Lime Juice .25 Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur .25 Simple Syrup Shake/Strain Martini Glass & No Ice Grapefruit Twist
- Cosmopolitan$16.00
1.50 oz Vodka of Choice .75 oz Orange Liqueur of Choice .75 oz Lime Juice .50 oz Cranberry Juice Shake/ Strain Coupe & No Ice
- Daiquiri$16.00
2.00 oz White Rum Of Choice 1.00 oz Lime Juice .75 oz Simple Syrup Shake/Strain Martini Glass & No Ice Lime Twist
- Dark 'N Stormy$16.00
2.00 oz Dark Rum Of Choice .50 oz Lime Juice 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters (Optional) Top Ginger Beer Build in Glass Mule Mug & Crushed Ice Dehydrated Lime
- Gimlet$16.00
2.00 oz Vodka Or Gin of Choice .50 oz Lime Juice .50 oz Simple Syrup Hard Shake/ Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Lime Wheel
- Greyhound$16.00
1.5 oz Vodka or Gin of Choice Top Grapefruit Juice Build in Glass Rocks Glass & Cube Ice Grapefruit Peel
- French 75$16.00
1.00 oz Gin of Choice .50 Lemon Juice .50 Simple Syrup Shake/Strain Top Champagne Flute Glass & No Ice Lemon Twist
- Last Word$16.00
.75 oz Gin of Choice .75 oz Green Chartreuse .75 oz Maraschino Liqueur .75 oz Lime Juice Shake/Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Luxardo Cherry
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
.75 Vodka of Choice .75 White Rum of Choice .75 Tequila Blanco of Choice .75 Combier .75 Simple Syrup .75 Lemon Juice Shake/ Strain Top Coke Highball & Crushed Ice Lemon Wedge
- Madras$16.00
1.50 oz Vodka of Choice 2.00 oz Cranberry Juice 1.00 oz Orange Juice Highball Glass & Cube Ice Dehydrated Lime
- Mai Tai$16.00
1.50 oz White Rum of Choice .75 oz Combier .75 oz Lime Juice .50 Orgeat .50 Dark Rum Floater Shake/Strain Rocks Glass & Cube Ice Dehydrated Lime & Mint Sprig
- Martini$16.00
2.50 oz Vodka or Gin of Choice Hard Shake/ Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Olives
- Mimosa$16.00
- Mint Julep$16.00
2.00 Bourbon of Choice .50 oz Simple Syrup 6-8 pcs Mint Shake/Strain Julep Cup & Crushed Ice Mint Sprig
- Mojito$16.00
2.00 oz White Rum Of Choice 1.00 oz Simple Syrup 1.00 oz Lime Juice 5-6 pcs Mint Shake/Strain Highball & Crushed Ice Dehydrated Lime & Mint Sprig
- Moscow Mule$16.00
1.50 oz Vodka of Choice .50 oz Lime Juice Top Ginger Beer Build in Glass Mule Mug & Crushed Ice Dehydrated Lime
- Negroni$16.00
1.00 oz Gin of Choice 1.00 oz Campari 1.00 oz Sweet Vermouth Stir/Strain Rocks Glass & King Cube Orange Peel
- Old Fashioned$16.00
1.50 oz Bourbon or Whiskey of Choice .25 oz Simple Syrup 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir/Strain Rocks Glass & King Cube Orange Peel
- Rob Roy$16.00
2.00 oz Scotch of Choice 1.00 oz Sweet Vermouth 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters Stir/Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Luxardo Cherry
- Sazerac$16.00
1.50 oz Cognac of Choice .50 oz Simple Syrup 3 Dash Peychaud’s Bitters Stir/Strain Absinthe Rinse Sazerac Glass & No Ice Lemon Twist
- Screwdriver$16.00
1.5 oz Vodka of Choice Top Orange Juice Build in Glass Rocks Glass & Cube Ice Orange Peel
- Mexican Mule$16.00
1.50 oz Tequila of Choice .50 Lime Juice Top Ginger Beer Build In Glass Mule Mug & Crushed Ice Dehydrated Lime
- Sidecar$16.00
1.50 oz Cognac of Choice .75 oz Orange Liqueur Of Choice .75 oz Lemon Juice Shake/Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Sugar Rim & Orange Peel
- Tequila Sunrise$16.00
1.50 oz Tequila of Choice Top Orange Juice Shake/ Strain .25 Grenadine Floater Orange Slice or Cherry Rocks Glass & Cubed Ice
- Tom Collins$16.00
1.50 oz Gin of Choice .75 Lemon Juice .50 Simple Syrup Top Club Soda Shake/Strain Highball & Crushed Ice Mint Sprig & Dehydrated Lime
- Dirty Martini$16.00
2.50 oz Vodka or Gin of Choice .50 oz Olive Brine Hard Shake/ Strain Coupe Glass & No Ice Olives
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
1.25 oz Bourbon or Rye of Choice .75 Lemon Juice .75 Simple Syrup 4 Dashes Fee Foam Hard Shake/ Strain Rocks Glass & Cubed Ice
- White Russian$16.00
2.00 oz Vodka of Choice 1.00 oz Kahlua 1.00 oz Heavy Cream Build in Glass Rocks Glass & Cube Ice
SPIRITS
- Hennessy VS$18.00
- Armonico$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire$13.00
- Hendrick's$14.00
- Aperol
- Bailey's
- Campari
- Kahlua
- Romana Sambuca
- Romana Black
- Akul Espadin Joven$15.00
- Ilgeal Joven
- Akul Cirial
- Akul Espadin Tepeztate
- Akul Madrecuishe Tobala Arroqueno
- La Luna Black Label
- La Luna Espadincillo
- Matasanta Espadin
- Matasanta Cuishe
- Rompe Corazon Mezcal Reposado
- Amaras Espadin
- 400 Conejos Espadin
- Bacardi$15.00
- Ron Zacapa 23
- Ron Zacapa XO
- Glenfiddich 12$15.00
- Buchannan's 12
- Buchannan's 18
- Johnnie Walker Black
- Johnnie Walker Blue
- Old Parr 12
- Macallan 12 (Double Cask)
- Macallan 15 (Double Cask)
- Macallan 18 (Sherry Cask)
- Casa Dragones Anejo$40.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$25.00
- Casa Dragones Reposado$32.00
- Centinela Anejo
- Centinela Blanco
- Centinela Eterno Cristalino
- Centinela Reposado
- Clase Azul Reposado$45.00
- Clasico de Centinela Blanco$15.00
- Clasico de Centinela Reposado$17.00
- Dobel Diamante$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio 70th
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00
- Don Julio Blanco$16.00
- Don Julio Primavera
- Don Julio Reposado$18.00
- El Tequileno Anejo
- El Tequileno Blanco
- El Tequileno Cristalino
- El Tequileno Platinum
- El Tequileno Reposado
- Herradura Anejo
- Herradura Reposado
- Herradura Sliver
- Jose Cuervo Reserva de La Famila Anejo$45.00
- Komos Anejo Cristalino
- Komos Anejo Reserva
- Komos Reposado Rosa
- Tequila Ocho Plata
- Tequila Ocho Reposado
- Tequila Ocho Reposado Widow Jane
- Tito's$15.00
- Ketel One$15.00
- Abasolo$15.00
- Angel's Envy
- Four Roses
- Marker's Mark
- Suntory Toki
FOOD
DINNER
ARTISAN INFUSIONS
- GUACAMOLE
totopos • mexican salsa
- SIKIL PAK DIP
roasted pumpkin seeds • pearl onion • grilled tlayuda de chimichurri
- ROMESCO DE BETABEL ROSTIZADO
roasted beets • sun-dried tomatoes • roasted bell peppers • pearl onion • beet ash • grilled sourdough bread tostada
- WHITE CORN HOMINY “HUMMUS” SPREAD
roasted garlic • tahini • cumin • culantro • lemon juice • served with naan bread drizzled with guajillo oil
- $ GUACAMOLE$16.00
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD
lightly grilled romaine lettuce • traditional caesar dressing • grana padano cheese • bottarga • roasted garlic sourdough croutons
- KALE SALAD
kale lettuce • smoked artichoke • grilled heart of palm • mix of kalamata and green olives • lime - yuzu vinaigrette • lightly sprinkled parmesan cheese
- HEIRLOOM TOMATOES
assorted heirloom tomatoes • champagne herb vinaigrette • basil oil • elderflowers
MAIZ PROJECT
- GORDITAS DE MAIZ CON PORK BELLY Y CAMARÓN ROCA
corn & red quinoa masa gorditas • rock shrimp • pork belly (2 pcs)
- SOPE DE CANGREJO
corn masa crab sope (2 pcs)
- WILD MUSHROOMS & SUN-DRIED TOMATO TLACOYO
corn masa tlacyo filled with beans, topped with a wild mushroom medley, roasted salsa verde, huitlacoche aioli, queso fresco, onion mojo and avocado mousse
- TOSTADA DE SASHIMI DE ATUN
seared yellowfin tuna sashimi, ponzu sauce, smoked red dried pepper mayo, fried leaks, sliced avocado
SIDES
RAW DELICACIES
- CEVICHE DE CORVINA CHILE ANCHO & FLOR DE JAMAICA
sea bass ceviche marinated in ancho chile & dry hibiscus flowers
- AGUACHILE ARRACHERA EN SALSA NEGRA
thinly sliced smoked arrachera • pickled chimichurri • crispy onions
- KANPACHI CARPACCIO
Passion fruit citrus vinaigrette • lemongrass soy yuzu sauce • creamy avocado • serrano pepper
- AGUACHILE DE CAMARON
raw shrimp in chile-lime & cilantro water • topped with thinly sliced red onion • cucumber • sea salt & olive oil
- WEST COAST OYSTERS
half dozen • homemade mignonette sauce • cocktail sauce • ya’ax hot sauce
- EAST COAST OYSTERS
half dozen • homemade mignonette sauce • cocktail sauce • ya’ax hot sauce
ENTREES
- SHORT RIBS A LOS TRES CHILESOut of stock
braised beef short rib deboned with three chiles demi-glace reduction
- MILANESA CASA YA’AX
veal milanese served with organic poached eggs, grated black truffle & oil, chives, yuca pommes frites
- PESCADO A LA TALLA
grilled red snapper topped with red chile & green herb salsa spread, served with refried beans, fresh cucumber, Mexican salsa & corn tortillas
- CAMARON TIGRE AL AJILLO
black tiger prawns grilled with garlic and guajillo confit reduction
- BARBACOA DE PIERNA DE CORDERO
braised lamb shank seasoned with dried chillies and spices • fresh radishes • white onion shavings • cilantro leaves • salsa roja
- MEDIO POLLO ROSTIZADO
24-hr brined roasted half chicken, served over casa ya’ax mole coloradito, tamarind pulp reduction and white sesame seeds
- PULPO ZARANDEADO
spanish octopus ‘zarandeado’ in dry red mexican chile adobo, served with white pinto bean & kalamata olive puree, fingerling potato confit, and spanish chorizo salsa
- LANGOSTA AL GRILL CON SALSA DE CURRY AL COCO
grilled lobster tossed in a light curry sauce, served over a succotash of lentils, orzo pilaf, grilled yellow corn and tomato
DESSERTS
- ARBOL SAGRADO
homemade mamey ice cream • pistachio sponge • vanilla crumble • buñuelo
- TRES LECHES
homemade sponge cake infused with coconut milk and coconut whipped cream
- LA SANTA
white chocolate calavera • cornbread • caramel popcorn
- MERENGON DE PASION
merengue • passion fruit curd • vanilla whipped ganache • passion fruit sauce • mango bites