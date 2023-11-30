Central Market 202 South Central Avenue
Food
Breakfast Bowls
- Spicy Bowl$9.00
potatoes,2 eggs , ground chorizo , pepper jack, diced jalapeños, creme fresh ,salsa
- Flagler Bowl
potatoes, 2 eggs, sausage,bacon,Ham,chedder cheese, Hollandaise,Chives
- Build your own Bowl
Build your own
- Veggie Bowl
potatoes,2 eggs, peppers,Mushrooms ,onions, spinach ,Chipotle alioli,scallions
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Sunrise Biscuit$9.00
Biscuit, sausage ,Egg, Chedder Cheese
- Frenchy$9.00
Croissant ,Ham ,Egg, Swiss Cheese,hollidaise
- Pier$9.00
Kaiser bun, pork tenderloin,pepper jack cheese,2 eggs, horseradish sauce , hollandaise
- New York Breakfast
Ciabatta Bread,Bacon, 2 Eggs,American cheese.
- Build Your own Breakfast Sandwich
Lunch Sandwich
Oat Groat Bowls
Omlets
Salads
Yoghurt Bowls
Crepes
- Uptown meat marvel breakfast crepe$9.00
bacon,sausage,2 eggs cheeses , hollandaise
- Village Veggie crepe$9.00
Eggs,Red and green peppers ,Onion spinach, mushroom, Swiss Cheese
- Township Twist lunch crepe$9.00
ham,turkey ,swiss cheese, dejonise
- Fruity Breakfast crepe$9.00
berries,yogurt
- Baltimore crepe
Blue crab, beer braised leeks ,Goat cheese,hollindaiase
- Philly crepe
braise short ribs ,peppers , onions, mushrooms , American cheese
Dessert Crepe
Pastries
Beverages
Drinks
Hot Coffee
- Americano$5.00
- Latte$5.00
- mocha latte$5.00
- White Chocolate Mocha Latte$5.00
- cinnamon latte$5.00
- cappuccino$5.00
- caramel macchiato$5.00
- espresso espresso con panna$5.00
- flat white$5.00
- chia tea latte$5.00
- Hot chocolate$3.50+
- matcha green tea latte$5.00
- vannila cream steamer$5.00
- white hot chocolate$5.00
- salted caramel latte$5.00
- pumpkin spice latte$5.00
- hazelnut latte$5.00
- french vaniila latte$5.00
- peppermint mocha latte$5.00
- white chocolate peppermint mocha latte$5.00
- Kidccino
Steamed Milk
Iced Coffee Drinks
Voss Water
Water
Central Market 202 South Central Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(571) 338-9481
Closed