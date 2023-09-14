BEVERAGES

7-UP

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Cherry Pepsi

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Strawberry Crush

$1.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$1.00

Arizona Sweet Tea

$1.00

SANDWICH BASKETS

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, grilled in a flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa and your choice of side.

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Steak grilled with onions and peppers topped with mozzarella & provolone cheese blend served on a hoagie bun with your choice of side.

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion with your choice of side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce. and tomato with your choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato with your choice of side.

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayonnaise on white bread served with your choice of side.

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and special sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla served with your choice of side.

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Turkey Burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Can add ham or turkey as an option served with your choice of side.

Grilled Polish Sausage

$8.00

Grilled Polish Sausage topped with grilled onions with your choice of side.

Grilled Hot Polish Sausage

$8.00

Grilled Hot Polish Sausage topped with grilled onions with your choice of side.

CHICKEN & FISH BASKETS

Traditional Wings (10)pc

$12.00

Fried chicken wings 1st and 2nd joint with your choice of side

Whole Wings Whole (5)pc

$10.00

Fried whole chicken wings with your choice of side

Chicken Tenders (6)pc

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders with your choice of side and dipping sauce

Hot Wings (10)pc

$12.00

Breaded or unbreaded chicken wings 1st and 2nd joint served with your choice of side and ranch dressing.

Chicken Gizzards

$9.00

Fried chicken gizzards served with your choice of side and toppings

Pangasius Filets (2)pc

$10.00

Fried Pangasius filets served with bread, onion, pickle, and your choice of side

Catfish Filets (2)pc

$13.00

Fried catfish filets served with bread, pickle, onion, and your choice of side.

SALADS

Chef Salad Ham & Turkey

$9.00

Romaine blend, shredded cheese, ham, turkey, tomatoes, boiled eggs, and croutons.

Chef Salad Fried Chicken

$9.00

Romaine blend, shredded cheese, fried chicken strips tomatoes, boiled eggs, and croutons.

Chef Salad Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Romaine blend, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, boiled eggs, and croutons.

Side Salad

$4.00

Romaine blend, shredded cheese, tomatoes, egg, and croutons.

SIDES/EXTRAS

French Fries

$4.00
Onion Rings

$4.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)pc

$5.00

Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch dressing

Dipping Sauces

Chips

$1.00
French Fry Seasonings

