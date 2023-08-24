3PO Main Menu

Botanas

Fresh Guacamole

$12.50

Avocado| Tomato | Cilantro |Onion | Lime

Bean Dip

$5.99

Beans topped with tomatoes cotija cheese and Jalapenos

Queso Fundido Dip

$13.00

Melted queso blanco, mild chilies , and topped with green onion

Taquitos Rancheros

$13.00

Crispy corn tortilla with you choose of chicken or shredded beef. topped with tomatoes cotija cheese and sour cream

Chicken Taquitos

$12.50

Deep fried flour tortillas, chicken, jack cheese, tomato, cotija cheese and sour cream

Flautas

$12.50

Crispy corn tortilla with you choose of chicken or shredded beef. topped with tomatoes cotija cheese and sour cream

Mini Taco Sampler

$17.50

Six mini street tacos on corn tortillas

Ramos Deluxe Nachos

$14.50

Tortillas chips , beans , cheese , guac, sour cream, jalapenos ,tomatoes and onion.

Caldos + Soaps (Soup Of The Day) * Bowl

$17.00

Changes weekly/daily

Caldos + Sopas * Cup

$12.00

Changes weekly/daily

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$13.99

Your choice of meat: chicken, picadillo, chile verde, or ground beef. Shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, and DLX. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.

Deluxe Tostada Salad

$13.99

Crispy flat corn tortilla with refried or rancho beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, guac+sour cream, and you choice of meat: ground beef, chicken or , picadillo.

Mexican Chop Salad

$18.25

Romaine lettuce , Tomato, roasted corn, hard boiled egg, black beans, avocado cotija cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or steak

Fajita Salad Chicken

$18.50

Romaine lettuce, Fajita veggies, Tomato, avocado , and mushrooms.

Fajita Salad Steak

$18.50

Romaine lettuce, Fajita veggies, Tomato, avocado , and mushrooms.

Fajita Salad Shrimp

$21.00

Romaine lettuce, Fajita veggies, Tomato, avocado , and mushrooms.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, chicken and tomatoes

Dinner Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce , tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers

Side Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.

Combinaciones

Poco 1

$11.50

Enchilada, taco, tamale, or tostada (choose one) Served with rice and beans.

Poco 2

$14.99

chimichanga or burrito (choose one) Served with rice and beans.

Grande 1

$15.99

Enchilada, taco, tamale, or tostada (choose two) Served with rice and beans.

Grande 2

$18.99

Enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada , chimichanga, burrito (choose two) Served with rice and beans.

TT Taco

$5.99

two crunchy taco special (only on tuesdays)

TT Street Tacos

$12.50

Four mini street tacos with onion and cilantro

Monday Macho Burrito (Lunch)

$14.50

Mondays Special! Choice of meat rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$24.99

Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Chicken Fajitas

$24.99

Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Shrimp Fajitas

$26.99

Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Pork Fajitas

$24.99

Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Fajita Trio

$29.00

Includes shrimp, steak and chicken. Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Fajitas For Two

$48.00

Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Fajita Friday

$19.50

chicken + steak served with fajita veggies, rice, beans, and one enchilada

Fajitas For Two Trio

$52.00

Includes shrimp, steak and chicken. Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Fajitas de Alambre

$30.00

Los Burritos

Macho Burrito

$18.99

Choice of meat rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Carnitas Burrito

$19.99

Pork carnitas, rice, beans , cheese, pico, sour cream, and burrito sauce.

Burrito Carne Asada

$23.00

Carne Asada, refried beans, mexican rice, molcajete sauce, cotija cheese, green peppers and onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, fried jalapeno

Burrito Del Mar

$19.50

Sauteed shrimp, scallops, fish rice and beans. topped with salsa Ranchera and sour cream.

Los Dos Amigos

$21.00

Refried beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled green peppers, Onion, Pico, Half chile verde topped with green sauce and monterey cheese and Half chile colorado topped with cheddar cheese.

Fajita Burrito

$19.00

Rice, beans, Pico, You choice of : chicken , steak or shrimp, topped with Ranchero sauce.

Quesadillas

Alambre Quesadilla

$18.50

Cheese, steak, chicken, bacon, onion , bell pepper, Jalapeno, cilantro, salsa chipotle.

Fajita Quesadilla (Chicken)

$17.99

Cheese + Fajita veggies

Fajita Quesadilla (Steak)

$17.99

Cheese + Fajita veggies

Fajita Quesadilla (Shrimp)

$19.00

Cheese + Fajita veggies

Quesadilla Del Mar

$19.00

Ramos Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese, Green onion and tomatoes. Adding meat is extra.

Pollo y Carne

Arroz con Pollo

$18.99

Chicken, rice, mushrooms, cheese onion and ranchera sauce.

Pollo Mole

$19.99

Sauteed chicken with mole sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Pollo A La Crema

$18.50

Sauteed chicken with cream sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Pollo Fundido

$17.50

Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Carnitas

$19.99

Pork carnitas, onions, bell peppers, pico, Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Chile Verde

$18.99

Simmered pork with mild green sauce, Beans and rice on the side and Your choice of tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$18.99

Simmered beef with red sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Carne Asada

$23.50

Char Broil skirt steak with guac, green onion, and jalapeno. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Steak Mexicano

$18.50

Carne Asada y Mas

$26.50

Carne asada, Taquito, Enchilada, Chile relleno, rice and beans.

Family Favorites

Molcajete

$22.50

Sauteed chicken and beef, Mushrooms, mildly spiced sauce, onion, tomato, avocado, jack cheese, jalapeno and corn or flour tortillas

Seafood Molcajete

$24.99

Stone Molcajete

$36.50

Tacos Alambre

$19.99

3 tacos on a grilled corn tortilla Cheese, steak, chicken, bacon, onion , bell pepper, Jalapeno, cilantro, salsa chipotle. rice and beans.

Chile relleno plate

$16.99

battered and fried poblano chile stuffed with jack cheese and topped with poblano sauce. side refried beans and mexican rice.

Mexico City Tacos

$19.50

3 Street tacos on corn tortillas mexican rice and rancho beans.

Plato Mexicano

$26.99

Chicken taquito, carne asada, chile relleno, jalisco style enchiladas, mexican rice, refried beans, grilled jalapeno, cotija cheese and pico

Plato Emperador

$28.00

Tres Amigos

$24.99

Chile verde chile colorado and chile relleno. Mexican rice and refried beans.

Mariscos

Camarones a la Crema

$21.50

Sauteed shrimp with cream sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$22.00

Shrimp and mushroom in a spicy red sauce.

Enchiladas Del Mar

$18.50

two stuffed corn tortillas. Sauteed seafood medley of seasoned shrimp, scallops and fish. Smothered with salsa mazatlan and topped with sour cream.

Fish Tacos

$17.50

Two corn tortillas with grilled fish, cabbage, pico, and our house chipotle dressing.

Mariscos mojo de ajo

$21.99

shrimp or scallops, mushrooms, mild spiced butter sauce, crushed peppers and fresh garlic.

Mojo de Ajo Mixta

$23.00

shrimp and scallops, mushrooms, mild spiced butter sauce, crushed peppers and fresh garlic.

Ceviche

$17.50

shrimp , fish or mix of both lime marinated with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado

Aguachile

$17.50

spicy shrimp, green chili lime juice, red onion cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, and avocado.

Coctel de Camarones

$16.99

Shimp, avocado, onion, tomato, cucumber, chilled shrimp app

Camarones Monterey

$27.50

bacon wrapped shrimp with sauteed onion and green peppers. melted jack cheese , pico, sour cream guac.

Mango Ceviche

$17.50

Sweet tangy ceviche , sweet chili, lime juice, red onion, mango, red and yellow bell pepper, avocado, and served with jicama tostadas.

El Salmon

$24.99

Saturday Ceviche Tostada

$10.00

Saturday specials

Verduras

Enchiladas Espinaca

$15.25

Two corn tortillas, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, pico, Suiza sauce, jack cheese, cilantro rice and refried beans.

Veggie Macho Burrito

$18.25

Mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onion, green peppers, side pico, lettuce, salsa verde and sour cream. Rancho beans and cilantro rice.

Veggie Tacos

$14.50

Two veggie tacos with ranch beans and cilantro rice

Veggie Fajitas

$19.25

Mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, onion, green peppers, side pico, lettuce, and sour cream. Rancho beans cilantro rice.

Little Amigos

Mini Burrito

$7.50

Flour tortilla rolled with Mexican rice, Beans, and your choice of meat.

Kids Enchilada

$7.50

Corn tortilla rolled with Enchilada sauce, cheese, Mexican rice and beans

Kids taco

$7.50

Crispy Taco with Lettuce, Tomato,Cheese and your choice of meat. served with a side of rice and beans.

Kids Mexi-Bites

$7.50

Chicken nuggets, cheese sticks, Quesadilla and fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice and beans

Kids Nachos

$7.50

Cheese and corn chips

Breakfast and Soup

Ramos Posole

$15.00

Albondigas Soup

$17.00

Meatball soup with cabbage and carrots.

Menudo

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

two over easy eggs, molcajete sauce, rice beans, and tortillas

Machaca con Huevo

$17.00

scrambled eggs with chicken or picadillo, onions, pico, rice and beans.

Chorizo con Huevo

$16.00

scrambled eggs with chorizo, onions, pico, rice and beans.

Chilaquiles

$16.00

A mexican fav. crispy tortilla chips, red or green salsa, two eggs, pico, cheese, sour cream, rice and beans.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Two eggs, rice, beans, potatoes, bacon, pico, sour cream

Steak and Eggs

$19.99

Carne asada, two eggs,rice beans, tortillas.

Breakfast Skillet

$16.00

two eggs, country potatoes, chorizo.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.50

Flour tortilla, eggs and your choice of bacon, chorizo, or pork sausage.

Cascada Omelette

$15.99

Two eggs with your choice of: Chile Verde, Bacon, Pork sausage, Chorizo, Carnitas, Espinacas or Mixed veggies. Topped with tomatoes, green onion and jack cheese.

Seafood Omelette

$17.99

Two eggs with your choice of: shrimp, scallops and fish with salsa mazaclan. Topped with tomatoes, green onion and cheese.

Fajita Omelette

$16.99

Two eggs with chicken or steak. Avocado, bell peppers, onion. Topped with tomatoes, green onion and jack cheese.

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

Traditional mexican pastry rolled in cinnamon.

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Crunch-Coated vanilla ice cream ball topped with whip cream and strawberry or chocolate syrup.

Sopapillas

$10.00

Deep fried flour tortilla puffs

Flan

$6.99

Homemade vanilla made

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$9.50

Flour tortilla with cheese cake filling.

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$4.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Dessert Sampler

$25.00

Sides

Flour Chips

$1.50

Side Carnitas

$13.99

Side Shrimp

$11.00

Side Pollo Asado

$12.00

Side Monterrey

$15.00

Side Asada

$15.00

Side Rice And Beans

$4.50

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side DLX

$3.99

Small Guac

$3.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Flour Tort

$2.00

Side Enchilada

$4.99

Side Tamale

$5.00

Sie Burrito

$7.25

Side Chile Relleno

$7.25

Side City Taco

$4.99

Side Chimichanga

$7.50

Side Fish Taco

$4.99

Side Taco Alambre

$5.25

Side Salad

$6.99

Chiles Fritos

$4.99

Chiles Preparados

$7.99

Side Salsa Large

$10.50

Side Salsa Small

$3.00

Side Chips Small

$2.99

Side Chips Large

$5.99

Side Fries

$4.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$5.99

Side Avocado

$5.50

Side Salsa Habanero

$1.00

Side Vegetables

$6.50

Side Shrimp Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch 1

$10.99

Enchilada, taco, tamale, or tostada (choose one) Served with rice and beans.

Lunch 2

$13.99

Enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada , chimichanga, burrito (choose one) Served with rice and beans.

Lunch 3

$15.50

Enchilada, taco, tamale, tostada , chimichanga, burrito (choose two) Served with rice and beans.

Lite chicken Fajita quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken, pico, caesar dressing, jack cheese, in a whole wheat tortilla. side caesar salad.

Chicken wrap

$13.99

Chicken, pico, caesar dressing, in a whole wheat tortilla. side caesar salad.

Fajitas - Chicken Lunch

$16.99

Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Fajitas - Steak Lunch

$16.99

Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Fajitas -Shrimp Lunch

$17.99

Served with your choice of beans: black, refried or rancho and either mexican or cilantro rice, bell peppers, onions sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo,and your choice of corn tortillas, flour tortillas, or lettuce cups.

Macho Burrito Lunch

$15.99

Choice of meat rice and beans. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Burrito Carnitas Lunch

$16.99

Pork carnitas, rice, beans , cheese, pico, sour cream, and burrito sauce.

Chile Verde Lunch

$13.99

Simmered pork with mild green sauce, Beans and rice on the side and Your choice of tortillas.

Chile Colorado Lunch

$13.99

Simmered beef with red sauce. Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Carnitas Lunch

$15.99

Pork carnitas, onions, bell peppers, pico, Beans and rice on the side. Your choice of tortillas.

Mexico City Tacos Lunch

$16.50

Street tacos with rice and beans

SODAS

NA BEVERGE

POP

$3.99

PEPSI

$3.99

DIET

$3.99

ICE TEA

$3.99

7UP

$3.99

DR PEPER

$3.99

JARRITO

$4.99

MEXICAN COKE

$5.99

SODA WATER

$2.50

CAN SODA

$2.50

PELLEGRINO SMALL

$3.99

PELLEGRINO GRANDE

$7.00

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

COFFE

$4.50

HOT COCO

$6.00

STRAWBERRY LIMONADE

$5.99

MILK

$4.00

KIDS DRINK

$2.50

Virgen margarita

$6.50

Flavor virgen margarita

$7.00

Virgen Pina Colada

$6.50

Red bull

$3.99