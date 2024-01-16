Sips In Motion
DRINKS
LOTUS DRINKS
- The Kokomo$7.50
Skinny Gold Lotus + Guava Lotus Fruit Fusion + Strawberry & Peach Syrups + Club Soda + Splash of Coconut Milk
- The California Love Lotus$7.50
Gold Lotus + Lotus Cream Base. Blackberry & White Peach Syrups. Club Soda Base.
- The Live It Up Lotus$7.50
Skinny Pink Lemonade Lotus + Butterfly Pea Flower Powder + Lavender Syrup. Lemonade Base. Topped with Glitter & Lemon Slice.
- Sippin' On The Dock Of The Bay$7.50
White Lotus + Super Cream Lotus Whip + Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, & Dragonfruit Syrups. Topped with Whip, Glitter, and Umbrella Topper.
- The Blue Hawaiian Lotus$7.50
Blue Lotus + Lotus Cream Base. Dragonfruit Syrup. Lemonade Base.
- The Get Juiced Lotus$7.50
Blue Lotus + Blue Raspberry, Pineapple, & Mango Syrups. Club Soda & OJ Topper.
- Create Your Own$7.50
Pick Your Base, Pick Your Lotus, Pick Your Syrups and Create Something Amazing!
COFFEE DRINKS
- Wide Open Spaces$8.50
Caramel & Cinnamon Dolce Latte. Whole Milk + Cold Foam + Cinnamon Sprinkle.
- On The Road Again$8.50
White Chocolate & Salted Caramel Latte. Whole Milk + Whip + Caramel & White Chocolate Drizzles.
- Life Is A Highway$8.50
Mocha + Salted Egg Yolk Latte. Whole Milk + Cold Foam + Brownie Pieces.
- Road Trippin$8.50
Mocha + Caramel + Hazelnut Latte. Whole Milk + Whip + Mini Snickers + Chocolate & Caramel Drizzles.
- This Is Pure Gold$8.50
White Chocolate + Toasted Marshmallow & French Toast Latte. Whole Milk + Salted Caramel Cold Foam.
- The Signature On Wheels$8.50
Caramel & Vanilla Iced Coffee. Almond Milk + Cold Foam + Caramel Drizzle.
- Create Your Own$8.50
Create Your Own Favorite Latte with Flavors Listed.
- Frosted Cap$9.50