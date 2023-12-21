Catalyst Seafood 16182 Lower Harbor Rd
Appetizers
- Popcorn Shrimp APP$11.00
Served with cocktail sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail APP$9.00
Bay shrimp with cocktail
- Oyster Shooters* APP$4.00
Raw oyster with cocktail and lemon
- Crispy Oysters APP$14.00
Deep fried served with tartar and lemon
- Clam Strips APP$14.00
Served with cocktail or tartar sauce
- Flash Fried Calamari APP$18.00
Served with lemon aioli & sweet chili
- Onions Rings APP$9.00
Served with choice of sauce
- Steamer Clams* APP$16.00
With andoulie sausage, garlic, & white wine
Clam Chowder
Sandwiches
- Shrimp Po'Boy$15.00
Popcorn shrimp, jalapeno slaw, tomato, pepperjack & lemon aioli
- Patty Melt*$15.00
On sourdough, swiss cheese, carmelized onions, & 1000
- Tuna Melt$15.00
Fresh canned tuna salad with cheddar cheese
- Shrimp Melt$15.00
Bay shrimp with cheddar cheese
- BLT$15.00
on sourdough bacon, lettice, tomato, mayo
- Chicken Bacon Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast on ciabatta, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & ranch
- Grilled Rockfish Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, & tartar
- Open Face Top Sirloin Sandwich*$18.00
Carmelized onion, swiss, horseradish crema, on hoagie roll
- Sirloin Burger*$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles
- Cheeseburger Basket*$15.00
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles
Salads
Entrees
- Flash Fried Calamari$20.00
Lemon aioli & Sweet chili, choice of side
- Crispy Oysters$16.00
Deep fried served with tartar & lemon, choice of side
- Clam Strips$16.00
Served with lemon & tartar or cocktail, choice of side
- Chicken Strips$15.00
Choice of dipping sauce and side
- Fish & Chips$16.00
Fried of grilled, choice of side
- Shrimp & Chips$16.00
Fried of grilled, choice of side
- Fish Tacos$16.00
Grilled fish, jalapeno slaw, pico, lemon aioli
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Grilled prawns, jalapeno slaw, pico, lemon aioli
- Top Sirloin Surf & Turf*$25.00
With prawns grilled or fried, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies