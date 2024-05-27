Central City Tavern - Buford 2925 BUFORD DRIVE, BLDG 1400
Starters
- Macho Nachos$15.95
Crispy tater tots or Tortilla Chips topped with chili, queso, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions.
- Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$14.95
Served with Beer Cheese
- Buffalo Cauliflower$10.95
Fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce with ranch or blue cheese.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$10.95
Served with horseradish aoli.
- Bill-E's Badass Brussels$13.95
Fresh Brussel Sprouts with Bill-e's Bacon and tossed in a Sriracha and Teriyaki Sauce.
- Cast Iron Crab & Spinach Dip$18.95
A blend of Spinach, Artichoke hearts, Cream, 3 blended cheeses and Lumb Crab Meat. Topped with 3 Cheese Blend and Served with Chips.
- 1 Tavern Chips & Dip$9.95
Choice of 1 : Queso, Salsa or Guacamole
- 2 Tavern Chips & Dip$11.95
Choice of 2: Queso, Salsa or Guacamole
- 3 Tavern Chips & Dip$13.95
Choice of 3: Queso, Salsa or Guacamole
- Totchos$15.95
- Shrimp & Chorizo Dip$17.95
Entrees and Bowls
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon$24.95
Bourbon glazed salmon served over rice pilaf with a side of steamed broccoli.
- Honey Sriracha Shrimp Bowl$18.95
Grilled shrimp, honey sriracha, pineapple, red peppers, green peppers, white rice.
- Southwest Chicken Bowl$16.95
Marinated grilled chicken, kale rice blend, roasted corn, peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, tequila lime sauce.
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$15.95
Teriyaki chicken, red peppers, green peppers, grilled onions, white rice.
- Pollo Alla Vodka$16.95
Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in a Tomato Basil Cream SAuce with Parmesean Cheese and Garlic.
Burgers and Dogs
- Black & Blue Burger$18.50
2 certified angus beef burger patties topped with bacon, fried onions, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato. Add bill-e's bacon at a charge. May be cooked to order. Consumer advisory: consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illness. Alert your server if you have any special dietary requirements or allergies.
- Whiskey Bacon Burger$19.50
2 certified angus beef patties with cheddar cheese, candied bacon, onion straws, cct sauce, whiskey bbq, jalapeno pickles, lettuce, tomato. Add bill-e's bacon at a charge. May be cooked to order. Consumer advisory: consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illness. Alert your server if you have any special dietary requirements or allergies.
- Swiss Taverner$18.50
2 certified angus beef patty topped with swiss, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, arugula. Add bill-e's bacon at a charge. May be cooked to order. Consumer advisory: consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illness. Alert your server if you have any special dietary requirements or allergies.
- CCT Old Fashioned$16.50
2 certified angus beef patties topped with white american cheese, pickled onion, arugula, cct sauce. Add bill-e's bacon at a charge. May be cooked to order. Consumer advisory: consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illness. Alert your server if you have any special dietary requirements or allergies.
- Smash Burger$17.50
2 seasoned patties between toasted hearth bread, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, american cheese, ketchup and mustard. May be cooked to order. Consumer advisory: consumption of undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood may increase the risk of food-borne illness. Alert your server if you have any special dietary requirements or allergies.
- Chili Dog$9.95
Certified angus beef frank topped with our award-winning chili and cheddar cheese. Add a second dog ata charge.
- Chicago Dog$9.95
Vienna beef dog, poppy seed bun, mustard (never ketchup), green relish, dill pickle spear, tomatoes, sport peppers, celery salt. Add a second dog at a charge.
Sandwiches
- Jerk Salmon$21.95
Jerk salmon, avocado, mango slaw, pickled onions, cucumbers, jerk mayo.
- Mean Cuban$15.95
Black forest ham, carnitas, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno pickles, spicy mustard.
- Philly Cheesesteak$16.95
Premium certified shaved Ribeye steak served with green peppers and onions and then topped with our white american cheese, served on a roll. Add mushrooms at a charge.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
Bbq-cola glazed carnitas, pepper jack cheese, cole slaw, jalapeno pickle chips.
- Bill-E's BLT$15.95
Thick cut bill-e's bacon with romaine lettuce, and sliced tomato served on texas toast with fries or tater tots.
- Fried Green Tomato Sandwich$15.95
Hand breaded chicken tenders on grilled texas toast with fried green tomaotes, pickles, bbq sauce, pepper jack and american cheese.
- Chicken, Bacon, Swiss$14.95
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken on a brioche bun, topped with bacon, swiss cheese and honey mustard and ranch.
Outside the Bun
- Grouper Tacos$15.95
Blackened grouper, corn relish, arugula, avocado crema, cilantro, lime wedge, soft flour or soft corn tortillas.
- Buffalo Chicken Tacos$14.95
Fried buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, monterey jack cheese and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing, soft flour or soft corn tortillas.
- Baja Tacos$19.95
Blackened salmon on lime zested red cabbage slaw topped with pico and chipotle mayo. Served on flour tortillas.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Your choice of grilled or Fried Chicken with Crispy Romaine Lettuce, Parmesean Cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a Garlic and Herb Tortilla and then Grilled
- Chicken Club Wrap$14.95
Your choice of grilled or Fried Chicken with Iceburg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Crispy Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a Garlic and Herb Tortilla and then Grilled.
- Soup$6.95
- Soup/Salad/Sandwich Combo$12.95
Wings and Things
- Tenders and Fries$15.95
4 Juicy Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders served with Fries
- 6 Wings$13.95
Your choice of Traditional, Hand-Breaded Boneless or Roasted Wings
- 8 Wings$15.95
Your choice of Traditional, Hand-Breaded Boneless or Roasted Wings
- 12 Wings$22.95
Your choice of Traditional, Hand-Breaded Boneless or Roasted Wings
- Extra Wing Sauce$0.50
Salads
- CCT Cobb$16.95
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions.
- Chicken Taco Salad$16.95
Chicken, arcadian mix, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeno, roasted corn, honey lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips.
- Classic Caesar$11.95
Crisp romaine tossed in tavern caesar dressing topped with house-made croutons and parmesan cheese. Add: fried or grilled chicken, steak, blackened shrimp, blackened salmon at a charge.
- Mediterranean Salad$20.95
Salmon, arcadian mix, kalamata olives, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, cucumbers, feta olive vinaigrette.
- Side Cesear$4.95
- Side Salad$4.95
Sides
NA Beverages
Kids Meals
Extras
Desserts
- Peanut Butter Explosion Cake$9.95
- Fried Oreos (4)$8.95
Oreo Cookies Battered and Fried and the smothered with Chocolate sauce. Ice cream on top for an additional Charge
- Fried Oreos (6)$10.95
Oreo Cookies Battered and Fried and the smothered with Chocolate sauce. Ice cream on top for an additional Charge
- Fried Oreos (8)$12.95
Oreo Cookies Battered and Fried and the smothered with Chocolate sauce. Ice cream on top for an additional Charge
- Scoop of Ice Cream$1.50
Includes a side and Kids Drink.
- Chocolate Chip Lava Cake with Ice Cream$10.95