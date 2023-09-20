Cecil Whittakers Pizza 1155 Wentzville Pkwy Suite 131
Pizza Specials
XL 16" Pizzas
16" Cheese Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.
16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.
16" Chicken Alfredo
Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.
16" Delux
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.
16" Meat Lovers
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.
16" Veggie
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.
LG 14" Pizzas
14" Cheese Pizza
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.
14" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.
14" Chicken Alfredo
Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.
14" Delux
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.
14" Meat Lovers
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.
14" Veggie
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.
LG No Bake Pizza
MD 12" Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.
12" Chicken Alfredo
Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.
12" Delux
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.
12" Meat Lovers
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.
12" Veggie
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.
SM 9" Pizzas
9" Cheese Pizza
9" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.
9" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.
9" Chicken Alfredo
Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.
9" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.
9" Delux
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.
9" Meat Lovers
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.
9" Veggie
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.
Gluten Free Pizzas
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.
Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo
Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.
Gluten Free Delux
Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.
Gluten Free Meat Lovers
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.
Gluten Free Veggie
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.
Appetizers
Toasted Ravioli
10 Ravioli dusted with parmesan cheese and a side of meat sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
8 golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan with a side of meat sauce
Fried Mushrooms
14 Delicious fried mushrooms dusted with parmesan and served with a side of meat sauce.
Jalapeno Cheese Bites
8 savory bites served with a side of ranch
Potato Skins
6 potato skin boats topped with a cheese blend and bacon. Comes with sour cream on the side.
French Fries
Golden crinkle cut fries topped with seasoned salt
Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut fries topped with our signature cheese
Loaded Fries
Crinkle cut fries topped with our signature cheese and bacon.
Wings
1 pound of our delicious wings tossed in your sauce of choice!
Boneless Wings
9 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce!
Chicken Strips
5 golden fried strips with a side of honey mustard.
Garlic Bread
Locally sourced bread - baked to perfection
Cheese Garlic Bread
Locally sources bread topped with out signature cheese!
Bosco Sticks
3 bosco sticks dusted with parmesan and served with a side of meat sauce.
Pizza Bread
3oz Sauces
Pastas
Large Salads
Caesar Salad Large
Fresh lettuce topped with our signature cecil's cheese and croutons
Chef Salad Large
Fresh lettuce topped with Cecil's cheese and our chef mix
Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce with Cecil's cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken.
Dinner Salad Large
Fresh lettuce topped with our signature cecil's cheese
House Salad Large
Fresh lettuce topped with Cecil's cheese and garnished with black olives and red onion
Small Salads
Caesar Salad Small
Fresh lettuce topped with our signature cecil's cheese and croutons
Chef Salad Small
Fresh lettuce topped with Cecil's cheese and our chef mix
Dinner Salad Small
Fresh lettuce topped with our signature cecil's cheese
House Salad Small
Fresh lettuce topped with Cecil's cheese and garnished with black olives and red onion