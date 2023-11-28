Central Park Cafe
Pizza
- Pizza Margherita$14.95
12-inch Pizza. Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
- Four Cheese Pizza$14.95
12-inch Pizza. Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmigiano Reggiano, Cheddar Cheese
- Pepperoni Pizza$14.95
12-inch Pizza. Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Fresh Basil
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.95
12-inch Pizza. Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, BBQ Sauce
- Vegeterian Pizza$14.95
12-inch Pizza. Arugula, Tomato Cherry, Sauce Pesto
- Hawaiian Pizza$17.95
12-inch Pizza. Pineapple, Smoked Ham, Mozzarella Cheese
- Chicken & Mushrooms Pizza$17.95
12-inch Pizza. Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese
- Italian Sausage Pizza$17.95
12-inch Pizza. Italian Sausage Bits, Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Slice
Pasta
- Alfredo with chicken$24.95
Home-made rich, creamy sauce with Parmesan cheese and seasoned chicken chunks
- Pasta Four cheese$26.95
- Pasta with salmon and red caviar$27.95
- Spaghetti with stracciatella and pesto$24.95
- Bolognese$22.95
Ground beef, tomatoes, onions, homemade tomato sauce
- Arabiatta$21.95
Marinara sauce, cherry tomato, crushed red pepper, basil, parmesan
- Pasta Carbonara$22.95
Bacon, parmesan cheese, garlic, raw egg
- Chef's Special Pasta$26.95
Homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil, tomato cherry, shrimp
- Pasta with Butter$10.95
Classic pasta of your choice with butter sauce and garnishes
- Mussels Pasta$22.95
Mussels, garlic, fresh parsley, marinara sauce or wine sauce
- Oyster Mushrooms Pasta$24.95
Oyster mushrooms, shallots, chicken broth, demi-glace sauce, butter, parmesan
- Pasta with Marinara$10.95
Classic pasta of your choice with chef special Marinara sauce
- Pasta Puttanesca$22.95
Capers, olives, parmesan, marinara sauce, garlic, anchovy, butter, parsley
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$26.95
Home-made rich, creamy sauce with Parmesan cheese and seasoned shrimp
Hot appetizer
Drinks
- Soda Can$2.99
- Juice Bottle
- Juice Pressed
- Macchiato$3.49
- Latte Ice Cream Large$10.99
- Iced Latte
- Double Espresso$3.99
- Raf Coffee$5.49
- Smoothies$9.99
- Lemonade$3.99
- Tea Hot
- Mineral Water 0.5$5.00
- Pellegrino 0.75$6.95
- Saratoga sparkling 0.3$3.45
- Iced Tea$3.99
- Hot Chocolate$5.95
- Espresso$2.99
- Iced Coffee / Cold Brew
- Coffee Regular$2.99
- Cappuccino
- Latte
- Americano$3.99
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Fountain Soda$2.99
- Red Bull$2.99