Central Brew 400 East Central Ave, Suite 104
Lotus Drinks
- Green Twist 16oz$6.25
16oz Kiwi, Green Apple, and Peach
- Green Twist 20oz$6.75
20oz Kiwi, Green Apple, and Peach
- Peach Ring 16oz$6.25
16 oz Peach
- Peach Ring 20oz$6.75
20 oz Peach
- Pink Starburst 16oz$6.25
16 oz Watermelon and French Vanilla
- Pink Starburst 20oz$6.75
20 oz Watermelon and French Vanilla
- Lavender Lux 16oz$6.25
16 oz Lavendar and Guava
- Lavender Luxt 20oz$6.75
20 oz Lavender and Guava
- Perfect Pink 16oz$6.25
16 oz Strawberry and Raspberry
- Perfect Pinkt 20oz$6.75
20 oz Strawberry and Raspberry
- Caramel Apple 16oz$6.25
16 oz Caramel and Green Apple
- Caramel Applet 20oz$6.75
20 oz Caramel and Green Apple
- Raspberry Blush 16oz$6.25
16 oz White Peach and Raspberry
- Raspberry Blush 20oz$6.75
20 oz White Peach and Raspberry
- Purple Haze 16oz$6.25
16 oz Blackberry, Vanilla and Prickly Pear
- Purple Haze 20oz$6.75
20 oz Blackberry, Vanilla and Prickly Pear
Not Coffee
- Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.50
12 oz Hot Chocolate
- Hot Chocolate 16oz$3.75
16 oz Hot Chocolate
- Hot Chocolate 20oz$4.00
20 oz Hot Chocolate
- Apple Cider 12oz$3.00
12 oz Apple Cider
- Apple Cider 16oz$3.25
16 oz Apple Cider
- Apple Cider 20oz$3.50
20 oz Apple Cider
- Chai Tea 12oz$4.25
12 oz Chai Tea
- Chai Tea 16oz$4.75
16 oz Chai Tea
- Chai Tea 20oz$5.25
20 oz Chai Tea
- Hot Tea 12oz$2.50
12 oz Hot Tea
- Hot Tea 16oz$2.75
16 oz Hot Tea
- Hot Tea 20oz$3.00
20 oz Hot Tea
- Iced Italian Soda 16oz$4.00
16oz Sugar Free Italian Soda
- Iced Tea 16oz$2.50
16 oz Iced Tea
- Iced Tea 20oz$3.50
20 oz Iced Tea
- Banana Blitz 16oz$7.00
16 oz Banana Smoothie
- Blueberry Muffin 16oz$7.00
16 oz Blueberry and Oat Smoothie
- Berry Blitz 16oz$7.00
16 oz Blackberry and Raspberry Smoothie
- Banana Sunrise 16oz$7.00
16 oz Strawberry Banana Smoothie
- Green Machine 16oz$7.00
16 oz Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, and Banana Smoothie
- Infused Red Bull 16oz$5.50
16 oz Red Bull w/ Flavored Syrup
- Infused Red Bull 20oz$6.00
20 oz Red Bull w/ Flavored Syrup
- London Fog$3.50
Coffee
- Drip Coffee 16oz$2.25
16 oz Black Coffee
- Drip Coffee 20oz$2.75
20 oz Black Coffee
- Americano 16oz$3.00
16 oz Americano
- Americano 20oz$3.25
20 oz Americano
- Espresso Double Shot$1.50
Double Shot
- Espresso Triple Shot$2.00
Triple Shot
- Espresso Quad Shot$2.50
Quad Shot
- Mocha 16oz$5.00
16 oz Mocha
- Mocha 20oz$5.25
20 oz Mocha
- White Mocha 16oz$5.00
16 oz White Mocha
- White Mocha 20oz$5.25
20 oz White Mocha
- Mint Mocha 16oz$5.00
16 oz Mint Mocha
- Mint Mocha 20oz$5.25
20 oz Mint Mocha
- Caramel Macchiato 16oz$5.25
16 oz Caramel Macchiato
- Caramel Macchiato 20oz$5.45
20 oz Caramel Macchiato
- Vanilla Bean Frappuccino 16oz$5.45
16 oz Vanilla, Ice Cream, and Espresso
- Vanilla Bean Frappuccino 20oz$5.95
20 oz Vanilla, Ice Cream, and Espresso
- Caramel Frappuccino 16oz$5.45
16 oz Caramel, Ice Cream, and Espresso
- Caramel Frappuccino 20oz$5.95
20 oz Caramel, Ice Cream, and Espresso
- Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino 16oz$5.45
16 oz Oreo, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate, Milk, and Espresso
- Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino 20oz$5.95
20 oz Oreo, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate, Milk, and Espresso
- Affogato$5.00
Italian coffee based dessert
- The Proback 16oz$4.85
16 oz Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Oat Milk
- The Proback 20oz$5.35
20 oz Cinnamon, Vanilla, and Oat Milk
- Cinnamon Dulce 16oz$4.85
16 oz Cinnamon Dulce Latte
- Cinnamon Dulce 20oz$5.35
20 oz Cinnamon Dulce Latte
- Dreams Bar Latte 16oz$4.85
16 oz Dark Chocolate and Coconut
- Dreams Bar Latte 20oz$5.35
20 oz Dark Chocolate and Coconut
- Vanilla Bee Latte 16oz$4.85
16 oz Vanilla and Honey
- Vanilla Bee Latte 20oz$5.35
20 oz Vanilla and Honey
- Pistachio Cream Latte 16oz$4.85
16 oz Vanilla and Pistachio
- Pistachio Cream Latte 20oz$5.35
20 oz Vanilla and Pistachio
- Bourbon Caramel Latte 16oz$5.00
16 oz Bourbon Caramel and Oatmilk
- Bourbon Caramel Latte 20oz$5.55
20 oz Bourbon Caramel and Oatmilk
- White Chocolate Raspberry Latte 16oz$4.85
16 oz White Chocolate and Raspberry
- White Chocolate Raspberry Latte 20oz$5.35
20 oz White Chocolate and Raspberry
- Salted Nut Roll Latte 16oz$4.85
16 oz Caramel and Hazelnut
- Salted Nut Roll Latte 20oz$5.35
20 oz Caramel and Hazelnut
- Cookie Batter Latte 16oz$4.85
16 oz Cookie Butter and White Chocolate
- Cookie Batter Latte 20oz$5.35
20 oz Cookie Butter and White Chocolate
- Pumpkin Spice Latte 16oz$4.85
16 oz Pumpkin Spice, Espresso, and Whipped Cream
- Pumpkin Spice Latte 20oz$5.35
20 oz Pumpkin Spice, Espresso, and Whipped Cream
- Once In a Lifetime Cup of Coffee$7.00
12 oz Kona coffee
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew 16oz$5.25
16 oz Pumpkin Puree, Maple Syrup, and Pumpkin Spice
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew 20oz$5.50
20 oz Pumpkin Puree, Maple Syrup, and Pumpkin Spice
- Toffee Nut Cold Brew 16oz$4.85
16 oz Toffee Nut and Sweet Cream
- Toffee Nut Cold Brew 20oz$5.25
20 oz Toffee Nut and Sweet Cream
- Hazelnut Cold Brew 16oz$4.85
16 oz Hazelnut and Sweet Cream
- Hazelnut Cold Brew 20oz$5.25
20 oz Hazelnut and Sweet Cream
- Very Berry Cold Brew 16oz$4.85
16 oz White Mocha, Raspberry, and Strawberry Sweet Cream
- Very Berry Cold Brew 20oz$5.25
20 oz White Chocolate, Raspberry, and Strawberry Sweet Cream
- Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew 16oz$4.85
16 oz Macadamia Nut, Chocolate Syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream, and Oreo
- Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew 20oz$5.25
20 oz Macadamia Nut, Chocolate Syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream, and Oreo
- Latte 16oz$4.50
- Latte 20oz$5.00
- Cappuccino 16oz$4.50
- Cappuccino 20oz$5.00
- Foundry Coffee$20.00
- European$3.50
- Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew 16 oz$4.85
- Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew 20 oz$5.25
- Peppermint Mocha 16 oz$5.00
- Peppermint Mocha 20 oz$5.25
- Sugar Cookie Latte 16 oz$4.85
- Sugar Cookie Latte 20 oz$5.35
- Long John Latte 16 oz$4.85
- Long John Latte 20 oz$5.35
- Toasted Marshmallow Latte 16 oz$4.85
- Toasted Marshmallow Latte 20 oz$5.35
- 96 oz Traveler$22.00
Pastries
Cooler Item
- Papa Pretzels$4.00
Seasoned Pretzels and Ranch
- Veggies and Ranch Cup$5.00
Celery, Carrots, Bell Pepper Sticks, and Ranch
- Veggies and Hummus Cup$5.00
Celery, Carrots, Bell Pepper Sticks, and Hummus
- Bottled Water$2.25
Fuji Water
- Honest Juice$1.50
Honest Juice Box
- Charcuterie Cup$5.00
White Cheddar, Jerky, Olives, and Cherry Tomato
- Protein Balls$4.00
Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip, Oats, and Honey
- Bubblr$2.50
- Monster Energy Drink$3.50
- Protein Cup$6.00