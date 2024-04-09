Central BBQ NASHVILLE 408 11th Avenue North
Snacks
- Loaded Potato Bites$10.00
5 baked potato medallions loaded w/pork, shredded colby jack, bbq sauce, bacon crumbles and chopped green onions
- Spicy Cheese Curds with Ranch$9.00
Fried White Cheddar Cheese Curds served with our Housemade Ranch Dressing
- Fried Pickles with Chipotle Ranch$9.00
Fried Pickle Chips served with our housemade Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- Sausage and Cheese Plate$16.00
Serves 2 - 3people. Smoked sausage, cheddar & pepper-jack cheese, pickles, pepperoncinis, honey mustard sauce, served with crackers.
- Turkey Nachos$14.00
- Brisket Nachos$14.00
- Chicken Nachos$12.00
- Pork Nachos$10.00
- No Meat Nachos$7.00
- Smoked Wings$9.00+
- Brisket Taco$5.00
- Chicken Taco$5.00
- Pork Taco$4.00
- SLIDER Brisket-3 (with side)$16.00
- SLIDER Chicken-3 (with side)$14.00
- SLIDER Pork-3 (with side)$12.00
- SLIDER Turkey-3 (with side)$16.00
Sandwiches
Plates
- Pitmaster Combo Plate (Pork,Brisket,Chicken)$30.00
- Half Slab Rib Plate$20.00
- Full Slab Rib Plate$27.00
- Slab for Two Meal$31.00
- Half Slab Rib and Chicken Plate$27.00
- Half Slab Rib and Brisket Plate$27.00
- Half Slab Rib and Turkey Plate$27.00
- Half Slab Rib and Pork Plate$25.00
- Beef Brisket Plate$18.00
- Pork Plate$15.00
- Smoked Chicken Plate$17.00
- Smoked Turkey Plate$18.00
- Sausage Plate$13.00
Sides
- BBQ Beans (regular)$3.00
- Fries (regular)$3.00
- Green Beans (regular)$3.00
- Greens (regular)$3.00
- Home Cooked Potato Chips (regular)$3.00
- Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$3.00
- Onion Rings (regular)$4.50
- Potato Salad (regular)$3.00
- Slaw (regular)$3.00
- BBQ Beans (large)$5.00
- Fries (large)$5.00
- Green Beans (large)$5.00
- Greens (large)$5.00
- Home Cooked Potato Chips (large)$5.00
- Mac N’ Cheese (large)$5.00
- Onion Rings (large)$6.50
- Pork Rinds (large)$5.00
- Potato Salad (large)$5.00
- Slaw (large)$5.00
- Bakes Beans (Pint)$7.00
- Turnip Greens (Pint)$7.00
- Green Beans (Pint)$7.00
- Potato Salad (Pint)$7.00
- Cole Slaw (Pint)$7.00
- Macaroni and Cheese (Pint)$9.00
- Baked Beans (Quart)$12.00
- Turnip Greens (Quart)$12.00
- Green Beans (Quart)$12.00
- Potato Salad (Quart)$12.00
- Cole Slaw (Quart)$12.00
- Macaroni and Cheese (Quart)$17.00
Salads
BBQ Jumbo Potatos
- Loaded Potato$10.00
Jumbo potato loaded with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon, mild bbq sauce, and shredded cheese
- BBQ Pork Potato$13.00
Jumbo potato loaded with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon, mild bbq sauce, shredded cheese, and pulled pork
- BBQ Chicken Potato$15.00
Jumbo potato loaded with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon, mild bbq sauce, shredded cheese, and pulled chicken
- BBQ Brisket Potato$15.00
Jumbo potato loaded with butter, sour cream, chives, bacon, mild bbq sauce, shredded cheese, and brisket
Kids Meal
Dessert
Family Meals and Bulk Packages
- Wings Family Meal for 6$65.00
Comes with 15 Smoked Jumbo Wings, Quart each of Baked Beans and Cole Slaw
- Bucket O' Wings (Only)$45.00
15 Smoked Jumbo wings with your choice of sauce.
- Meat Tray Half (feeds 10-12)$90.00
Comes with : 1/2 Slab of Dry Ribs, 1/2 LB of all our meats. Pork(1lb) , Chicken, Brisket, Turkey, Sausage and Bologna. 12 Slider Buns and 32 oz of our Mild BBQ Sauce
- Meat Tray Full (feeds 12-15)$145.00
Comes with : 1 Slab of Dry Ribs, 1 LB of all our meats. Pork(2 lb) , Chicken, Brisket, Turkey, Sausage and Bologna. 24 Slider Buns 32 oz Mild BBQ Sauce
- Smoked Turkey Family Meal For 6$55.00
1.5 lb Turkey 1 LG Slaw 1 Small Sauce 6 Buns
- Brisket Family Meal For 6$55.00
1.5 lb Brisket 1 LG Slaw 1 Small Sauce 6 Buns
- Smoked Chicken Family Meal For 6$55.00
1.5 lb Chicken 1 LG Slaw 1 Small Sauce 6 Buns
- Pulled Pork Family Meal For 6$45.00
1.5 lb Pulled Pork 1 LG Slaw 1 Small Sauce 6 Buns
- Slider Roll$0.30
- Buns Each$0.50
- Dozen buns$6.00
- Extra Meat 4oz$5.00