Appetizers
A La Carte
Sides
Chiles Toreados
chips 4
Crema Salad
Lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
French Fries*
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes
Habanero Sauce
Jalapeños
Pico De Gallo
Refried Beans
Rice
Rice & Beans
salsa 4oz
salsa 8oz
Salsa Picosa
Shredded Cheese
side guaca
Sour Cream
Tortillas
Lunch
Speedy Gonzalez
One taco and one enchilada with rice and refried beans
Special #1
Taco and chile relleno served with refried beans and guacamole salad
Special #2
Burrito and taco served with rice and beans
Special #3
Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, and refried beans
Special #4
Two tacos served with rice and beans
Lunch Quesadilla Fajita
Flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak. Served with rice and salad
Lunch Quesadilla Rellena
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Lunch Burrito California
Burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, and onions. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans
Lunch Burrito Jose
One burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, black beans, and rice. Covered with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, and tomatillo sauce
Lunch Burrito Chipotle
Burrito filled with chicken cooked in our chipotle sauce filled with rice and beans. Covered in cheese sauce and served with salad
Lunch Carnitas
Pork chunks cooked golden brown. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Lunch Fajitas Texas
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Lunch Fajitas Steak
Grilled steak cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Lunch Fajitas Chicken
Chicken cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Lunch Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and salad
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Two fried eggs with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Lunch Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and our special green sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Lunch Enchiladas Supreme
One chicken enchilada and one beef enchilada topped with salsa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Lunch Carne Asada Burrito
Filled with grilled steak, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and served with sour cream salad
Lunch Chicken Burrito
Filled with grilled chicken covered with cheese sauce and served with rice and pico de gallo
Lunch Pollo Tapatio
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cheese sauce. Served with rice
Lunch Monterrey Special
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, broccoli, onions, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken and rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Lunch Huevos Divorciados
Two over-easy eggs served with rice. Topped with green sauce and ranchero sauce
Lunch Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Nachos
Nachos Cheese
Nachos Cheese and Beans
Nachos Beef and Chicken
Nachos Beef
Nachos Chicken
Nachos Supreme
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans. Covered with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Nachos Fajita
Nachos with steak or chicken cooked with vegetables and topped with cheese sauce
Nachos Texanos
Nachos with steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with vegetables and topped with cheese sauce
Nachos Norteños
Nachos with steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with jalapeño, pico de gallo, and corn. Topped with cheese sauce and sour cream
Chef Especiales
Huevos Con Chorizo*
Three scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and refried beans
Chimichangas Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken and covered with cheese sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Carnitas Dinner
Pork chunks cooked golden brown and seasoned with our special recipe. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas
Degollado Special
Strips of grilled chicken and steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans topped with cheese sauce
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla cooked with chicken in our special sauce and topped with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Mexican Taquitos
Four deep-fried corn tortilla stuffed with chicken and beef. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Special Dinner
Chalupa with guacamole salad, chile relleno, burrito, taco, enchilada, tamal, rice, and beans
Chiles Poblanos
Two chiles rellenos topped with pork cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
Alambre Herradura
Marinated beef, bacon, Mexican sausage, and bell peppers. Served with rice and refried beans
Torta Mexicana
Mexican sandwich, with your choice of meat (steak, grilled chicken, pastor, or birria) filled with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño, and sour cream. Served with fries
Herradura Hamburger
Single meat burger with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onion, pineapple, sour cream, and chipotle sauce. Served with fries
Steaks
Carne Asada
Grilled rib eye served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
Steak Ranchero
Grilled rib-eye steak covered with ranchero sauce and served with rice and refried beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
Steak Norteño
Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño. Served with rice and beans
Choristeak
Rib-eye steak and chorizo topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans
Steak Supreme
Rib-eye steak and grilled shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce
Herradura Special
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad
Steak Jalisco
Rib-eye steak served with rice, jalapeño, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, and squash
Chicken
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, Mexican sausage, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Arroz Con Pollo*
Grilled chicken strips over a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
Mar Y Tierra
Rib-eye, grilled chicken breast, and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with rice, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken topped with grilled onions. Served with rice and refried beans
Pollo Loco
Our marinated chicken served with rice and refried beans
Pollo Herradura
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans
Seafood
Shrimp Coctel
Shrimp Ceviche
Cooked shrimp, mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño marinated in fresh lime juice and black sauces. Topped with avocado
Shrimp a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp with hot sauce and onions. Served with rice and salad
Taco Salad with Shrimp
Flour tortilla shell filled with beans and grilled shrimp topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and cheese
Piña Loca
Grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, and scallops, cooked with mushrooms, pineapple, and onions. Topped with cheese and served with rice and pico de gallo
Shrimp Garlic
Grilled shrimp laced with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Chipotle Shrimp
Grilled shrimp with chipotle sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Cozumel
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and scallops cooked in our special sauce with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and pineapple. Served in a bed of rice
Arroz Con Camarón
Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp and onions topped with ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice and salad
Fajitas
Fajitas
Grilled steak or chicken
Fajita Mixta
Grilled steak and grilled chicken
Shrimp Fajitas Camaron
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken, and shrimp
Fajitas Herradura
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and carnitas
Fajitas Vallarta
Shrimp, scallops, crab, and tilapia fish
Fajitas Norteñas
Ribeye steak strips, chicken strips, shrimp, cooked with mushrooms, onions, jalapeño and broccoli
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supreme*
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef. Topped with salsa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with poblano sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and sour cream
San Jose Especial
Chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, and cheese enchilada topped with salsa and served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream
Enchiladas Jalisco
Three enchiladas filled with spinach simmered in pico de gallo, covered with cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas covered with shredded pork, grilled onions, and our special ranchera sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchiladas La Mejor
Three chicken enchiladas covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes
Enchiladas Verdes*
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and our special green salsa. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Enchiladas Vallarta
Three enchiladas filled with creamy mixture of shrimp and crab, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Enchiladas Bandera
Three enchiladas chicken, beef and cheese. Topped with our green, red and white sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
A large quesadilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes and peppers. Choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla Del Mar
Filled with grilled shrimp and vegetables. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla Rellena*
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and beef. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Quesadilla Herradura
A flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken and shrimp, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with rice and beans
Quesadilla Mexicana
A large quesadilla filled with pork, grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Synchronized Quesadilla
With your choice of meat (steak, grilled chicken, pastor, birria) filled with cilantro, onion, tomato, and guacamole sauce. Served with sour cream, tomatillo sauce and rice
Salads
Burrito Bowl
Choice of chicken or steak atop of romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, corn and avocado
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Fajita Taco Salad
Flour tortilla shell filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado and shredded cheese
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, tortilla strips, Parmesan cheese, and dressing vinaigrette
Yucatan Salad
Served hot. Grilled chicken cooked with onion, broccoli, mushrooms, pineapple and cilantro. Topped with avocado and sesame seeds
Burritos
Burritos Imperio
Two burritos, one shredded beef, one shredded chicken. Served with rice and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Burrito California*
Choice of steak or chicken, cooked with tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce
Burrito Fajita
Choice of steak or chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with a cheese sauce and served with rice or beans and salad
Burrito Mexicano
Burrito filled with steak, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream salad
Burrito Cancun
Burrito filled with shrimp, spinach, black beans, and rice. Topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Burrito Jalisco
Tortilla filled with carnitas and black beans. Served with rice, salad, and pico de gallo
Burrito Herradura
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and steak, black beans, and rice. Topped with cheese sauce, Mexican sausage, and pico de gallo
Burrito Gordo
10-Inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and rice. Topped with cheese sauce, Mexican sausage, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro, and chipotle sauce
Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Three tacos filled with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro
Tacos Al Pastor
Three tacos filled with marinated pork topped with onions, cilantro, and pineapple
Quesabirria Tacos
Mexican birria, cooked beef folded in a tortilla with melted cheese served with a side of consommé
Tacos De Carnitas
Three tacos filled with pork
Tacos Tahona
Three tacos filled with chicken and steak topped with onions, cilantro, and guacamole
Chicken Avocado Tacos
Three tacos filled with grilled chicken topped with sour cream and avocado
Shrimp Tacos De Camaron
Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and our homemade chipotle sauce
Fish Tacos De Pescado
Three tacos filled with grilled fish topped with coleslaw, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce
Alambre Tacos
A mix of marinated beef, bacon, and Mexican sausage bell peppers topped with cilantro and onions
Extra Taco
Vegetarian Combos
# 1 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Tostada with Refried Beans
# 2 One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, and Refried Beans
# 3 One Bean Burrito Cheese Quesadilla, and Refried Beans
# 4 Bean Tostaguac, Cheese Enchilada, and Rice
# 5 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Cheese Quesadilla
# 6 Bean Burrito, One Chile Relleno, and Refried Beans
#7 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and Rice
# 8 One Cheese Quesadilla, One Chalupa, and Rice
# 9 Mushroom Quesadilla, One Cheese Quesadilla, and Rice
Vegetarian
Fajitas Vegetarian
Combination of fresh mushrooms, zucchini, squash, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas
Burrito Vegetariano
A burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Covered in cheese sauce and served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Marias Enchiladas
One cheese, one bean, and one spinach enchilada. Topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Tacos Vegetarianos
Three flour tortilla filled with black beans, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice
Kids
Desserts
Drinks
Drinks
Bottle Domestic
Draft
Bottle Imported
Micheladas
Shots
Wines
Margaritas
12 0z
18 oz
32 oz
Blue Lagoon Margarita
The classic margarita with blue curacao
Daiquiry
Huracan
Lambrusco Margarita
Margarita with a twist- it's topped with an inverted mini Lambrusco bottle
Malibu
Mangoneada
A delicious mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin
Margarita Flight
A lime, strawberry, mango, and sangria, A must-try, you'll love it!
Margarona
A delicious mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin
Melon Margarita
It's our classic margarita with melon liquor
Midnight Margarita
Raspberry liquor with Jose cuervo, served on the rocks
Perfect Margarita
Our famous margarita with your favorite tequila and grand marnier
Pina Colada
Sangrita
Margarita meets sangria. Sangria margarita
Spicy
Our famous margarita with spicy tequila, grand marnier, jalapeño, and tajin
Texas Margarita
Our famous margarita with Jose Cuervo gold and Grand Marnier
Tropical Margarita
1800 Tequila Especial with melon liquor, pineapple juice, and sweet and sour
Skinny Margarita
Signature Cocktails
Bahama Mama
A tropical cocktail made with coconut rum, Cruzan dark rum, orange and pineapple juice sweet, and grenadine. Rico!
Latin Lover
A romantic combination of coconut rum, melon liquor, creme de banana, peach schnapps and pineapple juice
Long Island Ice Tea
Made with Bacardi light rum, Jose Cuervo tequila, Smirnoff vodka, Tanqueray, Gín, sweet and sour, and a splash of Coca-Cola- a real fiesta!
Malibu Bay Breeze
A mixture of Malibu coconut rum and cranberry and orange juice
Mexican Sunset
Amaretto, peach schnapps, silver tequila, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine
Mezcalito
Mojito
Made with bacardi rum, fresh mint, lime juice, and simple syrup. You'll love it! Also available with strawberry
Paloma
Tequila + grapefruit soda + lime juice + salt. Salud!
S** on the Beach
Vodka, amaretto, peach schnapps, orange, and pineapple juice
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Jose Cuervo gold, orange juice, and grenadine
Tropical Cancun
Rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, cream of coconut. You'll love it!
Woo Woo
Sky Vodka, Peach Schnapps, and cranberry juice
Happy Hours
Bottle Domestic
Draft
Bottle Imported
Micheladas
Shots
1800
1800 Reposado
Avion
Cabo Wabo
Camarena
Casamigos
Don Julio
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio
Don Julio Reposado
El Mayor Silver
Espolón
Herradura Añejo
Herradura
Herradura
Hornitos
José Cuervo
Luna Azul
Maestro Dobel
Patrón
Teremana
Tres Agaves
Wines
Margaritas
12 Oz
18 Oz
32 Oz
12 Oz Strawberry
18 Oz Strawberry
32 Oz Strawberry
12 Oz Peach
18 Oz Peach
32 Oz Peach
12 Oz Mango
18 Oz Mango
32 Oz Mango
12 Oz Raspberry
Specialty margaritas prices vary
18 Oz Raspberry
Specialty margaritas prices vary
32 Oz Raspberry
Specialty margaritas prices vary
12 Oz Margarita Flight
A lime, strawberry, mango, and sangria, A must-try, you'll love it!
18 Oz Margarita Flight
A lime, strawberry, mango, and sangria, A must-try, you'll love it!
Margarita Flight
A lime, strawberry, mango, and sangria, A must-try, you'll love it!
Malibu
18 Oz Sangrita
Margarita meets sangria. Sangria margarita
32 Oz Sangrita
Margarita meets sangria. Sangria margarita
Blue Lagoon Margarita
The classic margarita with blue curacao
18 Oz Blue Lagoon Margarita
The classic margarita with blue curacao
32 Oz Blue Lagoon Margarita
The classic margarita with blue curacao
Melon Margarita
It's our classic margarita with melon liquor
18 Oz Melon Margarita
It's our classic margarita with melon liquor
32 Oz Melon Margarita
It's our classic margarita with melon liquor
Texas Margarita
Our famous margarita with Jose Cuervo gold and Grand Marnier
18 Oz Texas Margarita
Our famous margarita with Jose Cuervo gold and Grand Marnier
32 Oz Texas Margarita
Our famous margarita with Jose Cuervo gold and Grand Marnier
Tropical Margarita
1800 Tequila Especial with melon liquor, pineapple juice, and sweet and sour
18 Oz Tropical Margarita
1800 Tequila Especial with melon liquor, pineapple juice, and sweet and sour
32 Oz Tropical Margarita
1800 Tequila Especial with melon liquor, pineapple juice, and sweet and sour
Perfect Margarita
Our famous margarita with your favorite tequila and grand marnier
18 Oz Perfect Margarita
Our famous margarita with your favorite tequila and grand marnier
32 Oz Perfect Margarita
Our famous margarita with your favorite tequila and grand marnier
Spicy
Our famous margarita with spicy tequila, grand marnier, jalapeño, and tajin
18 Oz Spicy Margarita
Our famous margarita with spicy tequila, grand marnier, jalapeño, and tajin
32 Oz Spicy Margarita
Our famous margarita with spicy tequila, grand marnier, jalapeño, and tajin
Midnight Margarita
Raspberry liquor with Jose cuervo, served on the rocks
18 Oz Midnight Margarita
Raspberry liquor with Jose cuervo, served on the rocks
32 Oz Midnight Margarita
Raspberry liquor with Jose cuervo, served on the rocks
12 Oz Margarona
A margarita with a twist- it's topped with an inverted Coronita
18 Oz Margarona
A margarita with a twist- it's topped with an inverted Coronita
32 Oz Margarona
A margarita with a twist- it's topped with an inverted Coronita
Lambrusco Margarita
Margarita with a twist- it's topped with an inverted mini Lambrusco bottle
18 Oz Lambrusco Margarita
Margarita with a twist- it's topped with an inverted mini Lambrusco bottle
32 Oz Lambrusco Margarita
Margarita with a twist- it's topped with an inverted mini Lambrusco bottle
Mangoneada
A delicious mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin
18 Oz Mangoneada
A delicious mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin
32 Oz Mangoneada
A delicious mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin
Signature Cocktails
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Jose Cuervo gold, orange juice, and grenadine
Latin Lover
A romantic combination of coconut rum, melon liquor, creme de banana, peach schnapps and pineapple juice
S** on the Beach
Vodka, amaretto, peach schnapps, orange, and pineapple juice
Mexican Sunset
Amaretto, peach schnapps, silver tequila, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine
Mojito
Made with bacardi rum, fresh mint, lime juice, and simple syrup. You'll love it! Also available with strawberry
Bahama Mama
A tropical cocktail made with coconut rum, Cruzan dark rum, orange and pineapple juice sweet, and grenadine. Rico!
Long Island Ice Tea
Made with Bacardi light rum, Jose Cuervo tequila, Smirnoff vodka, Tanqueray, Gín, sweet and sour, and a splash of Coca-Cola- a real fiesta!
Malibu Bay Breeze
A mixture of Malibu coconut rum and cranberry and orange juice
Woo Woo
Sky Vodka, Peach Schnapps, and cranberry juice
Paloma
Tequila + grapefruit soda + lime juice + salt. Salud!
Tropical Cancun
Rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, cream of coconut. You'll love it!