CEO Kitchen
SANDWICH BASKETS
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, grilled in a flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa and your choice of side.
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak grilled with onions and peppers topped with mozzarella & provolone cheese blend served on a hoagie bun with your choice of side.
Cheeseburger
Burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion with your choice of side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce. and tomato with your choice of side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato with your choice of side.
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayonnaise on white bread served with your choice of side.
Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and special sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla served with your choice of side.
Turkey Burger
Turkey Burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Can add ham or turkey as an option served with your choice of side.
Grilled Polish Sausage
Grilled Polish Sausage topped with grilled onions with your choice of side.
Grilled Hot Polish Sausage
Grilled Hot Polish Sausage topped with grilled onions with your choice of side.
CHICKEN & FISH BASKETS
Traditional Wings (10)pc
Fried chicken wings 1st and 2nd joint with your choice of side
Whole Wings Whole (5)pc
Fried whole chicken wings with your choice of side
Chicken Tenders (6)pc
Fried chicken tenders with your choice of side and dipping sauce
Hot Wings (10)pc
Breaded or unbreaded chicken wings 1st and 2nd joint served with your choice of side and ranch dressing.
Chicken Gizzards
Fried chicken gizzards served with your choice of side and toppings
Pangasius Filets (2)pc
Fried Pangasius filets served with bread, onion, pickle, and your choice of side
Catfish Filets (2)pc
Fried catfish filets served with bread, pickle, onion, and your choice of side.
SALADS
Chef Salad Ham & Turkey
Romaine blend, shredded cheese, ham, turkey, tomatoes, boiled eggs, and croutons.
Chef Salad Fried Chicken
Romaine blend, shredded cheese, fried chicken strips tomatoes, boiled eggs, and croutons.
Chef Salad Grilled Chicken
Romaine blend, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and croutons.
Side Salad
Romaine blend, shredded cheese, tomatoes, egg, and croutons.
SIDES/EXTRAS
SANDWICH ONLY
