Central Kitchen + Bar
Dinner Menu
Shareables
- Burrata Toast$18.00
apricot compote, chili almond pistou, olive oil, flake sea salt
- Calamari$18.00
snap peas, peppers, jalapeno, oranges, cashews, cilantro, sweet soy glaze
- Central Wings$17.00
mediterranean spices, lemon, marinated feta
- Fig Flatbread$16.00
fig jam, crispy brussel sprouts, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
- Herb Seasoned Fries$13.00
truffle aioli, bistro sauce
- Pork Belly$17.00
chili, orange soy, micro mustard greens, sriracha aioli
- Potato Gratin$13.00
truffle , leeks, cheese curds
- Prime Tenderloin Tips$21.00
scallions, castevetrano olives, tzatziki, basil + mint salad
- Roasted Carrots$16.00
labneh, pomegranate molasses, pistachio herb pesto
- Side Fry$6.00
Soup/Salad
- Tomato Basil Bisque$8.00
balsamic
- Turkey White Bean Chili$12.00
cornbread Croutons
- Power Salad$19.00
kale, hummus, feta,onion,pickles,jammy egg, red lentils, olive oil, preserved lemon vinaigrette
- Ahi Tuna Salad$21.00
snap peas, avocado, cashews, peppers, red onion, crispy noodles, wasabi peas edamame, pickled ginger vinaigrette
- Kale Caesar$16.00
kale, rye croutons, shallot, caesar vinaigrette
- Side Salad$9.00
Entree
Plates
- Filet + Frites$51.00
creekstone farms prime filet, seasoned fries, brandy peppercorn demi
- Chicken Paillard$29.00
maitake mushrooms, broccolini, miso soy roasted grapes, sesame
- Striped Bass$33.00
parsnip puree, kale, brown butter, preserved lemon currents
- Central Bolognese$28.00
veal, beef, san marzano tomato sauce, becheamel, pecorino, rigatoni
Sandwiches
- Smash Burger$19.00
american cheese, pickles, bistro mustard, beer braised onions, house chips
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
gruyere, pickles, ranch, bacon, tomato, lettuce, brioche, house chips
- Mushroom French Dip$19.00
maitake mushrooms, swiss, truffle aioli, giardiniera, crispy onions,vegan jus, house chips
Lunch
Lunch Menu
- Ahi Tuna Salad$18.00
kale, rye croutons, shallot, caesar vinaigrette
- Burrata Flatbread$19.00
olive oil, garic, red pepper, honey
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
gruyere, pickles, ranch, bacon, tomato, lettuce, brioche, house chips
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$22.00
arugula pesto, maple agrodolce, pepita
- Central Wings$17.00
mediterranean spices, lemon, marinated feta
- Herb Seasoned Fries$13.00
truffle aioli, bistro sauce
- Kale Caesar$16.00
kale, rye croutons, shallot, caesar vinaigrette
- Mushroom French Dip$19.00
maitake mushrooms, swiss, truffle aioli, giardiniera, crispy onions,vegan jus, house chips
- Power Salad$19.00
kale, hummus, feta,onion,pickles,jammy egg, red lentils, olive oil, preserved lemon vinaigrette
- Side Fry$5.50
- Side Salad (Lunch)$9.00
kale, rye croutons, shallot, caesar vinaigrette
- Smash Burger$19.00
american cheese, pickles, bistro mustard, beer braised onions, house chips
- Tomato Basil Bisque$8.00
balsamic
- Turkey White Bean Chili$12.00
cornbread Croutons