IB's Kitchen 6849 Clover Lane
Food
Soup
- Afang Soup$25.00
Waterleaf, Okazi, Dryfish, Stockfish
- Egusi Soup$25.00
Melon, Bitterleaf/Spinach, Perinwinkle
- Ogbono Soup$25.00
Ogbono with Okro, Dryfish, Bitterleaf/Spinach
- Bitterleaf/Ofe Onugbu Soup$25.00
Bitterleaf, Dryfish,Stockfish, Kpomo
- Oha Soup$25.00
Oha leaf, Dryfish, Stockfish, Kpomo
- White Soup$25.00
Dryfish, Uziza leaf, Stockfish
- Fisherman Soup$25.00
Fresh fish, Shrimps, Perinwinkle, Crab
Mama Put Corner
- Porridge Beans$15.00
Beans
- White Rice & Assorted Meat Stew$20.00
White Rice with assorted meat
- Fried Yam, Fried Plantain & Fried Fish with Sauce$25.00
Fried Yam, Fried Plantain & Fried Fish with Sauce
- White Rice, Plain Beans with Assorted Meat Stew$25.00
White Rice, Plain Beans and Assorted Meat Stew.
- Porridge Yam (with Dryfish & Spinach)$18.50
Porridge Yam with dry fish and spinach
- Jollof Rice with Fish or Goat meat$25.00
Nigerian Jollof Rice with Choice Protein
- Fried Rice with Fish or Goat meat$25.00
Specials
Small Chops
Suya
Meat Pie
IB's Kitchen 6849 Clover Lane Location and Ordering Hours
(267) 966-5342
Open now • Closes at 5PM