Cascada 2222 Francisco Dr Suite 600
3PO Main Menu
Botanas (Deep Copy)
Fresh Guacamole
Avocado| Tomato | Cilantro |Onion | Lime
Bean Dip
Beans topped with tomatoes cotija cheese and Jalapenos
Queso Fundido Dip
Melted queso blanco, mild chilies , and topped with green onion
Taquitos Rancheros
Crispy corn tortilla with you choose of chicken or shredded beef. topped with tomatoes cotija cheese and sour cream
Chicken Taquitos
Deep fried flour tortillas, chicken, jack cheese, tomato, cotija cheese and sour cream
Flautas
Crispy corn tortilla with you choose of chicken or shredded beef. topped with tomatoes cotija cheese and sour cream
Mini Taco Sampler
Six mini street tacos on corn tortillas
Ramos Deluxe Nachos
Tortillas chips , beans , cheese , guac, sour cream, jalapenos ,tomatoes and onion.
Caldos + Soaps (Soup Of The Day) * Bowl
Changes weekly/daily
Caldos + Sopas * Cup
Changes weekly/daily
Ensaladas (Deep Copy)
Taco Salad
Your choice of meat: chicken, picadillo, chile verde, or ground beef. Shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, and DLX. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
Deluxe Tostada Salad
Crispy flat corn tortilla with refried or rancho beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, guac+sour cream, and you choice of meat: ground beef, chicken or , picadillo.
Mexican Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce , Tomato, roasted corn, hard boiled egg, black beans, avocado cotija cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak
Fajita Salad Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Fajita veggies, Tomato, avocado , and mushrooms.
Fajita Salad Steak
Romaine lettuce, Fajita veggies, Tomato, avocado , and mushrooms.
Fajita Salad Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Fajita veggies, Tomato, avocado , and mushrooms.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, chicken and tomatoes
Dinner Salad
Romaine lettuce , tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
Combinaciones (Deep Copy)
Poco 1
Enchilada, taco, tamale, or tostada (choose one) Served with rice and beans.
Poco 2
chimichanga or burrito (choose one) Served with rice and beans.
Grande 1
Enchilada, taco, tamale, or tostada (choose two) Served with rice and beans.
Grande 2
Enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada , chimichanga, burrito (choose two) Served with rice and beans.
TT Taco
two crunchy taco special (only on tuesdays)
TT Street Tacos
Four mini street tacos with onion and cilantro
Monday Macho Burrito (Lunch)
Mondays Special! Choice of meat rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
Fajitas (Deep Copy)
Steak Fajitas
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Chicken Fajitas
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Pork Fajitas
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Fajita Trio
Includes shrimp, steak and chicken. Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Fajitas For Two
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Fajita Friday
chicken + steak served with fajita veggies, rice, beans, and one enchilada
Fajitas For Two Trio
Includes shrimp, steak and chicken. Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Fajitas de Alambre
Los Burritos (Deep Copy)
Macho Burrito
Choice of meat rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
Carnitas Burrito
Pork carnitas, rice, beans , cheese, pico, sour cream, and burrito sauce.
Burrito Carne Asada
Carne Asada, refried beans, mexican rice, molcajete sauce, cotija cheese, green peppers and onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, fried jalapeno
Burrito Del Mar
Sauteed shrimp, scallops, fish rice and beans. topped with salsa Ranchera and sour cream.
Los Dos Amigos
Refried beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled green peppers, Onion, Pico, Half chile verde topped with green sauce and monterey cheese and Half chile colorado topped with cheddar cheese.
Fajita Burrito
Rice, beans, Pico, You choice of : chicken , steak or shrimp, topped with Ranchero sauce.
Quesadillas (Deep Copy)
Alambre Quesadilla
Cheese, steak, chicken, bacon, onion , bell pepper, Jalapeno, cilantro, salsa chipotle.
Fajita Quesadilla (Chicken)
Cheese + Fajita veggies
Fajita Quesadilla (Steak)
Cheese + Fajita veggies
Fajita Quesadilla (Shrimp)
Cheese + Fajita veggies
Quesadilla Del Mar
Ramos Quesadilla
Cheese, Green onion and tomatoes. Adding meat is extra.
Pollo y Carne (Deep Copy)
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken, rice, mushrooms, cheese onion and ranchera sauce.
Pollo Mole
Sauteed chicken with mole sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Pollo A La Crema
Sauteed chicken with cream sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Pollo Fundido
Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Carnitas
Pork carnitas, onions, bell peppers, pico, Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Chile Verde
Simmered pork with mild green sauce, Beans and rice on the side and Your choice of tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Simmered beef with red sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Carne Asada
Char Broil skirt steak with guac, green onion, and jalapeno. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
Carne Asada y Mas
Carne asada, Taquito, Enchilada, Chile relleno, rice and beans.
Family Favorites (Deep Copy)
Molcajete
Sauteed chicken and beef, Mushrooms, mildly spiced sauce, onion, tomato, avocado, jack cheese, jalapeno and corn or flour tortillas
Seafood Molcajete
Stone Molcajete
Tacos Alambre
3 tacos on a grilled corn tortilla Cheese, steak, chicken, bacon, onion , bell pepper, Jalapeno, cilantro, salsa chipotle. rice and beans.
Chile relleno plate
battered and fried poblano chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with poblano sauce. side refried beans and mexican rice.
Mexico City Tacos
3 Street tacos on corn tortillas mexican rice and rancho beans.
Plato Mexicano
Chicken taquito, carne asada, chile relleno, jalisco style enchiladas, mexican rice, refried beans, grilled jalapeno, cotija cheese and pico
Plato Emperador
Tres Amigos
Chile verde chile colorado and chile relleno. Mexican rice and refried beans.
Mariscos (Deep Copy)
Camarones a la Crema
Sauteed shrimp with cream sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp and mushroom in a spicy red sauce.
Enchiladas Del Mar
two stuffed corn tortillas. Sauteed seafood medley of seasoned shrimp, scallops and fish. Smothered with salsa mazatlan and topped with sour cream.
Fish Tacos
Two corn tortillas with grilled fish, cabbage, pico, and our house chipotle dressing.
Mariscos mojo de ajo
shrimp or scallops, mushrooms, mild spiced butter sauce, crushed peppers and fresh garlic.
Mojo de Ajo Mixta
shrimp and scallops, mushrooms, mild spiced butter sauce, crushed peppers and fresh garlic.
Ceviche
shrimp , fish or mix of both lime marinated with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado
Aguachile
spicy shrimp, green chili lime juice, red onion cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, and avocado.
Coctel de Camarones
Shimp, avocado, onion, tomato, cucumber, chilled shrimp app
Camarones Monterey
bacon wrapped shrimp with sauteed onion and green peppers. melted jack cheese , pico, sour cream guac.
Mango Ceviche
Sweet tangy ceviche , sweet chili, lime juice, red onion, mango, red and yellow bell pepper, avocado, and served with jicama tostadas.
El Salmon
Saturday Ceviche Tostada
Saturday specials
Verduras (Deep Copy)
Enchiladas Espinaca
Two corn tortillas, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, pico, Suiza sauce, jack cheese, cilantro rice and refried beans.
Veggie Macho Burrito
Mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onion, green peppers, side pico, lettuce, salsa verde and sour cream. Rancho beans and cilantro rice.
Veggie Tacos
Two veggie tacos with ranch beans and cilantro rice
Veggie Fajitas
Mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onion, green peppers, side pico, lettuce, and sour cream. Rancho beans cilantro rice.
Little Amigos (Deep Copy)
Mini Burrito
Flour tortilla rolled with Mexican rice, Beans, and your choice of meat.
Kids Enchilada
Corn tortilla rolled with Enchilada sauce, cheese, Mexican rice and beans
Kids taco
Crispy Taco with Lettuce, Tomato,Cheese and your choice of meat. served with a side of rice and beans.
Kids Mexi-Bites
Chicken nuggets, cheese sticks, Quesadilla and fries.
Kids Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice and beans
Kids Nachos
Cheese and corn chips
Breakfast and Soup (Deep Copy)
Ramos Posole
Albondigas Soup
Meatball soup with cabbage and carrots.
Menudo
Huevos Rancheros
two over easy eggs, molcajete sauce, rice beans, and tortillas
Machaca con Huevo
scrambled eggs with chicken or picadillo, onions, pico, rice and beans.
Chorizo con Huevo
scrambled eggs with chorizo, onions, pico, rice and beans.
Chilaquiles
A mexican fav. crispy tortilla chips, red or green salsa, two eggs, pico, cheese, sour cream, rice and beans.
Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs, rice, beans, potatoes, bacon, pico, sour cream
Steak and Eggs
Carne asada, two eggs,rice beans, tortillas.
Breakfast Skillet
two eggs, country potatoes, chorizo.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, eggs and your choice of bacon, chorizo, or pork sausage.
Cascada Omelette
Two eggs with your choice of: Chile Verde, Bacon, Pork sausage, Chorizo, Carnitas, Espinacas or Mixed veggies. Topped with tomatoes, green onion and jack cheese.
Seafood Omelette
Two eggs with your choice of: shrimp, scallops and fish with salsa mazaclan. Topped with tomatoes, green onion and cheese.
Fajita Omelette
Two eggs with chicken or steak. Avocado, bell peppers, onion. Topped with tomatoes, green onion and jack cheese.
Desserts (Deep Copy)
Churros
Traditional mexican pastry rolled in cinnamon.
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Crunch-Coated vanilla ice cream ball topped with whip cream and strawberry or chocolate syrup.
Sopapillas
Deep fried flour tortilla puffs
Flan
Homemade vanilla made
Cheesecake Chimichanga
Flour tortilla with cheese cake filling.
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Dessert Sampler
Sides (Deep Copy)
Flour Chips
Side Carnitas
Side Shrimp
Side Pollo Asado
Side Monterrey
Side Asada
Side Rice And Beans
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Salsa
Side DLX
Small Guac
Side Sour Cream
Side Cheese
Side Flour Tort
Side Enchilada
Side Tamale
Sie Burrito
Side Chile Relleno
Side City Taco
Side Chimichanga
Side Fish Taco
Side Taco Alambre
Side Salad
Chiles Fritos
Chiles Preparados
Side Salsa Large
Side Salsa Small
Side Chips Small
Side Chips Large
Side Fries
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Avocado
Side Salsa Habanero
Side Vegetables
Side Shrimp Mahi Mahi Taco
Lunch Menu (Deep Copy)
Lunch 1
Enchilada, taco, tamale, or tostada (choose one) Served with rice and beans.
Lunch 2
Enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada , chimichanga, burrito (choose one) Served with rice and beans.
Lunch 3
Enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada , chimichanga, burrito (choose two) Served with rice and beans.
Lite chicken Fajita quesadilla
Chicken, pico, caesar dressing, jack cheese, in a whole wheat tortilla. side caesar salad.
Chicken wrap
Chicken, pico, caesar dressing, in a whole wheat tortilla. side caesar salad.
Fajitas - Chicken Lunch
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Fajitas - Steak Lunch
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Fajitas -Shrimp Lunch
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Macho Burrito Lunch
Choice of meat rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
Burrito Carnitas Lunch
Pork carnitas, rice, beans , cheese, pico, sour cream, and burrito sauce.
Chile Verde Lunch
Simmered pork with mild green sauce, Beans and rice on the side and Your choice of tortillas.
Chile Colorado Lunch
Simmered beef with red sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Carnitas Lunch
Pork carnitas, onions, bell peppers, pico, Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Mexico City Tacos Lunch
Street tacos with rice and beans
3PO Lunch Menu
Lunch Menu (Deep Copy)
Lunch 1
Enchilada, taco, tamale, or tostada (choose one) Served with rice and beans.
Lunch 2
Enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada , chimichanga, burrito (choose one) Served with rice and beans.
Lunch 3
Enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada , chimichanga, burrito (choose two) Served with rice and beans.
Lite chicken Fajita quesadilla
Chicken, pico, caesar dressing, jack cheese, in a whole wheat tortilla. side caesar salad.
Chicken wrap
Chicken, pico, caesar dressing, in a whole wheat tortilla. side caesar salad.
Fajitas - Chicken Lunch
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Fajitas - Steak Lunch
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Fajitas -Shrimp Lunch
Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.
Macho Burrito Lunch
Choice of meat rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
Burrito Carnitas Lunch
Pork carnitas, rice, beans , cheese, pico, sour cream, and burrito sauce.
Chile Verde Lunch
Simmered pork with mild green sauce, Beans and rice on the side and Your choice of tortillas.
Chile Colorado Lunch
Simmered beef with red sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Carnitas Lunch
Pork carnitas, onions, bell peppers, pico, Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.
Mexico City Tacos Lunch
Street tacos with rice and beans