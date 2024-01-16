CATALOGUE HOUSE PROVISIONS
Leaflet Mediterranean Bowls
- Bowl 1$12.00
Mixed greens, French lentils, quinoa, falafel, spicy red hummus, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, and radish. Sauced with our green goddess dressing and finished with spicy sunflower seeds.
- Bowl 2$12.00
Romaine, yellow rice, lamb meatballs, romaine, classic hummus, cucumber, fire roasted red pepper, white onion, beets Sauced with- tzatziki and hot harissa, smokey chickpeas
- Bowl 3$12.00
Romaine, yellow rice, medi chicken, grilled eggplant, fire roasted red pepper, pickled red onions, grilled artichokes, Sauced with- roasted garlic tahini, shaved almonds
- Bowl 4$12.00
Yellow rice, white rice, choose protein, fire roasted red pepper, red hummus, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, grilled eggplant, Sauced with- roasted garlic tahini and hot harissa, smoky chickpeas
Diana's Classic Smashburgers
Catalogue House Provisions Location and Ordering Hours
(480) 658-6522
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 7AM