Casserola Tasting Room
APPETTIZERS
- Flavored Fried Mini Arepas$8.95
5 deep fried venezuelan mini arepas. pick your own flavors or let us surprise you: red bell peppers, beans, pork, or plain. Includes a side of nata (venezuelan cream)
- Fried Fresh Cheese$7.95
3 thick slices of pan-fried venezuelan white cheese
- Fried Patacones$14.95
fried green plantains (3) topped with shredded beef, cilantro sauce, white cheese, and nata (venezuelan cream)
- Arancini$12.95
- Natural Fried Mini Arepas$8.95
BREAKFAST
- Fried or Scramble Eggs$9.95
- Venezuelan
Your choice of protein, arepa, black beans, grated white cheese, and perico (scrambled eggs with tomato and onions)
- Weekend Brunch$31.95
Venezuelan tasting platter for two, comes with: - 2 arepas - Perico, scramble eggs with tomato and onions - Black beans - Grated white cheese - Queso de mano, Venezuelan soft white cheese - Shredded beef - Shredded chicken - Reina pepiada - Nata
- Arepa de Picanha$11.95
- Arepa de Chicharrón y Queso de Mano$9.95
- Arepita Dulce con Queso de Mano$8.95
- Reina Pepiada$10.95
shredded chicken salad, with avocado, cilantro, and mayo
- Sifrina$10.95
reina pepiada & shredded gouda cheese
- Shredded Beef$9.95
shredded beef & shredded gouda cheese
- Catira$9.95
shredded chicken & shredded gouda cheese
- Classic$8.95
ham & shredded gouda cheese
- Margaritena$10.95
shredded cazon fish & plantains
- BBQ Pulled Pork$8.95
slow-cooked BBQ pulled pork and shredded gouda cheese
- Mantuana$10.95
rump roast (asado negro) & plantains
- Rumbera$10.95
pernil (roasted pork sholder) & shredded gouda cheese
- Build your own 1 ingredient$7.95
choose your favorite flavor
- Build your own 2 ingredient$9.95
build your own arepa by selecting your two favorite flavors
- Black Beans & White Cheese$4.25
- Ground Beef$3.95
- Shredded Beef$3.95
- Pabellon$5.95
comes with black beans, fried plantain, shredded beef and white cheese
- Shredded Chicken$3.95
- Shredded Fish$4.25
- Shredded Fish & Plantain$4.25
- White Cheese$3.95
- White Cheese & Plantain$4.25
- Bilingue$13.95
sweet corn pancakes with venezuelan white soft cheese & gouda Cheese
- Tradicional$10.95
sweet corn pancakes with venezuelan white soft cheese
- With Pork$13.95
- Bacon$12.95
Fried egg and swiss cheese, served with truffled french fries
- Ham and Cheese$12.95
served with truffled french fries
- Smoked Salmon$14.95
with avocado and arugula, served with truffled french fries
- Caprese$13.95
with tomatoes, pesto and mozzarella served with bread
- Ham & Cheese$13.95
served with bread
- Mushroom Swiss$13.95
served with bread
- Cuban$12.95
Pernil, ham, pickle, cheese and mustard, served with truffled french fries
BRUNCH AND MORE
- Octopus$21.95
- Tuna$19.95
- Chupe de Gallina$10.95
must have soup. hen broth with diced hen, potatoes, corn, cilantro, cream, and cubed white cheese
- Pumpkin Soup$8.95
- Lentils Soup$8.95
- Hervido de Carne$8.95
- La Casserola Salad$10.95
arugula, cubed plantains, feta cheese, raw sugar cane, and balsamic reduction
- Grill Chicken Salad$13.95
arugula, avocado, heart of palm, cherry tomato with lime dressing
- Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, Croutons, parmesan cheese and homemade dressing
- Asado Negro$16.95
rump roast in its sweet tasty onion sauce, served with rice and plantains (or select your own two sides)
- Chicken Milanesa$15.95
breaded chicken breast with napoli sauce and cheese, served with truffle fries and arugula salad (or select your own two sides)
- Curry chicken$16.95
curry chicken like grandma taught us served with jasmine rice and plantains (or select your own two sides)
- Grill Chicken Breast$15.95
2 chicken breast with cilantro sauce, served with truffle fries and arugula salad (or select your own two sides)
- Beef Pasticho$14.95
Venezuelan Lasagna , layers of pasta, bechamel, mozzarela cheese and ground beef. Comes with La Casserola salad and fried plantains
- Chicken Pasticho$14.95
Venezuelan Lasagna , layers of pasta, bechamel, mozzarela cheese and shredded chicken. Comes with La Casserola salad and fried plantains
- Chicken Polvorosa$16.95
venezuelan chicken pot pie, served with arugula salad, and fried plantains (or select your own two sides)
- Salmon$23.95
with cashew cream, soy sauce and mirin, served with jasmine rice and almonds.
- Hamburger$13.95
1.2lb double hand pattied ground beef on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese and crispy bacon served with parmesan truffled fries.
- Picanha$29.95
12 oz served with fried yuca, mixed green salad and cilantro sauce
- Butter Linguine (For Kids)$11.95
- Linguine Bolognese$12.95
- Linguine Carbonara$16.95
with applewood smoked bacon, parmesan cheese, cream
- Linguine with Asado Negro Sauce$16.95
rump roast diced in its tasty sauce with plantain croutons and parmesan cheese
- Risotto de Asado Negro$19.95
rump roast diced in its tasty sauce with plantain croutons and parmesan cheese
- Butter Linguine (For Kids)$11.95
- Linguine Carbonara$16.95
with applewood smoked bacon, parmesan cheese, cream
- Linguine with Asado Negro Sauce$16.95
rump roast diced in its tasty sauce with plantain croutons and parmesan cheese
- Risotto de Asado Negro$19.95
rump roast diced in its tasty sauce with plantain croutons and parmesan cheese
- Torta de Capitas$7.95
- Milhoja$10.95
layered puff pastry filled with pastry cream and rasbeberry
- Profiteroles$12.95
French cream puffs filled with pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache
- Pavlova$8.95
- Torta Criolla 1p$4.95
Venezuelan style cheesecake made with feta cheese.
- Marquesa de Limon 1p$6.95
layered lemon mousse with vanilla cookies, topped with vanilla crumbs and lime zest
- Mousse de Parchita 1p$5.95
passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit jelly
- Quesillo 1p$4.95
- Tres Leches 1p$7.95
classic moist vanilla sponge cake with three milks and topped with swiss meringue
- Torta de Queso Criolla 8p$29.95
- Cinnamon Cake$5.95