The Catfish Connection Arlington
Popular Items
3 Piece Steak
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
2 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
3 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
Food
Fillets
2 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
3 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
5 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
7 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
10 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
15 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
20 Piece Fillet
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
Steaks
2 Piece Steak
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
3 Piece Steak
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
5 Piece Steak
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
7 Piece Steak
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
10 Piece Steak
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
15 Piece Steak
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
20 Piece Steak
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
Fillet & Steak Combos
2 Piece Mixed Order
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
3 Piece Mixed Order
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
5 Piece Mixed Order
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
7 Piece Mixed Order
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
10 Piece Mixed Order
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
15 Piece Mixed Order
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
20 Piece Mixed Order
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
Fish & Shrimp Combos
2 Steak & 3 Shrimp Combo
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
2 Fillet & 3 Shrimp Combo
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
4 Steak & 6 Shrimp Combo
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce
4 Fillet & 6 Shrimp Combo
Served with hand-cut fries, bread, pickles, peppers, ketchup, and our special tartar sauce