Central Station Bakery and Eatery
Daily Specials
Food
Sandwich
- Central Station Meat Loaf$9.50
Secret Family Meatloaf Recipe sliced with Grilled Onions and a Special Sauce served on Fresh Baked Bread
- Nanna's Club$9.75
Hickory Smoked Ham and Cheese paired with a BLT on three slices of Fresh Baked Bread
- Cuban Panini$11.00Out of stock
House mariated and slow roasted Pork Loin, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle and Dijon Mustard on a Fresh Baked Baguette and served with our auJus
- Veggie Grinder (Seasonal)$9.75
Grilled Baby Bella Mushroom (Seasonal) with Provolone, Grilled Onions, Tomato, and Pesto and House Made Garlic Aioli on Fresh Baked Roll.
- Conductor's Smash Burger*$11.00
Hand-Patted Angus Beef specially seasoned and cooked to perfection. Topped with your choice of Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato.
- Double Conductor Burger$13.50
- Sizzlin Poppin Chicken$9.75
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Breast with a Jalapeno Bacon Cream Sauce on a Fresh Baked Roll.
- All Beef Hot Dog$7.50
All Beef 1/4 lb Hotdog with your choice of toppings. (mayo, mustard, ketchup, onion, relish, tomato)
- Grilled Cheese$5.75
Melted Cheeses on Fresh Baked Bread
- Chicken Sandwich$9.25
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Breast topped with mayo, lettuce, and tomato served on a Fresh Baked Roll.
- Chicken Finger Basket$9.75
4 piece Air-Fried Chicken Fingers
- Small Chicken Finger Basket$6.25
2 piece Air-Fried Chicken Fingers
- Two Hot Dog Meal$9.00
Two All Beef 1/4 lb Hotdog with your choice of toppings. (mayo, mustard, ketchup, onion, relish, tomato)
- BLT$7.50
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato.
- Ham and Cheese$7.50
Hot or Cold
- Grilled Cheese a la carte$3.75
Kid's Station
- Chicken Nuggets$6.25
Kids meals include Regular Side and Capri Sun Drink-Upgrade $0.75
- Grilled Cheese$6.25
Kids meals include Regular Side and Capri Sun Drink-Upgrade $0.76
- Smucker's (R) Uncrustable PB&J$6.25
Kids meals include Regular Side and Capri Sun Drink-Upgrade $0.77
- Hot Dog$6.25
Kids meals include Regular Side and Capri Sun Drink-Upgrade $0.78
Salad
- Fresh Garden Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Boiled Egg, Bacon Pieces, Cheese, House Made Croutons
- Tebeau's Taco Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Black Beans with Roasted Corn, Avocado, House Made Pico, Cheese and Taco seasoned Beef. Topped with Sour Cream. Served with Cilantro Lime Dressing and Tortilla Strips.
- Farmer's Cobb Salad$11.00
A bed of Greens topped with Avocado, Grilled Corn, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, and Crispy Bacon.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons, and shaved Parmesan cheese topped with a Caesar dressing.
Side
- Chips$1.50
- Broccoli Salad$2.50
- Potato Salad$2.50
- Fried Potatoes$2.50
- Southern Pasta Salad$2.50
- Mac & Cheese$2.50
- Small Salad$4.50
- Small Caesar Salad$4.50
- Soup of the Day (cup)$4.50
- Soup of the Day (bowl)$6.50
- Premium Soup - Cup$6.75
- Premium Soup - Bowl$9.00
- 16 oz Chicken Salad$12.00
Give 24 hr notice!
- 16 oz Potato Salad
Give 24 hr notice!
- 16 oz Broccoli Salad
Give 24 hr notice!
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$4.25
Avocado with a smear of cream cheese and topped with ripe tomato slices.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Egg,* Sausage OR Bacon, Hashbrowns, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cheese in a Tortilla Wrap
- Saturday Breakfast$6.00
2 Eggs*, any style, 2 Sausage links, OR 2 slices of Bacon, Grits OR Hash Brown, and Toast.
- Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Two Eggs* any style, choice of cheese, two slices of Bacon OR Sausage patty. Served on Toast.
- Buffet Breakfast Box$12.99
Three Scrambled Eggs*, two pieces of Bacon and Sausage links, Grits OR Hash Brown, and Biscuits and Gravy OR Pancake, Choice of Drink.
- Two Biscuits and Gravy$4.25
Two Baked Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.00
New York Style Bagel with cream cheese.
- Pancakes and Sausage OR Bacon$6.00
Two Fresh Pancakes and a choice of two pieces of Sausage links or Bacon
Desserts
Cake
Cheesecakes
Specialties
Beverages
Beverage
- Sweet Tea$2.25
Sweet Tea
- Un-Sweet Tea$2.25
Un-Sweet Tea
- Tea 1/2 & 1/2$2.25
- Lemonade$2.25
Lemonade
- Coke$1.50
Soft Drink with Cup of Ice
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Dr Pepper$1.50
- Coke Zero$1.50
- Mt Dew$1.50
- Diet Mr Dew$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- Orange Juice$1.25
- Apple Juice$1.25
- Capri Sun$0.75
- Coffee$1.75
Coffee
- Bottled Water$1.25
- Tap Water$0.25