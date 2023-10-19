Celso's Mexican Cuisine 3509 N First Street
Main Menu
Appetizers
Nachos
$6.00
House made tortilla chips, beans, and cheese.
Nachos Supreme
$11.00
House made tortilla chips, beans, cheese, choice of meat, Jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Chile Con Queso
$5.00
Queso Fundido
$6.00
Melted cheese with chorizo, and a choice of tortillas.
Guacamole
$8.00
Avocados, tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, salt, pepper, served in a stone bowl hand carved out of volcano rock.
Ceviche Trio
$6.00
Aguacate Empanizado
$5.00
Chips And Salsa
$4.00
Quesadillas
Enchiladas
Tacos And Gorditas
Tex/Mex Plates
Seafood
Parrilladas
Soups
Kids Menu
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Beer(Bottle)
Aguas Frescas
Breakfast
Tres Leches French Toast
$10.00
Omelet
$10.00
Huevos Divorciados
$10.00
Molletes Plate
$11.00
Kids Pancake
$6.00
West Plate
$9.00
Barbacoa And Eggs Plate
$10.00
Fajita And Eggs Plate
$15.00
Guisada And Eggs Plate
$10.00
Migas Plate
$8.00
Chilaquiles
$8.00
French Toast Plate
$9.00
Pancake Plate
$9.00
Breakfast Taco
$2.00
Barbacoa By Pound
$15.00
Breakfast Burrito
$6.00
Side Hashbrowns
$3.00
Side Potatoes
$2.50
Bacon (2)
$3.00
Side Country Sausage
$3.00
Side Ham
$3.00
Side Panela Cheese
$2.50
Fruit Salad
$3.00
Misc.
Side items
Small Rice
$4.00
Small Refried Bean
$2.00
Small Charros
$2.00
16oz Refried Bean
$6.00
16oz Rice
$6.00
32oz Refried Bean
$12.00
32oz Charros
$12.00
Shredded Cheese
$1.00
Small Guacamole
$2.00
Side Sour Cream
$1.50
Avocado Slices
$2.00
Grilled Jalapeno
$0.75
Pico De Gallo
$1.00
Small Salsa
$2.00
16oz Salsa
$6.00
32oz Salsa
$12.00
1 Order Flour Tortillas
$1.00
1 Order Corn Tortillas
$1.50
12 Flour Tortillas
$6.00
12 Corn Tortillas
$6.00
1 Single Flour Tortilla
$0.50
1 Single Corn Tortilla
$0.75
Small Diabla Salsa
$2.00
alcohol
Margaritas
Celso's Mexican Cuisine 3509 N First Street Location and Ordering Hours
(737) 206-4551
Closed