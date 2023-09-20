BOGO Wings Wednesday!
BOGO7561
Copied!
BOGO Wings Wednesday!
BOGO7561
Copied!

Main Menu

Pizza Specials

Pizza Plus - Salad

Pizza Plus - Salad

$16.99

Large cheese pizza PLUS any large salad.

Pizza plus - Appetizer

Pizza plus - Appetizer

$16.99

Large cheese pizza PLUS any Appetizer!

XL 16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00
16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.

16" Chicken Alfredo

16" Chicken Alfredo

$26.00

Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.00

Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.

16" Delux

16" Delux

$26.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$27.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.

16" Veggie

16" Veggie

$26.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.

LG 14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.00
14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$21.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.

14" Chicken Alfredo

14" Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.

14" Delux

14" Delux

$22.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$22.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$20.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.

LG No Bake Pizza

$12.00

MD 12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00
12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.

12" Chicken Alfredo

12" Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.

12" Delux

12" Delux

$16.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$16.99

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$16.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.

SM 9" Pizzas

9" Cheese Pizza

9" Cheese Pizza

$5.99
9" BBQ Chicken

9" BBQ Chicken

$12.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.

9" Buffalo Chicken

9" Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.

9" Chicken Alfredo

9" Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

9" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.

9" Delux

9" Delux

$12.50

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.

9" Meat Lovers

9" Meat Lovers

$13.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.

9" Veggie

9" Veggie

$12.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.

Gluten Free Pizzas

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Bacon.

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon.

Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo

Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Our signature alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, and bacon.

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Cecil's Signature Ranch, Grilled Chicken, and Bacon.

Gluten Free Delux

Gluten Free Delux

$19.00

Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, and Bacon.

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

Gluten Free Meat Lovers

$16.99

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Hamburger, Bacon.

Gluten Free Veggie

Gluten Free Veggie

$16.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onion, Black Olives, and Tomato.

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$8.99

10 Ravioli dusted with parmesan cheese and a side of meat sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

8 golden mozzarella sticks dusted with parmesan with a side of meat sauce

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

14 Delicious fried mushrooms dusted with parmesan and served with a side of meat sauce.

Jalapeno Cheese Bites

Jalapeno Cheese Bites

$8.99

8 savory bites served with a side of ranch

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99

6 potato skin boats topped with a cheese blend and bacon. Comes with sour cream on the side.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Golden crinkle cut fries topped with seasoned salt

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Crinkle cut fries topped with our signature cheese

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Crinkle cut fries topped with our signature cheese and bacon.

Wings

Wings

$10.99

1 pound of our delicious wings tossed in your sauce of choice!

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.99

9 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce!

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.99

5 golden fried strips with a side of honey mustard.

Garlic Bread

$3.99

Locally sourced bread - baked to perfection

Cheese Garlic Bread

Cheese Garlic Bread

$5.99

Locally sources bread topped with out signature cheese!

Bosco Sticks

Bosco Sticks

$8.99

3 bosco sticks dusted with parmesan and served with a side of meat sauce.

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$5.99

3oz Sauces

3oz BBQ Sauce

$0.89

3oz Blue Cheese

$0.89

3oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.89

3oz Carolina Gold

$0.89

3oz Creamy Italian

$0.89

3oz Garlic Parm

$0.89

3oz Honey Mustard

$0.89

3oz House Dressing

$0.89

3oz Kickin Bourbon

$0.89

3oz Meat Sauce

$0.99

3oz Pizza Sauce

$0.89

3oz Ranch

$0.89

3oz Spicy Mustard

$0.89

3oz Thai Chili

$0.89

Pastas

Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli

$10.99

Our baked mostaccioli served with a 4 piece garlic bread.

Cavatelli

Cavatelli

$9.99

Our signature alfredo sauce cavatelli with a 4 piece garlic bread.

Pasta Con Broccoli

Pasta Con Broccoli

$10.99

Our signature alfredo sauce pasta con broccoli with a 4 piece garlic bread.

Large Salads

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$7.99

Fresh lettuce topped with our signature cecil's cheese and croutons

Chef Salad Large

Chef Salad Large

$9.99

Fresh lettuce topped with Cecil's cheese and our chef mix

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce with Cecil's cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken.

Dinner Salad Large

Dinner Salad Large

$5.99

Fresh lettuce topped with our signature cecil's cheese

House Salad Large

House Salad Large

$8.99

Fresh lettuce topped with Cecil's cheese and garnished with black olives and red onion

Small Salads

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$5.99

Fresh lettuce topped with our signature cecil's cheese and croutons

Chef Salad Small

Chef Salad Small

$6.99

Fresh lettuce topped with Cecil's cheese and our chef mix

Dinner Salad Small

Dinner Salad Small

$4.99

Fresh lettuce topped with our signature cecil's cheese

House Salad Small

House Salad Small

$6.49

Fresh lettuce topped with Cecil's cheese and garnished with black olives and red onion

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.99
Almond Chocolate Coffee Cake

Almond Chocolate Coffee Cake

$3.99Out of stock
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.99

2 Liter Drinks

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Cherry Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter MUG Root Beer

$3.50

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.50

2 Liter Stary Lime

$3.50

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.50Out of stock

20oz Drinks

20oz Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

20oz MUG Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Orange Crush

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Stary Lime

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Sauces

16oz BBQ Sauce

$5.00

16oz Blue Cheese

$5.00

16oz Buffalo Sauce

$5.00

16oz Carolina Gold

$5.00

16oz Creamy Italian

$5.00

16oz Garlic Parm

$5.00

16oz Honey Mustard

$5.00

16oz House Dressing

$5.00

16oz Kickin Bourbon

$5.00

16oz Meat Sauce

$8.99

16oz Pizza Sauce

$5.00

16oz Ranch

$5.00

16oz Spicy Mustard

$5.00

16oz Thai Chili

$5.00

24oz Sauces

24 Buffalo Sauce

$7.00

24oz BBQ Sauce

$7.00

24oz Blue Cheese

$7.00

24oz Carolina Gold

$7.00

24oz Creamy Italian

$7.00

24oz Garlic Parm

$7.00

24oz Honey Mustard

$7.00

24oz House Dressing

$7.00

24oz Kickin Bourbon

$7.00

24oz Meat Sauce

$9.99

24oz Pizza Sauce

$7.00

24oz Ranch

$7.00

24oz Spicy Mustard

$7.00

24oz Thai Chili

$7.00

Catering

House Salad Half Pan

$20.99

House Salad Full Pan

$30.99

Chef Salad Half Pan

$20.99

Chef Salad Full Pan

$30.99

Caesar Salad Half Pan

$20.99

Caesar Salad Full Pan

$30.99

Mozzarella Sticks 25

$23.99

Mozzarella Sticks 50

$39.99

Mozzarella Sticks 100

$69.99

Toasted Ravioli 25

$23.99

Toasted Ravioli 50

$39.99

Toasted Ravioli 100

$69.99

Chicken Strips 25

$44.99

Chicken Strips 50

$78.99

Chicken Strips 100

$134.99

Chicken Wings 25

$34.99

Chicken Wings 50

$68.99

Chicken Wings 100

$124.99

Mostaccioli Half Pan

$39.99

Mostaccioli Full Pan

$74.99

Pasta Con Broccoli Half Pan

$39.99

Pasta Con Broccoli Full Pan

$74.99

Cavatelli Half Pan

$34.99

Cavatelli Full Pan

$69.99