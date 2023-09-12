C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse Grill
Popular Items
Collard Greens
Classic savory greens, braised with turkey, bacon lardons, pork jus, brown sugar, and red wine vinegar
Beef Brisket
Our most popular meat. It speaks for itself. Smoked on hickory and cherry woods here in the restaurant, unlike many of our competitors. Order it fatty, or order it lean. We will accommodate as best as we can.
Creamy Cole Slaw
Appetizers
Brat & Brie
A juicy, succulent, and gamey blend of wagyu, elk, bison, and wild boar in all-natural casing, served with a quarter wheel of house hot-smoked brie, fresh sourdough crostini, apricot jam, fresh grapes, and a side of smoked dijon aioli "Business" sauce. Perfect alone or shared with another.
BBQ Nachos
A heaping plate of your choice between pulled pork or beef brisket, smoked tomato crema, spicy BBQ, house made three-cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, smoked garlic chili, pickled jalapeños
Confit Chicken Wings
Rich, house smoked wings, confit in duck fat, and dressed with garlic and herbs. Served with a mild, delicious creamy chipotle aioli
Burnt Ends
Decadent beef brisket fat cap, smoked a minimum of 12 hours, glazed with BBQ, and served with a horseradish cream sauce
Korean Rib Stack
Layered 4-bone smoked St. Louis-style ribs, glazed with a sweet Asian BBQ sauce and topped with julienned carrot, black sesame seeds, green onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of house made kimchi cucumber
Candied Bacon
Sweet glazed, house-smoked, three-day cured pork belly, glazed and powdered with turbinado sugar
Party Board
Nashville Hot Tenders
Entrées
Texas Charcuterie Board
Pork Belly Tomahawk
Our signature dish: flame-charred Beeler's farms pork chop tomahawk with the belly fat on the bone, smothered in a summery chimichurri. Sided with mild cheddar jalapeño grits and grilled asparagus.
Ribeye
Risotto
Thin sliced Roma tomatoes, shaved red onion, micro basil and lettuces, garnishing a tomato beurre blanc-dredged fillet of Faroe Island salmon on a rich bed of imported Arborio rice cooked with cream, garlic, and stock.
Shrimp & Grits
A healthy portion of fresh cooked shrimp on creamy cheddar grits, dressed with a savory Cajun-tomato beurre blanc, microgreens, and parsley
Pork & Greens
A hearty serving of pulled pork, drizzled with antichucho verde, on a bed of warm collard greens and cheddar grits, and then topped with crispy onion straws and micro cilantro
Fajitas
Smokehouse Add-Ons
Add any of the following to your barbecue dinner or entrée!
Half Smokehouse Platter
Half pound sliced beef brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, or turkey served on a tray with one cheddar corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or house pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, and brussels sprouts. No substitutions please. Not available to split.
Full Smokehouse Platter
Full pound sliced beef brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, or turkey served on a tray with one cheddar corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or house pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, and brussels sprouts. No substitutions please. Not available to split.
Truffle Mac
Imported white truffle oil in our house mac & cheese, encrusted with a panko-parmesan bread crumb
Blackened Chicken Chili Mac
Special seasoned chicken breast atop our house made smoked garlic chili blended with our ever popular mac & cheese combined, topped with tri-color corn tortilla strips
Half St. Louis Rib Tray
Choice of half rack St. Louis-Style Ribs, smoked to perfection, served on a tray with one house made corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, collard greens, and brussels sprouts. No substitutions please.
Full St. Louis Rib Tray
Full rack St. Louis-Style Ribs, smoked to perfection, served on a tray with one cheddar corn fritter. Select from one of one of the following: creamy cole slaw, smoked apple slaw, or house pickled vegetables. Also, select one of the following: fried sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, brussels sprouts, and collard greens. No substitutions please.
A la Carte Meat
Pork Ribs
Special St. Louis cut and peeled pork ribs; fattier with more bones & meat, rubbed and smoked for six hours daily
Pulled Pork
Rubbed in proprietary salts, rubbed and smoked daily; and pulled in Chef's mop sauce. Add it on to anything!
Turkey Breast
Juice "Mastercarver" old birds, brined three days, rubbed in house, and smoked daily. Served sliced
Turkey Leg
Like the Renaissance Faire, but more flavorful. Minimum of two drumsticks per order. Limited quantity available.
Desserts
Fried Oreos
Powdered sugar, caramel, and chocolate topping. Vanilla & chocolate ice cream.
Banana Cream Pie
House made banana pudding on a vanilla wafer crust layered with a whipped peanut butter and topped with malt whipped cream and brûléed fresh bananas
Dark Chocolate Crème Brûlée
Ice Cream
Super creamy. Get it.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Steak Burger
10oz USDA select house-ground patty blended with candied bacon fat, caramelized onions, smoked tomato aioli, arugula, provolone and cheddar cheese on our toasted parmesan-butter brioche, with a side house zip sauce
The Heffer
The Porker
Alabama Yardbird Sandwich
The greatest sandwich in the universe. Fried, breaded chicken breast, topped with melted provolone cheese and a pickled cole slaw, tossed with Alabama white BBQ sauce. Available Classic Fried or Nashville Hot style
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Smoked "Mastercarve" turkey breast, topped with melted swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, and garlic aioli on our toasted parmesan-butter brioche
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Fan favorite. Smoked beef brisket dressed with a tangy hot BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, and crispy onion straws on our toasted parmesan-butter brioche
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House-smoked pulled pork topped with blueberry BBQ sauce, smoked apple cole slaw, and sweet, pickled red onion on a toasted parmesan-butter brioche
Smoked Bologna Sandwich
Bologna "burnt end" patty with a brown sugar honey glaze, block and barrel pickles, house cheese sauce, and Carolina BBQ on a parmesan-butter brioche
Cubano
Brisket Slider
Turkey Slider
Pork Slider
Beef Slider
Salads & Chili
Wedge Salad
Our decadent candied bacon atop sweet pickled red onions, and sliced tomatoes on fresh iceberg lettuce dressed with house made bleu cheese
Kale Salad
House classic with a hearty twist. Chopped kale, MI honeycrisp apples, candied pecans, poached butternut squash, farro grains, and golden raisins, tossed in a sweet celery seed vinaigrette
House Chili
Vegetarian chili made with pinto beans, kidney beans, yellow and green bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, ancho pepper, and chili spices. Topped with shredded cheese
Specialties & Sides
Mexican Street Corn
Classic Latin American-style corn-on-the-cob smothered with antichucho verde, smoked paprika, queso freso, and fresh cilantro
Mac & Cheese
three-cheese sauce, addition of smoked meat optional
Brussels Sprouts
a hearty portion of halved brussels fried crispy and tossed with candied bacon lardons in a tangy, caramelized vinaigrette
Smoked Pit Beans
Asparagus
grilled bundle of fresh asparagus glazed with house balsamic reduction
Loaded Fries
French fries, house chili, cheese sauce
French Fries
Special hand cut Idaho potatoes, blanched and fried in high quality oil
Truffle Fries
Imported white truffle oil, parmesan and herbs on special hand cut Idaho potatoes, blanched and fried in high quality oil
Tater Tots
Sweet Potatoes
ssliced, fried, and tossed in sweet BBQ rub, served with piquant maple glaze on side
Corn Bread
Cheddar, jalapeño, served with whipped butter
Corn Fritter
Texas Sides
Bucket o' Pickles
Pickled Vegetables
rotating seasonal vegetables brined in house
Smoked Apple Slaw
Extra delicious hot-smoked fresh red and green cabbage, honeycrisp apple, and apple cider of vinegar
