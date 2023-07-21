Popular Items

Chimichanga a la carte

$5.99

Full Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.99

Guacamole

$4.99

Herradura Dip

$7.99

Cheese dip with grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo

Bean Dip

$4.99

Spinach Dip

$4.25

Chori Dip

$5.99

Cheese dip with Mexican sausage

French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Quesadillas

$3.25

Chicken Quesadillas

$4.99

Beef Quesadillas

$4.99

A La Carte

Chimichanga a la carte

$5.99

Burrito

$4.99

Enchilada

$2.99

Taco

$2.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.25

Chile Relleno

$4.25

Tamal

$3.75

Chalupa

$2.99

Grill Quesadilla

Cheesy rice

$5.99

Mushroom Quesadilla

$4.99

Sides

Chiles Toreados

$3.99

chips 4

$1.50

Crema Salad

$2.50

Lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

French Fries*

$3.99

Guacamole Salad

$2.75

Lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes

Habanero Sauce

$1.99

Jalapeños

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Rice & Beans

$4.99

salsa 4oz

$1.75

salsa 8oz

$3.99

Salsa Picosa

$1.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

side guaca

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.25

Lunch

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.50

One taco and one enchilada with rice and refried beans

Special #1

$9.50

Taco and chile relleno served with refried beans and guacamole salad

Special #2

$9.50

Burrito and taco served with rice and beans

Special #3

$9.50

Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, and refried beans

Special #4

$9.50

Two tacos served with rice and beans

Lunch Quesadilla Fajita

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak. Served with rice and salad

Lunch Quesadilla Rellena

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Lunch Burrito California

$10.99

Burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, and onions. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans

Lunch Burrito Jose

$11.99

One burrito filled with grilled steak, chicken and shrimp, black beans, and rice. Covered with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, and tomatillo sauce

Lunch Burrito Chipotle

$10.99

Burrito filled with chicken cooked in our chipotle sauce filled with rice and beans. Covered in cheese sauce and served with salad

Lunch Carnitas

$10.99

Pork chunks cooked golden brown. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Lunch Fajitas Texas

$11.99

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Lunch Fajitas Steak

$11.25

Grilled steak cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Lunch Fajitas Chicken

$11.25

Chicken cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Lunch Shrimp Fajitas

$12.25

Grilled shrimp cooked with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Two fried eggs with ranchero sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Two eggs scrambled with chorizo served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Lunch Enchiladas Verdes

$9.99

Two chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and our special green sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Lunch Enchiladas Supreme

$7.99

One chicken enchilada and one beef enchilada topped with salsa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Lunch Carne Asada Burrito

$9.99

Filled with grilled steak, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and served with sour cream salad

Lunch Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Filled with grilled chicken covered with cheese sauce and served with rice and pico de gallo

Lunch Pollo Tapatio

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cheese sauce. Served with rice

Lunch Monterrey Special

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, broccoli, onions, and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Arroz Con Pollo

$10.99

Grilled chicken and rice topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Lunch Huevos Divorciados

$9.50

Two over-easy eggs served with rice. Topped with green sauce and ranchero sauce

Lunch Choripollo

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Nachos

Nachos Cheese

$5.99

Nachos Cheese and Beans

$6.99

Nachos Beef and Chicken

$8.25

Nachos Beef

$7.99

Nachos Chicken

$7.99

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans. Covered with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Nachos Fajita

$13.25

Nachos with steak or chicken cooked with vegetables and topped with cheese sauce

Nachos Texanos

$13.50

Nachos with steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with vegetables and topped with cheese sauce

Nachos Norteños

$13.99

Nachos with steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with jalapeño, pico de gallo, and corn. Topped with cheese sauce and sour cream

Combos

Two Items

$10.25

Three Items

$11.25

Chef Especiales

Huevos Con Chorizo*

$11.25

Three scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and refried beans

Chimichangas Dinner

$11.99

Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken and covered with cheese sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Carnitas Dinner

$13.99

Pork chunks cooked golden brown and seasoned with our special recipe. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

Degollado Special

$14.25

Strips of grilled chicken and steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans topped with cheese sauce

Chilaquiles

$11.25

Corn tortilla cooked with chicken in our special sauce and topped with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Mexican Taquitos

$11.25

Four deep-fried corn tortilla stuffed with chicken and beef. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Special Dinner

$14.99

Chalupa with guacamole salad, chile relleno, burrito, taco, enchilada, tamal, rice, and beans

Chiles Poblanos

$14.99

Two chiles rellenos topped with pork cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Alambre Herradura

$13.99

Marinated beef, bacon, Mexican sausage, and bell peppers. Served with rice and refried beans

Torta Mexicana

$12.99

Mexican sandwich, with your choice of meat (steak, grilled chicken, pastor, or birria) filled with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño, and sour cream. Served with fries

Herradura Hamburger

$10.99

Single meat burger with lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onion, pineapple, sour cream, and chipotle sauce. Served with fries

Steaks

Carne Asada

$17.99

Grilled rib eye served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

Grilled rib-eye steak covered with ranchero sauce and served with rice and refried beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas

Steak Norteño

$17.99

Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeño. Served with rice and beans

Choristeak

$18.25

Rib-eye steak and chorizo topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans

Steak Supreme

$19.99

Rib-eye steak and grilled shrimp. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce

Herradura Special

$20.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad

Steak Jalisco

$18.99

Rib-eye steak served with rice, jalapeño, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, zucchini, and squash

Chicken

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, Mexican sausage, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Arroz Con Pollo*

$14.99

Grilled chicken strips over a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Mar Y Tierra

$17.99

Rib-eye, grilled chicken breast, and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and peppers. Served with rice, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

Pollo Asado

$14.99

Grilled chicken topped with grilled onions. Served with rice and refried beans

Pollo Loco

$14.99

Our marinated chicken served with rice and refried beans

Pollo Herradura

$14.99

Grilled chicken with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans

Seafood

Shrimp Coctel

$16.99

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.99

Cooked shrimp, mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño marinated in fresh lime juice and black sauces. Topped with avocado

Shrimp a La Diabla

$15.25

Grilled shrimp with hot sauce and onions. Served with rice and salad

Taco Salad with Shrimp

$14.25

Flour tortilla shell filled with beans and grilled shrimp topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and cheese

Piña Loca

$17.99

Grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, and scallops, cooked with mushrooms, pineapple, and onions. Topped with cheese and served with rice and pico de gallo

Shrimp Garlic

$15.99

Grilled shrimp laced with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Chipotle Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled shrimp with chipotle sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Cozumel

$16.99

Grilled shrimp, chicken, and scallops cooked in our special sauce with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, and pineapple. Served in a bed of rice

Arroz Con Camarón

$16.99

Grilled shrimp over a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Camarones Rancheros

$15.25

Grilled shrimp and onions topped with ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice and salad

Fajitas

Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled steak or chicken

Fajita Mixta

$16.50

Grilled steak and grilled chicken

Shrimp Fajitas Camaron

$17.99

Texas Fajitas

$16.99

Steak, chicken, and shrimp

Fajitas Herradura

$18.25

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo and carnitas

Fajitas Vallarta

$18.25

Shrimp, scallops, crab, and tilapia fish

Fajitas Norteñas

$22.99

Ribeye steak strips, chicken strips, shrimp, cooked with mushrooms, onions, jalapeño and broccoli

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme*

$11.99

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken, one bean, one cheese and one beef. Topped with salsa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.50

Three chicken enchiladas covered with poblano sauce. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and sour cream

San Jose Especial

$11.99

Chicken enchilada, beef enchilada, and cheese enchilada topped with salsa and served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream

Enchiladas Jalisco

$10.25

Three enchiladas filled with spinach simmered in pico de gallo, covered with cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.25

Three cheese enchiladas covered with shredded pork, grilled onions, and our special ranchera sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchiladas La Mejor

$12.50

Three chicken enchiladas covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes

Enchiladas Verdes*

$12.50

Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and our special green salsa. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Enchiladas Vallarta

$13.75

Three enchiladas filled with creamy mixture of shrimp and crab, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Enchiladas Bandera

$12.50

Three enchiladas chicken, beef and cheese. Topped with our green, red and white sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

A large quesadilla filled with grilled onions, tomatoes and peppers. Choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla Del Mar

$14.99

Filled with grilled shrimp and vegetables. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla Rellena*

$11.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and beef. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Quesadilla Herradura

$14.99

A flour tortilla filled with steak, chicken and shrimp, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onion. Served with rice and beans

Quesadilla Mexicana

$13.75

A large quesadilla filled with pork, grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Synchronized Quesadilla

$12.99

With your choice of meat (steak, grilled chicken, pastor, birria) filled with cilantro, onion, tomato, and guacamole sauce. Served with sour cream, tomatillo sauce and rice

Salads

Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Choice of chicken or steak atop of romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, black beans, corn and avocado

Taco Salad

$11.99

Flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, cheese, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.50

Flour tortilla shell filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes, and refried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumber, avocado and shredded cheese

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, tortilla strips, Parmesan cheese, and dressing vinaigrette

Yucatan Salad

$14.99

Served hot. Grilled chicken cooked with onion, broccoli, mushrooms, pineapple and cilantro. Topped with avocado and sesame seeds

Burritos

Burritos Imperio

$11.99

Two burritos, one shredded beef, one shredded chicken. Served with rice and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Burrito California*

$13.99

Choice of steak or chicken, cooked with tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce

Burrito Fajita

$13.99

Choice of steak or chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped with a cheese sauce and served with rice or beans and salad

Burrito Mexicano

$13.99

Burrito filled with steak, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream salad

Burrito Cancun

$14.99

Burrito filled with shrimp, spinach, black beans, and rice. Topped with cheese sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Burrito Jalisco

$12.99

Tortilla filled with carnitas and black beans. Served with rice, salad, and pico de gallo

Burrito Herradura

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and steak, black beans, and rice. Topped with cheese sauce, Mexican sausage, and pico de gallo

Burrito Gordo

$14.99

10-Inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and rice. Topped with cheese sauce, Mexican sausage, pico de gallo, corn, cilantro, and chipotle sauce

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

$11.99

Three tacos filled with grilled steak topped with onions and cilantro

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.99

Three tacos filled with marinated pork topped with onions, cilantro, and pineapple

Quesabirria Tacos

$13.99

Mexican birria, cooked beef folded in a tortilla with melted cheese served with a side of consommé

Tacos De Carnitas

$12.75

Three tacos filled with pork

Tacos Tahona

$12.99

Three tacos filled with chicken and steak topped with onions, cilantro, and guacamole

Chicken Avocado Tacos

$12.99

Three tacos filled with grilled chicken topped with sour cream and avocado

Shrimp Tacos De Camaron

$13.99

Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and our homemade chipotle sauce

Fish Tacos De Pescado

$12.99

Three tacos filled with grilled fish topped with coleslaw, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce

Alambre Tacos

$12.99

A mix of marinated beef, bacon, and Mexican sausage bell peppers topped with cilantro and onions

Extra Taco

$4.99

Vegetarian Combos

# 1 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Tostada with Refried Beans

$11.25

# 2 One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada, and Refried Beans

$11.25

# 3 One Bean Burrito Cheese Quesadilla, and Refried Beans

$11.25

# 4 Bean Tostaguac, Cheese Enchilada, and Rice

$11.25

# 5 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and One Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

# 6 Bean Burrito, One Chile Relleno, and Refried Beans

$11.25

#7 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, and Rice

$11.25

# 8 One Cheese Quesadilla, One Chalupa, and Rice

$11.25

# 9 Mushroom Quesadilla, One Cheese Quesadilla, and Rice

$11.25

Vegetarian

Fajitas Vegetarian

$11.99

Combination of fresh mushrooms, zucchini, squash, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas

Burrito Vegetariano

$10.99

A burrito filled with mushrooms, zucchini, squash, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Covered in cheese sauce and served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Marias Enchiladas

$10.25

One cheese, one bean, and one spinach enchilada. Topped with melted cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Tacos Vegetarianos

$10.49

Three flour tortilla filled with black beans, mushrooms, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice

Kids

One Burrito and One Taco

$7.25

One Beef Taco, Rice, and Refried Beans

$7.25

Cheese Quesadilla and French Fries

$7.25

Hamburger and French Fries

$7.25

Chicken Nuggets and French Fries

$7.25

Macaroni and Cheese with Fries

$7.25

Kids Arroz Con Pollo

$7.25

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$5.99

Churro Ice Cream

$6.99

Drinks

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$3.25

Horchata and Jamaica

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Hi-C

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican coke

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Bottle Domestic

Miller

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Michelob Pure Gold

$4.25

Draft

18 Oz Draft

$4.99

Ask for selections

24 Oz Draft

$7.99

Ask for selections

32 Oz Draft

$9.50

Ask for selections

Bottle Imported

Corona

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

X* Amber

$4.99

X* Lager

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Amstel Light

$4.99

Micheladas

Micheladas

$10.99

Shots

1800

$5.99+

Avion

$7.99

Cabo Wabo

$7.99

Camarena

$5.99

Casamigos

$8.99

Don Julio

$8.99+

El Mayor Silver

$6.99

Espolón

$5.99

Herradura

$8.99+

Hornitos

$5.99

House Tequila

$4.25

José Cuervo

$5.99

Luna Azul

$5.99

Maestro Dobel

$6.99

Patrón

$9.99

Teremana

$6.99

Tres Agaves

$7.99

Wines

Chardonnay

$6.99

Glass

Merlot

$6.99

Glass

Lambrusco

$6.99

Glass

Cabernet

$6.99

Glass

Pinot Noir

$6.99

Glass

Zinfandel

$6.99

Glass

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Glass

Margaritas

12 0z

$6.50

18 oz

$9.99

32 oz

$14.99

Blue Lagoon Margarita

$7.99+

The classic margarita with blue curacao

Daiquiry

$9.99+

Huracan

$7.99+

Lambrusco Margarita

$7.99+

Margarita with a twist- it's topped with an inverted mini Lambrusco bottle

Malibu

$7.25+

Mangoneada

$7.25+

A delicious mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin

Margarita Flight

$16.25

A lime, strawberry, mango, and sangria, A must-try, you'll love it!

Margarona

$14.99+

A delicious mango margarita with Chamoy and Tajin

Melon Margarita

$7.50+

It's our classic margarita with melon liquor

Midnight Margarita

$7.99+

Raspberry liquor with Jose cuervo, served on the rocks

Perfect Margarita

$7.25+

Our famous margarita with your favorite tequila and grand marnier

Pina Colada

$9.99+

Sangrita

$7.99+

Margarita meets sangria. Sangria margarita

Spicy

$7.25+

Our famous margarita with spicy tequila, grand marnier, jalapeño, and tajin

Texas Margarita

$8.25+

Our famous margarita with Jose Cuervo gold and Grand Marnier

Tropical Margarita

$7.99+

1800 Tequila Especial with melon liquor, pineapple juice, and sweet and sour

Skinny Margarita

$13.99+

Signature Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$9.25

A tropical cocktail made with coconut rum, Cruzan dark rum, orange and pineapple juice sweet, and grenadine. Rico!

Latin Lover

$9.25

A romantic combination of coconut rum, melon liquor, creme de banana, peach schnapps and pineapple juice

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.25

Made with Bacardi light rum, Jose Cuervo tequila, Smirnoff vodka, Tanqueray, Gín, sweet and sour, and a splash of Coca-Cola- a real fiesta!

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.25

A mixture of Malibu coconut rum and cranberry and orange juice

Mexican Sunset

$9.25

Amaretto, peach schnapps, silver tequila, pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine

Mezcalito

$10.99

Mojito

$9.25

Made with bacardi rum, fresh mint, lime juice, and simple syrup. You'll love it! Also available with strawberry

Paloma

$9.25

Tequila + grapefruit soda + lime juice + salt. Salud!

S** on the Beach

$9.25

Vodka, amaretto, peach schnapps, orange, and pineapple juice

Tequila Sunrise

$9.25

Tequila Jose Cuervo gold, orange juice, and grenadine

Tropical Cancun

$9.25

Rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, cream of coconut. You'll love it!

Woo Woo

$9.25

Sky Vodka, Peach Schnapps, and cranberry juice

Happy Hours

12 Oz Happy Hour

$6.50

