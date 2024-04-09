Skip to Main content
Center Avenue Coffee
Center Avenue Coffee | Brownwood, Texas
Seasonal Drinks
Lattes
Coffee/Espresso
Non-Coffee
Bottled Drinks
Pastries
Toast
Kids
Merchandise
Seasonal Drinks
Coconut Orange Latte
$5.50
Pistachio Matcha
$5.50
Out of stock
Elderflower Tonic
$5.50
Lattes
1920 Latte
$5.50
Honey Lavender Latte
$5.50
Brown Sugar Latte
$5.50
Matcha Latte
$4.75+
Out of stock
Chai Latte
$4.75+
Latte
$4.50+
Latte Macchiato
$4.50+
Coffee/Espresso
Affogato
$5.50
Americano
$4.50
Cappuccino
$4.50
Cold Brew
$5.00
Con Panna
$4.50
Cortado
$3.00
Espresso
$2.00+
Espresso Tonic
$5.50
Italian Macchiato
$2.25
Non-Coffee
Italian Soda
$5.25
Lemonade
$4.25
Matcha Lemonade
$5.25
Out of stock
Hot Chocolate
$4.25
Bottled Drinks
Center Ave Bottled Water
$2.50
Sound Sparkling Water
$3.50
Topo Chico
$3.00
Pastries
Blueberry Muffin
$2.50
Out of stock
Banana Nut Muffin
$2.50
Out of stock
Toast
Avocado Toast
$7.50
Sourdough bread, avocado, chili pepper, sea salt, and olive oil
Hazelnut Toast
$6.00
Out of stock
Peanut Butter Toast
$7.50
Buttered Toast
$3.00
Kids
Lemonade
$3.50+
Chocolate Milk
$3.75+
Hot Chocolate
$3.75+
Merchandise
Sweatshirt
$38.00
Sticker
$3.00
Simply Fruit Bites - Peach Raspberry
$4.00
Simply Fruit Bites - Sour Apple + Cherry
$4.00
Center Avenue Coffee Location and Ordering Hours
(325) 998-7429
508 N Center Avenue, Brownwood, TX 76801
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 10AM
All hours
Order online
