Cencalli Taqueria
Food
Appetizer
- Chips$2.99
- Chips and Salsa$3.99
- Chips and Guacamole$7.99
- Side of Guacamole$4.99
- Cencalli Nachos$10.99
Homemade chips with beans, melted cheese, sour cream, jalapeño, pico de Gallo and a side of fresh guacamole
- Cencalli Deluxe Nachos$14.99
Homemade chips with beans, melted cheese, sour cream, jalapeño, pico de Gallo a side of fresh guacamole and choice of meat (chicken or steak)
- Chips & Queso$6.99
Street Tacos
- 1-Al pastor taco (Chicken)$3.99
Al Pastor dark chicken with onions, cilantro and salsa
- 1-Asada taco$3.99
Grilled steak with onion, cilantro and salsa
- 1-Carnitas taco$3.99
Shredded pork with onion, cilantro and salsa
- 1-Barbacoa taco$3.99
Shredded beef with onion, cilantro and salsa
- 1-Al pastor taco (Pork)$3.99
Al Pastor pork with opnion, cilantro and salsa
- 3-Grill Ribeye Tacos$24.99
Order of 3 tacos of our special Grill Black Angus beef, cooked medium, with sautéed onions and homemade green avocado salsa. Plate comes with side of rice and beans
- 1-Shrimp taco$5.50
Grilled shrimp with cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo and aioli
- 1-Quesa taco$4.99
Choice of meat with melted cheese
- 3-Taco plate$14.99
3 street tacos of your choice, onions, cilantro and salsa. Side of Rice and Beans.
- 3-Quesabirria with broth$14.99
3 Quesabirria tacos with cheese, cilantro and onions, serve with side of beef consome for dipping. Choose your side of salsa
- Veggie Taco$3.99
Sauted onion,Peppers, guacamole,saour cream,cheese, lettuce
Burritos
Entree
- Alambre$14.99
Choice of Meat with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions and peppers, Rice & beans side of tortillas, cilantro and salsa. Add bacon or chorizo for +2.99.
- 2 -Enchiladas$13.99
2 rolled tortillas filled with shredded chicken or carnitas, Refried Beans & Rice smothered on homemade sauce topped with lettuce, onion sour cream and queso fresco
- Carne Asada$19.99
Carne asada steak, with homemade rice and refried beans, side of guacamole, salsa and choice of flour or corn tortilla.
- Cheese Quesadilla
All Quesadillas include a 12-inch flower tortilla, Bacio mozzarella cheese, Homemade fresh Guacamole, Saur cream, side of homemade salsa.
Kids Meal
- Kids Quesadilla$6.99
One flour quesadilla with rice and beans and side of sour cream. Add meat for extra charge. Choice of drink
- Kids Taco$6.99
One flour or corn taco with choice of meat, side of rice and beans and side of sour cream. Side of drink
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and melted cheese Drink included
Tortas
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Choice of breakfast protein, eggs, beans potatoes, Salsa and Cheese
- Chilaquiles$10.99
Fried chips smothered in our homemade sauce, sour cream, cheese, onion and side refried beans and rice
- Chilaquiles with eggs$12.99
Fried chips smothered in sauce, with 2 eggs, sour cream, cheese, onion side rice and beans
- Chilaquiles with Meat$13.99
Fried chips smothered in sauce, choice of meat, sour cream, cheese, onion side rice and beans
- Huevos Rancheros$11.99
Two large Eggs on top of tostadas, topped with our homemade salsa ranchera, Queso fresco & side of beans.
- Scrambled eggs$11.99
3 scrambled eggs with choice of breakfast protein, side of refried beans, side of salsa and 2 tortillas
- Breakfast Tacos$10.99
3 Soft flower tortilla, Choice of protein, Beans, eggs, salsa.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99