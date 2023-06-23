Gallery 41 Water's Edge Grill 100 N Shoreline Blvd.
Catering Bar
Wine
Whiskey
Other Liquors
Champagne/Prosecco
Prepurchased
Pre-Purchased Beer 100
Pre-Purchased Liquor 100
Pre-Purchased Drink $5- Beer
Pre-Purchased Drink $5- Liquor
Pre-Purchased Drink $5- Soda
Pre-Purchased Drink $5- Wine
Pre-Purchased Mojito
Pre-Purchased Old Fashioned
Pre-Purchased Shirley Temple
Pre-Purchased Wine- 100
Premium Drink Tickets- BEER
Premium Drink Tickets- LIQUOR
Premium Drink Tickets- SODA
Premium Drink Tickets- WINE
Premium Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Pre-Purchased Non-Alcoholic Beverages
AC Events
Food
Starters
Street Corn Creme Brûlée
red pepper gremolata, crispy shallots, dressed watercress
Mushroom Croquette
garlic aioli, pickled red onion, cilantro
Raw Bar
Local Oysters al Fresco, Cocktail Jumbo Head-on Prawns, zested jumbo lump crab and cucumber
Oysters Corpus
cajun mornay, pork crackling, farmer’s market wild spinach
ShortRib Arancini
espelette sauce, saffron risotto, parmesan snow
Prime Tartare
crispy garlic, cornichon, dijon aioli, potato pave
Water’s Edge “Nachos”
Taro chips, pickled onion and jalapeno, cucumber pico, cilantro, pepperjack
Salads
Farmer’s Market
field greens, heirloom tomatoes, persian cucumbers, watermelon radish, charred lemon vinaigrette
Charred Baby Gem Caesar
house made dressing, boquerones, parmesan tuile, mushroom bacon
Watermelon and Feta
baby arugula, pickled watermelon rind, dehydrated feta snow, lemon zest, radish, white balsamic vinaigrette
Asparagus and Burrata
field greens, charred lemon, almond snow, roasted red pepper, pedro ximenez vinaigrette
Tomato “Carpaccio”
balsamic Caviar, grains of paradise, watercress, crispy garlic
Soup
Sandwich
Caprese-Sourdough Toast
Heirloom tomatoes, Avocado creme, burrata, pickled radish, espelette spice, micro arugula
CC Art Burger
10oz prime blend, dijon aioli, frisee, heirloom tomato, emmental cheese, brioche
Earth Burger
remoulade, arugula, heirloom tomato
Blackened Drum Sandwich
Ciabatta, remoulade, iceberg, tomato and pickled red onions
Grilled Chicken Panini
Ciabatta, roasted pepper aioli, spinach, emmental cheese
Lobster Roll
Cajun aioli, celery ribbons, toasted butter roll, bibb lettuce, chive
Main Entrée
Wild Mushroom Risotto
charred onion broth, leek variations, celery ribbons
Diver Scallops
pesto barley risotto, crispy pancetta, broccoli rabe
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake’s
romesco sauce, sweet corn succotash, pea tendril salad
Pan Seared Frenched Chicken
yukon gold mash, sauteed haricot Vert, crispy garlic, rosemary jus
Cast Iron Yardbird for Two
baby heirloom carrots, Papas Brava, Jalapeno Honey, espelette aioli
Espresso Rubbed Short Rib
Jicama and Chayote slaw, tumbleweed potatoes
Braised Pork Shank
espanola sauce, parsnip puree, blistered peppers and baby tomatoes
From the Grill
6oz 30-day Aged Filet Mignon
6oz or 10oz double cut
10oz 30-day Aged Filet Mignon
12oz Bone-in Prime Ribeye
12oz or 20oz: blackened or simple
20oz Bone-In Prime Ribeye
24oz PorterHouse for Two
Char-broiled at over 500F, carved and served with Bearnaise sauce and second choice sauce
Double Cut Pork Chop
14oz cut, house brined with choice of sauce
Grilled Head-on Prawns
4ea broiled with scampi butter and recommend chimi-churri sauce
Cedar Plank Verlasso Salmon
10oz cut, choice of blackened, scampi butter or simple recommend Vierge Sauce
Side Options
Pommes Puree
yukon golds, magic white, horseradish
Pommes Frite
simple or truffle
Baked Spinach
bechamel, parmesan, crispy onions
Sautéed Haricot Vert
charred lemon, pepperflake, Maldon
Charred Asparagus
jumbo size, lemon zest, espelette
Glazed Heirloom Carrots
crispy garlic, parsnip puree, jalapeno
Pesto Risotto
barley, micro arugula, pinenuts
Potatoes Pave
clarified butter, pressed overnight, fried in beef tallow
Taro Chips
mojo, tajin and maldon spice
Dessert
Young Adults
Crispy Chicken Tenders
house made ranch, pommes frite, seasonal fruit
Charcuterie
Smoked ham, roasted turkey, cheddar, swiss, fresh fruit, nuts, crostini and crackers
Mini Beef Sliders
L.T.O., tangy ketchup, brioche, pommes frite
Flatbread Pizza
choice of pepperoni, cheese or margherita
Beef and Mac
braised beef shortrib pulled, creamy macaroni pasta, parmesan
Sauces
Mocktails
“Cucumber-Tini”
mint, dehydrated lime and torn basil
“Mango-rita”
sweet mango puree, lemon juice, tajin spiced rim
Passion Fruit Spritz
topo chico, simple syrup, charred lemon juice
Watermelon Sangria
concord grape juice, pickled watermelon rind, mint, finger lime floater
Corpus Mule
ginger beer, ruby red grapefruit, agave, buzz buttons
Orange Julius
condensed milk, fresh squeezed OJ, madagascar vanilla