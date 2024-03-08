Castle On Delaney 212 Hal McRae Blvd
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Platters
- Bacon Bowl$6.00
- Sausage Bowl$6.00
- Mixed Bowl$7.00
- Steak Bowl$9.00
- Corned Beef Bowl$8.00
- Salmon Bowl$8.00
- Bacon Breakfast$9.00
- Sausage Breakfast$9.00
- Uncle John Breakfast$9.50
- Corned Beef Breakfast$10.00
- Salmon Patty Breakfast$11.00
- Pork Chop Breakfast$10.00
- 1 Piece Tilapia Brkfst$9.00
- 2 Piece Tilapia Brkfst$11.00
- LeLe's Pancakes Brkfst$11.25
- French Toast Breakfast$10.00
- Shrimp & Grits$14.00
- Steak & Peppers Breakfast$14.00
- The Smooth Special$15.00
- The Big Red$14.00
- Chicken N' Waffles$13.00
- Chicken N' Grits$12.00
- Build your own Omelette$12.00
- Swai Breakfast$10.25
Breakfast Sandwhiches
- Cams All In one$7.00
- Steak burrito$8.00
- Chicken fajita burrito$7.50
- Bacon/sausage Burrito$7.00
- Steak egg and cheese$8.00
- Bacon egg and cheese$6.50
- Sausage egg and cheese$6.50
- Sausage biscuit$3.50
- Bacon biscuit$3.50
- Swai fish sandwhich$7.00
- porkchop sandwhich$7.00
- porkchop sandwhich ATW$8.00
- egg sandwhich$4.50
- tilapia sandwhich$6.00
Sides
Soft Drinks
Drinks
- Coffee$1.00
- Small Lemonade$2.00
- Small lemonade flavored$3.00
- Large Lemonade$4.00
- Large lemonade Flavored$5.00
- Arizona Watermelon$1.30
- Arizona Fruit punch$1.30
- Water$1.00
- Georgia Peach$1.39
- Arizona green tea$1.30
- Snapple Mango$2.00
- Mystic Fruit punch$2.00
- Mystic Grape Strawberry$2.00
- Arizona Mango$1.30
- C&C cola champagne$2.00
- C&C fruit punch$2.00
- Jamaican Cream soda$2.25
- Jamaican Champagne Cola$2.25
- Gatorade Fruit Punch$2.00
- Gatorade Lime$2.00
- Prime ice pop$2.00
- Prime Orignal$2.00
- Prime Strawberry Watermelon$2.00
- Celsius Wild Berry$3.00
- Pepsi Can$1.00
- Coke Can$1.00
- Coke Diet$1.00
- Brisk$1.00
- Red Bull Amber$3.00
- Ruby red Grapfruit juice$1.69
- Yoohoo$1.00
- Pineapple Juice$1.25
- Jumex Guava$1.25
- Jupina$1.25
- Squirt$1.00
- Jumex Straw-banana$1.25
- Gingerale$1.00
- Sprite$1.00
- Diet Pepsi$1.00
- Dr. Pepper$1.00
- Gatorade$2.00
- Pineapple C&C$2.00
- Snapple Kiwi$1.99
Chips & Candy
- Rap snacks Lil Baby$2.25
- Haribo fruit salad$2.39
- skittles tropical$1.59
- skittles original$1.59
- Rap snacks Nicki Minaj$2.25
- skittles wild berry$1.59
- strawberry sour punch straws$1.59
- airheads extreme$1.59
- sathers sour gummy bears$1.25
- starburst original$1.59
- nacho cheese doritos BIG$1.00
- spicy nacho doritos small$0.75
- little bites choc chip$1.00
- llittle bites fudge brownies$1.00
- cool ranch doritos BIG$1.00
- crunchy cheetos BIG$1.00
- little bites party cake$1.00
- golden mini oreos$1.00
- honey bun$1.00
- chilli cheese fritos small$0.75
- mini choc chip cookies$0.85
- coffee cakes$0.65
- powdered donuts$1.00
- blow pop$0.50
- slim jim$0.50
- nutty buddy$0.85
- Twix$1.59
- 3 Musketeers$1.59
- Reeses$1.59
- Snickers$1.59
Lunch Menu
- Trap Fries$12.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries$10.50
- 6 PC Wing Basket$13.00
- 12 PC wing Basket$20.00
- 3 PC Tender Basket$12.00
- 10 PC Shrimp Basket$15.00
- 6 PC Shrimp basket$12.00
- 15 PC Shrimp Basket$18.00
- 2 PC Tilapia Basket$12.00
- Dee Strange Favorite$12.00
- Cheeseburger basket$13.00
- Philly Steak basket$13.00
- Hamburger basket$12.00
- Fish Sand which basket$12.50
- Pork Chop Sand which basket$11.00
- Steak & Potatoes$13.00
- Trap box (shrimp)$20.00
- Trap Box (burger)$20.00
- grilled chicken salad$13.50
- crispy chicken salad$13.50
- steak salad$14.50
- grilled shrimp salad$15.50
- fried shrimp salad$15.50
Lunch sides
Lunch Ala Carte
- 6 PC Wings$8.50
- 6 Shrimp$7.00
- 10 PC Shrimp$11.00
- 15 PC Shrimp$16.00
- Hamburger$7.00
- Cheeseburger$8.00
- Philly Steak$8.50
- Chicken Sandwhich$8.00
- Pork Chop Plain$6.00
- PorkChop Sandwhich All the way$7.00
- Fish Sandwhich Plain$6.50
- Fish Sandwhich All the way$7.00
- 3 piece Chicken Tenders$4.69
- 12pc wing only$16.00
- Extra burge patty$3.00
- Side Salad$4.00
Beer
- Four Loko$3.25
- Michelob Ultra Slim Tall Can$2.00
- Mikes Hard Cranberry Lemonade Tall Can$1.89
- Mikes Hard Lemonade Tall Can$1.89
- Heineken Bottled$2.69
- Coors Light Bottled$2.25
- Michelob Ultra Bottled$2.69
- Miller High Life Bottled$2.25
- Red Stripe$2.69
- Cayman Jack Margarita$2.69
- Busch Light Tall Can$2.00
- Bud Light Small Can$1.50
- Natural Light Tall Can$2.00
- Busch Light Small Can$1.25
- Bud Light Bottled$2.69
- Mikes Hard Lemonade Bottled$2.00
- Mikes Hard Black Cherry Lemonade Bottled$2.00
- Colt 45 Original Tall Can$2.00
- Miller High Life Bottled$2.00
- Heineken Tall Can$2.25
- Colt45 High Gravity Tall Can$2.00
- Natty Daddy Small Can$1.25
- Natural Ice Small Can$1.25
- Seagrams Escapes Strawberry Daiquiri$2.00
- Seagrams Escapes Bahama Mama$2.00
- Seagrams Escapes Jamaican Me Happy$2.00
- Seagrams Escapes Classic Lime Margarita$2.00
Castle On Delaney 212 Hal McRae Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 505-9603
Closed • Opens Friday at 7AM