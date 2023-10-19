Main Menu

Appetizers

Nachos
$6.00

House made tortilla chips, beans, and cheese.

Nachos Supreme
$11.00

House made tortilla chips, beans, cheese, choice of meat, Jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.

Chile Con Queso
$5.00
Queso Fundido
$6.00

Melted cheese with chorizo, and a choice of tortillas.

Guacamole
$8.00

Avocados, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, salt, pepper, served in a stone bowl hand carved out of volcano rock.

Ceviche Trio
$6.00
Aguacate Empanizado
$5.00
Chips And Salsa
$4.00

Quesadillas

Quesabirria
$10.00
Jalisco Quesadilla
$10.00
Gringa
$11.00
Campechana
$11.00
Chancla
$10.00
Especial Jalisco Quesadilla
$9.00
Single Quesadilla
$10.00

Enchiladas

Sour Cream Enchiladas
$11.00
Bandera
$12.00
Green Enchiladas
$11.00
Enchiladas Rancheras
$11.00
Traditional Enchiladas
$11.00
Jalisco Enchiladas
$13.00
Queso Dip Enchiladas
$11.00
Traditional Enchiladas
$10.00

Tacos And Gorditas

Single Taco
$2.75
Street Tacos
$12.00
Crispy Tacos(3)
$9.00
Soft Tacos(3)
$9.00
Gorditas
$6.00
Peliscadas
$6.00
Crispy Tacos
$8.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger
$9.00
Patty Melt
$10.00
Chicken Burger
$9.00
Hawaiian Burger
$11.00

Chicken

Pollo Empanizado
$14.00
Chipotle
$12.00
Pollo Y Camaron
$14.00
Pollo Poblano
$12.00

Tortas

Cubana
$8.00
Hawaiian
$8.00
Ahogada
$8.00
Torta
$8.00
Chavo Del 8
$6.00

Tex/Mex Plates

hamburguer
$7.00
Carne Guisada
$11.00
Texas Plate
$12.00
Mexican Plate
$11.00
Tostada Plate
$10.00
Carnitas
$12.00
Flautas
$11.00
Tacos Al Carbon
$13.00
Pastor Plate
$12.00
Birria Plate
$12.00
Chile Relleno
$12.00
Tamal Plate
$11.00+
Arrachera
$13.00

Burritos

Burrito Ala Carta
$6.00
Altos Burrito
$9.00
Villa Burrito
$10.00
Birria Burrito
$10.00

Seafood

Coctel De Camarones
$12.00
Empanizados
$13.00

Breaded shrimp

Rancheros
$14.00

Shrimp in spicy ranchero sauce.

A La Diabla
$14.00

Devil shrimp

A La Momia
$13.00
Filete De Pescado
$13.00
Aguachile
$14.00
Todays Special
$12.00
Fried Catfish
$14.00
El Marisquero
$19.00
Catfish
$11.00
Octupus And Shrimp Coctel
$15.00

Parrilladas

Piña Loca
$19.00
Fajita Plate
$18.00
Molcajete
$20.00
Super Fajitas
$38.00
Celso's Parrillada
$33.00
Trompo
$24.00

Soups

Menudo
$7.00+
Levanta Muertos
$13.00
Posole
$7.00+
Mole
$10.00
Tortilla Soup
$7.00+
Caldo De Res
$9.00
Mole
$9.00

Salads

Taco Salad
$9.00
House Salad
$9.00
Todays Special
$8.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets(6)
$6.00
Chicken Tenders(3)
$6.00
Kids Enchilada
$6.00
Kids Crispy Taco
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Coca Cola Zero
$2.00
Powerade
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$2.00
Fanta(Strawberry)
$2.00
Fanta(Orange)
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Water
Coffee
$2.50
Coca Mexicana
$2.75
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Topo Chico
$2.75
Orange Juice
$2.50

Beer(Bottle)

Bud Light
$3.25
Budweiser
$3.25
Michelob Ultra
$3.25
Corona Extra
$3.50
Corona Familiar
$3.50
Modelo
$3.50
Modelo Negra
$3.50
Pacifico Clara
$3.50
Victoria
$3.50
Pacifico
$3.50
Miller Lite
$3.25
Dos Equis
$3.50
Shiner Bock
$3.25
Coors Light
$3.25
Flight
$3.59
Tecate
$3.50
Michelada
$10.00

Aguas Frescas

Fresh Lemonade
$2.50
Mazapan
$2.50
Jamaica
$2.50
16 Oz To Go Drink
$3.00
32. Oz To Go Drink
$3.75
Agua De Fresa
$3.25
Agua De Piña
$3.25
Agua De Pepino
$3.25
Horchata
$2.75

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream
$4.00
Sopapillas
$3.00
Tres Leches Cake
$4.00
Chocoflan
$5.00
Cheesecake
$6.00
Tamals Dessert
$6.00

Breakfast

Tres Leches French Toast
$10.00
Omelet
$10.00
Huevos Divorciados
$10.00
Molletes Plate
$11.00
Kids Pancake
$6.00
West Plate
$9.00
Barbacoa And Eggs Plate
$10.00
Fajita And Eggs Plate
$15.00
Guisada And Eggs Plate
$10.00
Migas Plate
$8.00
Chilaquiles
$8.00
French Toast Plate
$9.00
Pancake Plate
$9.00
Breakfast Taco
$2.00
Barbacoa By Pound
$15.00
Breakfast Burrito
$6.00
Side Hashbrowns
$3.00
Side Potatoes
$2.50
Bacon (2)
$3.00
Side Country Sausage
$3.00
Side Ham
$3.00
Side Panela Cheese
$2.50
Fruit Salad
$3.00

Misc.

Side items

Small Rice
$4.00
Small Refried Bean
$2.00
Small Charros
$2.00
16oz Refried Bean
$6.00
16oz Rice
$6.00
32oz Refried Bean
$12.00
32oz Charros
$12.00
Shredded Cheese
$1.00
Small Guacamole
$2.00
Side Sour Cream
$1.50
Avocado Slices
$2.00
Grilled Jalapeno
$0.75
Pico De Gallo
$1.00
Small Salsa
$2.00
16oz Salsa
$6.00
32oz Salsa
$12.00
1 Order Flour Tortillas
$1.00
1 Order Corn Tortillas
$1.50
12 Flour Tortillas
$6.00
12 Corn Tortillas
$6.00
1 Single Flour Tortilla
$0.50
1 Single Corn Tortilla
$0.75
Small Diabla Salsa
$2.00

alcohol

Margaritas

margarita
$8.00