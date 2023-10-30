Castaway Burbank
Appetizer
Caviar, vodka crème fraîche, crispy Yukon gold fries, ranch
Hazelnut vinaigrette, currants, fresno chili
Lump Crab and Shrimp, Grilled Sweet Corn, Mixed Peppers, Chipotle and Ginger Aioli, Fresh Chives
Thai Chili Glaze, Young Coconut, Basil, Mint
Tempura peppers and onions, citrus buffalo aioli
Salads & Soups
Shaved Parmesan, Garlic Roasted Croutons, Crisp Capers
Organic Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Toasted Quinoa, Cucumbers, Pickled Shallots, Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette
Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Radish, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Shallots, Applewood Bacon
Entree - Poultry
Entrees - Seafood
Entree - Specialty
Entree - Steak
Certified Angus Beef
Four Cuts of Premium Steak plated with Himalayan Pink Salt, Roasted Cippolini Onion, Red Wine Shallot, Crushed Pink Peppercorn
Sides
Sweet Yellow Corn, Black Truffle Shavings
Yukon gold potatoes, butter, cream, chives, potato “hay”
Parmesan, Rosemary, Parsley
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our rich cheese sauce, buttered bread crumbs, garlic bread
Garlic confit, chili flakes, broccoli purée